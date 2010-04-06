Account Status Monitor

Account Status Monitor – The Ultimate Trading Dashboard!

Price: $30 – A One-Time Investment for Complete Control Over Your Trading Account!

What is Account Status Monitor?
Account Status Monitor is a powerful, real-time dashboard that displays all your essential trading metrics in one place! Whether you’re a day trader, a swing trader, or an algorithmic trader, this utility keeps you informed about your account’s health at a glance. Say goodbye to manually checking balances, margins, or floating P/L – everything updates automatically every second!

Why Do You Need This Utility?
Trading is all about numbers. Knowing your account status in real time can be the difference between success and disaster. This utility ensures you always have a clear picture of:

  • Balance & Equity – Know exactly how much you have in your account.
  • Margin & Free Margin – Avoid margin calls by keeping an eye on your free margin.
  • Open Positions & Total Lots – Instantly see how many trades you have running.
  • Floating P/L & Daily P/L – See your real-time profits and losses with dynamic color changes (Green = Profit, Red = Loss).
  • Drawdown Percentage – Keep track of your risk and exposure to prevent unnecessary losses.

How Does It Work?
The utility creates an interactive panel on your trading screen, displaying all your critical metrics. It automatically updates every second, pulling data from your account and calculating real-time performance indicators. Here’s how it works:

  • Background Panel Creation – A professional-looking interface is added to your screen without cluttering your workspace.
  • Real-Time Label Updates – Each metric is displayed with precision, and values change dynamically as market conditions fluctuate.
  • Profit/Loss Color Indication – Green for profit, red for loss, making it easier to spot trends.
  • Automatic Data Calculation – No need to refresh manually; the utility updates every second using the OnTimer() function.
  • Daily Profit Calculation – Tracks your daily P/L, including closed trades and open positions.
  • Drawdown Monitoring – Protect your account by keeping an eye on drawdown levels.

Why Choose Account Status Monitor?

  • Zero Lag – Optimized for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance even on lower-end machines.
  • Customizable Colors & Positioning – Match the panel with your trading setup.
  • Minimalist Design – Doesn’t interfere with your charts and technical analysis.
  • Easy to Use – No complex setups, just install and run!
  • Reliable & Accurate – Uses MQL4’s built-in functions to pull real-time data without errors.

Installation & Setup

  1. Download & install the Account Status Monitor on your MetaTrader 4 platform.
  2. Attach it to any chart (any timeframe, any symbol).
  3. Customize colors and positioning based on your preference.
  4. Watch the real-time updates and take control of your trading account like a pro!

Only $30 for a Lifetime License!
A one-time payment gives you a powerful trading tool that helps you monitor your account 24/7. This is an essential utility for serious traders who want to manage risk efficiently and improve their trading discipline.

Need Support? Contact me via direct message anytime! I'm always here to help.

Start trading smarter today with Account Status Monitor!


