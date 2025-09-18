CoreHFT

          ___________________________
       /   QUANTUM CORE SYSTEM v1.0   \
      /==============================\
     ||     ||     ||     ||      ||      ||     ||
     ||+==Q1==Q2====Q3===Q4==Q5==+||
      \     ||  ||   ||  ||    ||    ||   ||    /
      \------------------------------------------/
       |    |    |    |    |    |   |    |    |    |
       |____|____|____|____|____|___|
      /~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~\
     /      Superposition Matrix Online     \
    |       Entanglement Link: STABLE      |
    |         Decoherence Level: LOW       |

    |        Quantum Flux: 3.14159 Qb     |

    |            DAX(German Index)          |

     \______________________________/
         ||  ||   ||                 ||  ||  ||
         ||==||===|              |==||==||

        [__][__] [__]             [__][__][__]

The price of this expert will increase with each update. Rango Gold EA is a fully automated robot with heavy calculations based on a number of strategies, including patterns and indicators combined with some trading skills gained over years of trading experience and then optimized on XAUUSD(Gold) . Advantages : Rango is not suffix sensitive because the code for automatic suffixs is built into it News filter to protect account when publishing news. Spread filter to protect against fluctuations i
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
Uzman Danışmanlar
ThraeX – XAU için M1 Hassas Scalping EA’si Roma döneminin disiplini ve stratejisinden ilham alan ThraeX , MetaTrader 4 için özel olarak geliştirilmiş bir Uzman Danışmandır. XAU/USD üzerinde 1 dakikalık zaman diliminde hızlı ve sık işlem yapacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Piyasa değişimlerine anında yanıt verir ve kendi algoritmasıyla koşullara otomatik olarak uyum sağlar. Temel Özellikler: ️ XAU için scalping mantığı – Altın (XAU/USD) işlemleri için hızlı kararlar alır, gerçek zamanlı veri kullanı
VanquishGT
Vasile Verdes
Uzman Danışmanlar
VanquishGT – Pullback-Based Trading EA for DAX(German Index) VanquishGT is a MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed for instruments like DAX(German Index) , designed to assist in identifying and responding to market pullbacks. It operates entirely within the platform, does not rely on external connections or files, and adapts its behavior using internal logic in response to price movement dynamics. Key Features: Pullback Recognition – Responds to price retracements by using built-in logic to h
HeikenAshi
Vasile Verdes
Göstergeler
Heiken Ashi Pro – Customizable Trend Visualization Tool Heiken Ashi Pro is an indicator for MetaTrader 4 that generates modified Heiken Ashi candles using a wide range of customizable parameters. It offers alternative smoothing options based on various moving average types and price calculation formulas, making it suitable for traders who prefer to adjust visual trend representation to fit their trading strategy. Main Features: Includes 34 types of moving averages such as SMA, EMA, HMA, KAMA, JM
FREE
QuantumCore
Vasile Verdes
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Core Quantum Core , çok fonksiyonlu bir uzman danışman (EA) olup, çeşitli ticaret bileşenlerini bir araya getirir. Bunlar arasında birden fazla strateji, 34 farklı hareketli ortalama türü, 987 osilatör ve 34 fiyat hesaplama yöntemi bulunmaktadır. Bu EA, birçok sembol ve zaman dilimi ile kullanılabilir. Ancak   en iyi performans   için   M1 (1 dakikalık)   zaman diliminde ve   "Every Tick Based on Real Ticks"   modu önerilir. Temel Özellikler: Geri Çekilme Tespiti:   Piyasada potansiyel d
