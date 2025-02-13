Account Status Monitor

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Account Status Monitor – The Ultimate Trading Dashboard!

Price: $33 – A One-Time Investment for Complete Control Over Your Trading Account!

What is Account Status Monitor?
Account Status Monitor is a powerful, real-time dashboard that displays all your essential trading metrics in one place! Whether you’re a day trader, a swing trader, or an algorithmic trader, this utility keeps you informed about your account’s health at a glance. Say goodbye to manually checking balances, margins, or floating P/L – everything updates automatically every second!

Why Do You Need This Utility?
Trading is all about numbers. Knowing your account status in real time can be the difference between success and disaster. This utility ensures you always have a clear picture of:

  • Balance & Equity – Know exactly how much you have in your account.
  • Margin & Free Margin – Avoid margin calls by keeping an eye on your free margin.
  • Open Positions & Total Lots – Instantly see how many trades you have running.
  • Floating P/L & Daily P/L – See your real-time profits and losses with dynamic color changes (Green = Profit, Red = Loss).
  • Drawdown Percentage – Keep track of your risk and exposure to prevent unnecessary losses.

How Does It Work?
The utility creates an interactive panel on your trading screen, displaying all your critical metrics. It automatically updates every second, pulling data from your account and calculating real-time performance indicators. Here’s how it works:

  • Background Panel Creation – A professional-looking interface is added to your screen without cluttering your workspace.
  • Real-Time Label Updates – Each metric is displayed with precision, and values change dynamically as market conditions fluctuate.
  • Profit/Loss Color Indication – Green for profit, red for loss, making it easier to spot trends.
  • Automatic Data Calculation – No need to refresh manually; the utility updates every second using the OnTimer() function.
  • Daily Profit Calculation – Tracks your daily P/L, including closed trades and open positions.
  • Drawdown Monitoring – Protect your account by keeping an eye on drawdown levels.

Why Choose Account Status Monitor?

  • Zero Lag – Optimized for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance even on lower-end machines.
  • Customizable Colors & Positioning – Match the panel with your trading setup.
  • Minimalist Design – Doesn’t interfere with your charts and technical analysis.
  • Easy to Use – No complex setups, just install and run!
  • Reliable & Accurate – Uses MQL4’s built-in functions to pull real-time data without errors.

Installation & Setup

  1. Download & install the Account Status Monitor on your MetaTrader 4 platform.
  2. Attach it to any chart (any timeframe, any symbol).
  3. Customize colors and positioning based on your preference.
  4. Watch the real-time updates and take control of your trading account like a pro!

Only $30 for a Lifetime License!
A one-time payment gives you a powerful trading tool that helps you monitor your account 24/7. This is an essential utility for serious traders who want to manage risk efficiently and improve their trading discipline.

Need Support? Contact me via direct message anytime! I'm always here to help.

Start trading smarter today with Account Status Monitor!

추천 제품
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
유틸리티
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4
Harry Gunadi Permana
유틸리티
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4 Use Cases: Manager Order (open, close, modify order) Publish open and close order to Telegram Channel Open trade based on Forex Factory News Requirement: Telegram Chat ID Telegram Bot API Token Telegram Channel ID Please read the guide This tools can not be backtested Free n8n workflow template to : 1. Import Forex Factory news to Google Calendar 2. Send chat to Telegram bot about news release. Is it good or bad for the currency Inputs: Telegram Bot Token : your T
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
유틸리티
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
혁신적인 Trades Time Manager로 손쉽게 거래 루틴을 관리하세요. 이 강력한 도구는 지정된 시간에 주문 실행을 자동화하여 거래 방식을 변화시킵니다. 수동 개입 없이 구매에서 주문 설정에 이르기까지 다양한 거래 작업을 위한 개인화된 작업 목록을 만드십시오. 거래 시간 관리자 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA에 대한 알림을 받으려면 MT4/MT5 터미널에 URL을 추가하십시오(스크린샷 참조). MT4 버전       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5 버전       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 수동 모니터링에 작별을 고하고 간소화된 효율성을 수용하십시오. 직관적인 인터페이스를 통해 기호, 실행 시간, 가격, 손절매(SL), 이익실현(TP) 포인트 및 로트 크기를 포함한 정확한 매개변수를 설정할 수 있습니다. 도구의 유연성은 시장 행동과 일치하는 적응형 반복 옵션으로 강조됩니
Multiple Close All MT4
Ynal Al Khalil
4 (2)
유틸리티
(Multiple Close All) for MT4 a lightweight and efficient utility designed to help traders close their open positions and pending orders directly from the chart. It provides a clean panel with interactive buttons, allowing quick closing of opened trades and deleting the Pending Orders with one click. Key Features: Close all   BUY ,   SELL , or   ALL   positions with one click. MultipleCloseBy opposite trades. Close only   profitable trades   or only   losing trades . Close trades filtere
FREE
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
지표
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
MT4 to Tlgrm
Fernando Morales
4.64 (11)
유틸리티
Do not use Windows 7 with this EA MT4toTLGRM EA only sends text messages from Metatrader4 to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. From version 4.23 it sends messages to Discord, Twitter and Facebook. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT4 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one ha
FREE
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
지표
Gann Box 지표는 트레이더가 시장의 핵심 수준을 식별하고 활용할 수 있도록 설계된 강력하고 다재다능한 도구입니다. 이 지표는 차트에 직사각형을 그릴 수 있게 해주며, 자동으로 전략적 수준인 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 로 여러 영역으로 나뉩니다. 가격이 이 중 하나의 수준에 도달하면 경고가 활성화되어 거래 결정을 내리는 데 귀중한 도움을 제공합니다. 그리신 영역에 대한 시장의 변화를 즉시 알 수 있습니다. 영역을 그리려면 간단한 직사각형을 그리고 이름을 GannBox 로 바꾸기만 하면 됩니다. 이 지표는 지지 및 저항 , 공급 및 수요 개념을 사용하는 트레이더, ICT 기술을 사용하는 트레이더, 또는 공정 가치 갭 (FVG) 전문가 등 모든 유형의 트레이더를 위해 설계되었습니다. 일일 거래자, 스윙 거래자 또는 포지션 거래자이든, Gann Box 는 시장의 움직임을 더 잘 이해하고 예측하는 데 도움을 주어 반응성과 성과를 향상시킵니다. MT5 버전 Gann Box
News Panel
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
유틸리티
News Panel  is a fully adjustable utility for Forex News. It can show upcoming news in InfoPanel as well as lable for upcoming and past news labels on the chart.  This utility also enables Upcoming news Alerts and Push notification. User can change number of upcoming news displayed, colors and many others. Instructions Alow WebRequest for Listed URLS in Metatrader Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video) Add " https://ec.forexprostools.com/ " to the list of allo
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
유틸리티
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Edward Teach Fx
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Edward Teach Fx Это советник для краткосрочной торговли с использованием серии ордеров с их усреднением  и последующим увеличением. Советник торгует в обе стороны, выбирая более подходящую сторону в процессе торговли. Используется скрытые профиты и виртуальный скользящий стоп в виде трала.Так же советник имеет возможность останавливать торговлю (не открывать новые ордера) перед важными новостями, как   при ручной установке, так и получая информацию от индикатора "News provider" . Имеется несколь
Order Block Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
4 (1)
유틸리티
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abov
Nasdaq Expansion M15
Marek Kupka
3.5 (2)
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
유틸리티
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
IA Supreme Hedging
Harry Tallarita
Experts
IA SUPREME MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com. DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert Overview IA SUPREME MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s A
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
유틸리티
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
유틸리티
The professional utilities "Ichimoku Waves Meter" to analyse graphs using the correct interpretation of Ichimoku kinkōhyō! Is a graphic program that allows traders to quickly and easily measure the proportions between the indicated points on the price graph. This time and price indicator is a basic tool for analysing the chart according to the Ichimoku strategy on the MT4 platform. Using this tool allows an insightful and complete analysis of time waves as well as price waves in a very short ti
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
유틸리티
Basket EA MT4 는 강력한 수익 실현 도구이자 종합적인 계좌 보호 시스템을 하나의 간편하고 사용하기 쉬운 솔루션으로 결합한 제품입니다. 이 EA의 핵심 목적은 계좌 내 모든 개별 포지션을 묶음(Basket) 단위로 관리하여, 계좌 전체의 손익을 완전히 통제할 수 있도록 하는 것입니다. Take Profit, Stop Loss, Break Even(손익분기점), Trailing Stop과 같은 묶음(purpose) 수준의 기능을 제공하며, 이를 계좌 잔고의 퍼센트, 고정 통화 금액 또는 해당 거래들의 평균 포인트로 설정할 수 있습니다. 이러한 유연성은 트레이더가 자신만의 리스크 및 수익 전략을 맞춤 설정할 수 있도록 해줍니다. 또한 Basket EA MT4 는 Magic Number, 심볼, 또는 댓글 등을 기반으로 특정 거래를 관리 대상에서 제외하거나 포함시키는 지능형 거래 필터링을 지원합니다. 이를 통해 원하는 거래만 EA의 관리 대상이 되도록 보장할 수 있습니다. 추가
Trade Planner and Viewer
Kisolo Abraham Samah
유틸리티
Trade Planner and Viewer는 효과적으로 거래를 계획하고 모니터링하는 데 도움이 되는 강력하고 다용도로 사용할 수 있는 MetaTrader 도구입니다. 이는 다음과 같은 기능을 제공하여 모든 트레이더에게 필수적인 도구입니다. 리스크 분석: Trade Planner and Viewer는 각 거래의 리스크 비율을 계산하여 진입 포지션 전에 잠재적인 리스크와 보상을 평가할 수 있도록 도와줍니다. 거래 추적: 이 도구는 트리거된 거래의 사용자 친화적인 디스플레이를 제공하여 오픈 포지션의 성과를 쉽게 추적할 수 있습니다. 시각적 사용자 정의: Trade Planner and Viewer는 원하는 거래 스타일과 색상 체계에 맞게 사용자 정의할 수 있으며, 시각적으로 매력적이고 기능적인 거래 환경을 만들 수 있습니다. 유연성: Trade Planner and Viewer는 실시간, 오프라인 또는 백테스트 차트와 함께 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 유연성은 트레이더들이 다양한 설정과
Five Minutes
Igor Semyonov
유틸리티
The Five Minutes indicator is a ready TRADING SYSTEM for binary options. The system is designed specifically for the EURUSD M5 currency market with at least 80% payout and for trades who operate on the web-terminals and the MetaTrader 4 platform. This is a counter-trend system, i.e. it expects the price of traded asset to reverse. Signals of the system are not redrawn, they appear once the formation of the previous bar is completed, and are equipped with a sound notification. For decision-making
Imperator EA
Sergei Ozerov
Experts
Imperator EA   Imperator   is a moderately secure trading system based on a clustering model of trading patterns. It consists of many simple functions and has many parameters that allow you to memorize various market situations and interpret them correctly. The EA opens one deal in a certain direction and sets   Stop Loss   and   Take Profit   , and when a certain profit is reached, the EA uses   Trailing Stop   . The signals of the model are based on such indicators as: MACD RSI Price Action A
Market View MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
유틸리티
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Trend Bender Pro
Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
Experts
Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
Vantage
Waseem Raza
5 (1)
유틸리티
Vantage is a one-click semi-automated tool which works with the user interface. The EA's base strategy is grid trading. The user can start first trade from chart buttons and the EA will do rest of the work. User can open grid to loss side, profit side or both sides same time, or can do a simple trade without the grid. Use low risk against balance and apply EA on VPS. With this, the EA can work properly without any interruption. To understand all functions watch the video below. Input parameters
Ofir Email to Telegram MT4
Gad Benisty
유틸리티
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram   is the solution you've been waiting for!   This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and e
PZ Currency Meter MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
지표
Simplify forex analysis: evaluate currency strength with ease This indicator evaluates all eight individual currencies by reading major, minor and crosses pairs using an indicator of your choice, and processing each currency into an index, which you can use to know the market situation of any particular currency in a simple, familiar and understandable way. Find strong and weak currencies at a glance Compare one currency against another easily It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard It is a to
InfinityPro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Experts
This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.  This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators. This EA has build in "News FIlter" to
N Era V EA MT4
Aleksandr Zheltikov
Experts
New Era V EA  is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels for forex trading. It provides risk allocation, analyzes the market and opens positions based on the signals received from DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels, providing traders with an excellent trading strategy. Description of Strategy Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2234325 With the purchase of N Era V EA you will receive one of my EA's as a gift . So please wr
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
유틸리티
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
Experts
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
유틸리티
거래당 위험 계산, 라인을 사용한 손쉬운 신규 주문, 부분 청산 기능을 통한 주문 관리, 7가지 유형의 트레일링 스탑 및 기타 유용한 기능을 제공합니다. 추가 자료 및 지침 설치 지침 - 애플리케이션 지침 - 데모 계정용 애플리케이션 평가판 라인 기능       - 차트에 개시선, 손절매, 차익실현을 표시합니다. 이 기능을 사용하면 새로운 주문을 쉽게 하고 개봉 전에 추가 특성을 볼 수 있습니다. 위기 관리       -       위험 계산 기능은 설정된 위험과 손절매 주문의 크기를 고려하여 새 주문의 볼륨을 계산합니다. 이를 통해 손절매 크기를 설정하고 동시에 설정된 위험을 존중할 수 있습니다. 로트 계산 버튼 - 위험 계산을 활성화/비활성화합니다. 필요한 위험 값은 위험 필드에 0에서 100 사이의 백분율 또는 예금 통화로 설정됩니다. 설정 탭에서 위험 계산 옵션을 선택합니다. $ 통화, % 잔액, % 지분, % 자유 마진, % 사용자 정의, % AB 이전 일, % AB
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
유틸리티
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 를 사용하여 매우 빠른 거래 복사 경험을 해보세요. 1분 안에 간편하게 설정할 수 있으며, 이 거래 복사기를 사용하면 Windows 컴퓨터 또는 Windows VPS에서 여러 개의 MetaTrader 터미널 간에 거래를 0.5초 미만의 초고속 복사 속도로 복사할 수 있습니다. 초보자든 전문가든 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 는 다양한 옵션을 제공하여 사용자의 특정 요구에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있습니다. 이는 수익 잠재력을 높이려는 모든 사람을 위한 최고의 솔루션입니다. 지금 사용해보시고 이것이 왜 시장에서 가장 빠르고 쉬운 무역용 복사기인지 알아보세요! 팁: 여기 에서 데모 계정에서 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 데모 버전을 다운로드하여 사용해 볼 수 있습니다. 다운로드한 무료 데모 파일을 MT4 >> File >> Open Data Folder >> MQL4 >> Experts 폴더에 붙여넣고 터미널
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
유틸리티
Trade Manager EA에 오신 것을 환영합니다. 이 도구는 거래를 보다 직관적이고 정확하며 효율적으로 만들기 위해 설계된 궁극적인 리스크 관리 도구 입니다. 단순한 주문 실행 도구가 아닌, 원활한 거래 계획, 포지션 관리 및 리스크 제어를 위한 종합 솔루션입니다. 초보자부터 고급 트레이더, 빠른 실행이 필요한 스캘퍼에 이르기까지 Trade Manager EA는 외환, 지수, 상품, 암호화폐 등 다양한 시장에서 유연성을 제공합니다. Trade Manager EA를 사용하면 복잡한 계산은 이제 과거의 일이 됩니다. 시장을 분석하고 진입, 손절 및 익절 수준을 차트의 수평선으로 표시한 후 리스크를 설정하면, Trade Manager가 이상적인 포지션 크기를 즉시 계산하고 SL 및 TP 값을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 모든 거래가 간편하게 관리됩니다. 주요 기능: 포지션 크기 계산기 : 정의된 리스크에 따라 거래 크기를 즉시 결정합니다. 간단한 거래 계획 : 진입, 손절, 익절을 위한
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
유틸리티
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
유틸리티
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
유틸리티
Trade Copier는 거래 계정 간의 거래를 복사하고 동기화하도록 설계된 전문 유틸리티입니다. 복사는 공급자의 계정/단말기에서 동일한 컴퓨터 또는 vps에 설치된 수신자의 계정/단말기로 발생합니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 주요 기능 및 이점: 복사기는 "МТ4> МТ4", "МТ4> МТ5", "МТ5> МТ4" 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 데모 계정 > 실 계정, 실 계정 > 데모 계정, 데모 계정 > 데모 계정 및 실제 계정 > 실 계정 복사를 지원합니다. 복사기는 읽기 전용 암호가 적용된 투자자 계정에서 복사를 지원합니다. 하나의 공급자 터미널은 여러 수신 터미널로 트랜잭션을 보낼 수 있고 하나의 수신 터미널은 여러 공급자 터미널에서 트랜잭션을 수신할 수 있습니다. 복사기는 귀하 또는 귀하의 고문이 거래하는 동일한 터미널에서 작동할 수 있습니다. 높은 복사 속도(0.5초 미만). 복사기에는 간편
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
유틸리티
Trade Panel은 다기능 거래 보조원입니다. 이 애플리케이션에는 수동 거래를 위한 50개 이상의 거래 기능이 포함되어 있으며 대부분의 거래 작업을 자동화할 수 있습니다. 전략 테스터에서는 애플리케이션이 작동하지 않습니다. 구매하기 전에 데모 계정에서 데모 버전을 테스트할 수 있습니다. 데모 버전 여기 . 전체 지침 여기 . 거래. 한 번의 클릭으로 거래 작업을 수행할 수 있습니다: 자동 위험 계산을 통해 지정가 주문 및 포지션을 엽니다. 한 번의 클릭으로 여러 주문과 포지션을 열 수 있습니다. 주문 그리드를 엽니다. 그룹별 대기 주문 및 포지션을 마감합니다. 포지션 반전(매수 청산 후 매도 개시 또는 매도 청산 후 매수 개시). 포지션 고정(매수 포지션과 매도 포지션의 양을 동일하게 하는 추가 포지션 개설). 한 번의 클릭으로 모든 포지션을 부분 청산합니다. 모든 포지션의 이익실현과 손절매를 동일한 가격 수준으로 설정합니다. 모든 포지션에 대한 손절매를 해당 포지션의 손익 분기
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
유틸리티
MetaTrader 4용 트레이드 복사기.       모든 계정의 외환 거래, 포지션, 주문을 복사합니다. 그것은 최고의 무역 복사기 중 하나입니다       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       위해       카피롯 MT4       버전(또는       MT4 -  MT5   MT5 - MT5       위해       카피롯 MT5       버전). MT5 버전 전체 설명   +DEMO +PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법     로그 파일을 얻는 방법     테스트 및 최적화 방법     Expforex의 모든 제품 복사기   버전         MetaTrader 5   터미널 (   МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5   ) -   Copylot Client MT5 고유한 복사 알고리즘은 마스터 계정에서 고객 계정으로 모든 거래를 정확하게 복사합니다. 이 제품은 또한 높은 작동 속도에서 높은 오류 처리로 유명합니다. 강력한 기능 세트. 프로그램은 여러 터
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
유틸리티
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (복사 고양이 MT4) 는 단순한 로컬 트레이드 카피어가 아니라, 오늘날의 거래 환경을 위해 설계된 완전한 리스크 관리 및 실행 프레임워크입니다. Prop Firm 챌린지부터 개인 계좌 관리까지, 강력한 실행력, 자본 보호, 유연한 설정, 고급 거래 처리 기능을 통해 모든 상황에 적응합니다. 이 카피어는 Master(송신자) 와 Slave(수신자) 모드 모두에서 작동하며, 실시간으로 시장가/지정가 주문, 거래 수정, 부분 청산, Close By 작업을 동기화합니다. 데모 및 실계좌 모두 호환되며, 거래용 비밀번호 또는 투자자 비밀번호로도 사용할 수 있습니다. Persistent Trade Memory 기술을 통해 EA, 터미널, VPS가 재시작되더라도 거래가 복원됩니다. 여러 Master와 Slave를 동시에 관리할 수 있으며, 브로커 간 차이는 접두사/접미사 자동 감지 또는 심볼 매핑으로 처리됩니다. 매뉴얼/설정: Copy C
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
유틸리티
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 특징: 다양하고 개인화된 복사 거래 설정: 1. 다양한 신호 소스에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 다양한 신호 소스를 포워드 및 리버스 복사 거래에 대해 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 신호는 주석으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 다양하고 개인화된 복사 주문 설정 2: 1. 다양한 품종에 대해 다양한 로트 모드를 설정할 수 있습니다. 2. 정방향 및 역방향 복사 주문에 대해 다양한 품종을 설정할 수 있습니다. 3. 주석으로 신호를 설정할 수 있습니다. 4. 계약 로트에 따라 로트를 교정할지 여부 댓글 필터링, MAGIC 필터링, 시그널 로트 필터링, 로컬 제품 필터링 근무시간 설정 역동기화 SLAVE 닫힘 주문 바인딩 기능: 모든 주문은 설정된 신호 소스 주문
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
유틸리티
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider 는 사용하기 쉽고 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능한 도구로, 텔레그램으로 신호를 보내어 계정을 신호 제공자로 변환할 수 있습니다. 메시지 형식은 완전히 사용자 정의가 가능합니다! 그러나 간단한 사용을 위해 미리 정의된 템플릿을 선택하고 메시지의 특정 부분을 활성화하거나 비활성화할 수도 있습니다. [ 데모 ]  [ 매뉴얼 ] [ MT5 버전 ] [ 디스코드 버전 ] [ 텔레그램 채널 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 설정 단계별 사용자 가이드 가 제공됩니다. 텔레그램 API에 대한 지식이 필요 없으며, 개발자가 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 주요 기능 구독자에게 보낸 주문 세부 정보를 사용자 정의할 수 있는 기능 예를 들어 브론즈, 실버, 골드와 같은 계층 구독 모델을 만들 수 있습니다. 골드 구독은 모든 신호 등을 받게 됩니다. ID, 심볼 또는 코멘트별 주문 필터링 주문이 실행된 차트의 스크린샷을 포함 보낸
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
유틸리티
Risk/Reward Tool은 MetaTrader 4에서 거래를 계획, 시각화 및 실행하는 방식을 혁신하도록 설계된 전문가급 Expert Advisor입니다. 정밀한 리스크 관리를 중시하는 재량 트레이더이든, 거래 설정을 시각적으로 테스트해야 하는 전략 개발자이든, 이 도구는 우아하고 직관적인 인터페이스에서 필요한 모든 것을 제공합니다. 기본적인 포지션 계산기와 달리, Risk/Reward Tool은 시각적 거래 계획을 즉각적인 실행 기능, 실시간 손익 모니터링 및 포괄적인 거래 관리 기능과 결합합니다. 이 도구는 MT4 전략 테스터와 완전히 호환되어 실제 자본을 위험에 빠뜨리지 않고 거래 전략을 연습하고 접근 방식을 개선할 수 있습니다. 도구의 전체 매뉴얼은 여기에서 확인할 수 있습니다: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 주요 기능
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
유틸리티
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
유틸리티
Draw Agent는 모든 차트 분석, 낙서, 메모 등을 만들고 관리할 수 있는 아름답고 혁신적인 방법으로 설계되었습니다. 이 도구는 차트 공간을 칠판으로 취급하고 손으로 그리는 자유 그리기 방법을 제공합니다. 이 자유형 그리기 도구를 사용하면 차트에서 이벤트를 표시하거나 강조 표시하기 위해 MT4/MT5 차트에 그릴 수 있습니다. Elliott 파동을 손으로 작성하거나, 차트에 선을 긋거나, 차트에 아이디어를 설명하려는 경우   유용한 도구입니다. 클라이언트를 위한 라이브 웨비나를 실행하거나 사람들에게 스크린샷 또는 차트 파일을 배포하는 경우 특히 유용합니다. 또한. Draw Agent 설치 및 입력 가이드 EA 추가 URL(   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT4/MT5 터미널(스크린샷 참조)   에 대한 알림을 받으려면   . MT4 버전   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5 버전   https://www.
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
유틸리티
주어진 손절매 수준에 따라 포지션 규모 또는 위험을 즉시 계산할 수 있는 도구는 전문 트레이더와 초보 트레이더 모두에게 필수적입니다. TRADE PRO 거래 유틸리티는 빠르고 정확한 계산을 제공하여 시간적 제약이 있고 변동성이 큰 시장 상황에서 의사 결정을 내리는 데 도움을 줍니다. MT5 버전        /   추가 설치 자재 주요 기능: 독창적이고, 간결하며, 효과적입니다. 메인 거래 패널을 여는 독특하고 편리한 방법: 차트 오른쪽에 마우스 커서를 올려놓고 원하는 방향을 클릭하여 선물 주문을 하세요. 시장가 주문을 빠르게 설정할 수 있습니다. TRADE PRO를 사용하여 잔액 또는 자본 대비 백분율로 위험 수준을 설정하거나 특정 위험 금액을 지정할 수 있습니다. 차트에서 손절매 수준을 시각적으로 정의하면 도구가 각 통화 쌍에 대한 최적의 포지션 크기를 자동으로 계산합니다. 또한 지정된 위험-보상 비율을 기반으로 목표 수익(익절)을 자동으로 설정할 수 있습니다. 총 위험을 분
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
유틸리티
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
유틸리티
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
유틸리티
거래 관리자는 위험을 자동으로 계산하는 동시에 거래를 빠르게 시작하고 종료하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 과잉 거래, 복수 거래 및 감정 거래를 방지하는 데 도움이 되는 기능이 포함되어 있습니다. 거래를 자동으로 관리할 수 있으며 계정 성과 지표를 그래프로 시각화할 수 있습니다. 이러한 기능은 이 패널을 모든 수동 거래자에게 이상적으로 만들고 MetaTrader 4 플랫폼을 향상시키는 데 도움이 됩니다. 다중 언어 지원. MT5 버전  |  사용자 가이드 + 데모 트레이드 매니저는 전략 테스터에서 작동하지 않습니다. 데모를 보려면 사용자 가이드로 이동하세요. 위기 관리 % 또는 $를 기준으로 위험 자동 조정 고정 로트 크기 또는 거래량과 핍을 기반으로 한 자동 로트 크기 계산을 사용하는 옵션 RR, Pips 또는 Price를 사용한 손익분기점 손실 설정 추적 중지 손실 설정 목표 달성 시 모든 거래를 자동으로 마감하는 최대 일일 손실률(%)입니다. 과도한 손실로부터 계정을 보호하고 과도한
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
유틸리티
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
유틸리티
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
유틸리티
복사기->편리하고 빠른 인터페이스 상호작용으로 사용자가 바로 사용 가능       ->>>> Windows 컴퓨터 또는 VPS Windows에서 사용하는 것이 좋습니다. 기본 기능: 복사 거래의 일반적인 상호작용 속도는 0.5초 미만입니다. 신호 소스를 자동으로 감지하고 신호 소스 계정 목록을 표시합니다. 심볼 자동 매칭, 다양한 플랫폼에서 일반적으로 사용되는 거래 심볼의 95%(다른 접미사와 같은 특수한 경우)가 자동으로 매칭되며, 기본적으로 수동 설정이 필요하지 않으며 심볼 매핑 테이블을 두 번 클릭하여 해당 심볼을 변경할 수 있습니다. (매핑 테이블에는 빠른 심볼 검색 기능이 있습니다) 4가지 lot 계산 모드(1. 승수 2. 고정 lot 3. 적응형 위험 4. 신호   적응형 위험   ) 특수 로트 모드: 로트 크기는 손절매 자본 위험에 따라 계산될 수 있습니다.(손절매가 너무 작을 수 있고 계산된 로트 크기가 너무 클 수 있으므로 주의해서 사용하세요) 다중 플랫폼, 다중 신
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
유틸리티
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website . You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. You can read the news using your EA
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
유틸리티
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
유틸리티
수동 거래를 개선하세요: 빠르고 정확한 자동화된 위험 관리를 위한 Trade Manager Assistant 제공된 무료 데모 버전을 사용하여 전체 설정 지침을 받고 Trade Manager Assistant의 기능을 살펴보세요. 자세한 내용은   https://www.mql5.com/blogs/post/758625를   참조하세요.       . 수동 거래에는 신중한 분석과 빠른 결정이 필요하지만, 거래 매개변수와 관련된 실행 오류, 불일치 및 혼란의 위험으로 인해 수익이 감소하고 불필요한 스트레스가 발생할 수 있습니다. 트레이딩 관리자 어시스턴트를 소개합니다. 이 필수 어시스턴트는 수동 트레이딩 프로세스를 간소화하고 차트에 정밀성, 통제력, 자동화된 효율성을 제공합니다. 느린 실행이나 잘못된 계산으로 인한 거래 손실과 작별하세요. 귀하의 보조 사업 관리자는 전문적인 속도와 정확성으로 귀하의 업무를 완료할 수 있도록 도와드리므로, 중요한 행정 업무를 우리가 처리하는 동안 귀하는
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
유틸리티
평균화 도우미 - 이러한 종류의 거래 도우미 도구는 두 가지 기술을 사용하여 이전에는 수익성이 없었던 포지션의 평균을 맞추는 데 도움이 됩니다. 표준 평균화 추세에 따라 포지션을 이후 오픈하여 헤지 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 포지션 모두 여러 방향의 여러 미결제 포지션을 한 번에 정리할 수 있습니다   . 예를 들어, 하나는 매도 포지션이고 다른 하나는 매수 포지션인데, 두 포지션 모두 수익이 없거나, 하나는 수익이 없고 하나는 수익이지만 수익이 충분하지 않은 경우, 두 포지션의 평균을 계산하여 더 높은 수익률로 거래를 마감하려는 경우, 이 유틸리티는 평균화 도우미(Averaging Helper)를 사용하는 데 도움이 될 것입니다. 평균화 도우미 유틸리티를 사용하면 다음 포지션의 크기, 주문 가격, 포지션을 평균화하고 지정한 이익 실현 크기에 맞춰 포지션을 마감하는 방향을 자동으로 계산할 수 있습니다. 이 유틸리티는 매수 및 매도 버튼을 사용하여 포지션을 오픈할 수 있도록 지원합니
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
유틸리티
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
유틸리티
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
유틸리티
이익 추적 기능으로 총 이익/손실에 도달하면 MetaTrader 4에서 포지션을 청산합니다. 가상 정지 (별도 주문) 을 활성화할 수 있습니다. BUY 및 SELL 포지션을 별도로 계산하고 마감합니다 (BUY SELL 별도). 모든 심볼 또는 현재 심볼 만 닫고 계산합니다 (모든 심볼). 이익을 위해 후행 추적 을 활성화합니다 (후행 이익). 예금 통화, 포인트, 잔액의 %에 대한 총 손익을 마감합니다. 이 애플리케이션은 다른 EA와 함께 또는 수동 거래와 함께 모든 계정에서 사용하도록 설계되었습니다. MT5 버전 전체 설명 + DEMO + PDF 구입 방법 설치하는 방법 로그 파일을 얻는 방법 테스트 및 최적화 방법 Expforex의 모든 제품 일부 쌍 또는 모든 쌍의 총 거래 잔액이 설정에서 지정된 값보다 크거나 같으면 모든 포지션이 닫히고 주문이 삭제됩니다. 이 버전은 지정된 이익 수준에서 포지션을 마감할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 더 나은 결과를 위해 이익을 추적할 수도 있습니다
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
유틸리티
Custom Alerts AIO: 다중 시장을 동시에 모니터링 – 설정 없이 즉시 사용 가능 개요 Custom Alerts AIO 는 복잡한 설정 없이 즉시 사용할 수 있는 통합 시장 모니터링 도구입니다. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power 등 필요한 모든 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도의 설치나 구성 없이 알림 기능을 바로 사용할 수 있습니다. 차트 그래픽 없이 작동하며, Forex, 금속, 지수, 암호화폐 등 주요 자산군을 모두 지원합니다. 주식(Symbols)은 별도로 입력하여 추가할 수 있으나, MetaTrader에서는 일반적으로 제한적으로만 사용됩니다. 1. 왜 Custom Alerts AIO를 선택해야 하나요? 추가 라이선스가 필요 없습니다 • 모든 Stein Investments 지표가 내장되어 있어 별도 구매가 필요 없습니다. • 즉시 알림 기능을 시작할 수 있어 빠르고 간편합니다. 모든 시장을 하나의 도구로
제작자의 제품 더 보기
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
당신의 트레이딩을 다음 단계로 끌어올리세요. EMA CrossPro EA는 트렌드 시장에서 수익을 극대화하도록 설계된 정교하면서도 사용하기 쉬운 전문가 어드바이저입니다. 이 EA는 지수 이동 평균(EMA)의 힘을 활용하여 강력한 시장 트렌드를 정확하고 효율적으로 감지하고 활용합니다. EMA CrossPro EA의 로직: 매수 신호: 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA를 위로 교차하면 EA가 매수 거래를 시작하여 상승 추세의 시작을 알립니다. 매도 신호: 빠른 EMA가 느린 EMA를 아래로 교차하면 EA가 매도 거래를 시작하여 하락 추세가 시작될 가능성을 나타냅니다. 출구 전략: EMA가 반대 방향으로 다시 교차하면 포지션이 자동으로 종료되어 자본 보호를 위한 적시 출구가 보장됩니다. 유연한 리스크 관리 옵션: 손절매 및 이익 실현: 고정된 손절매 및 이익 실현 수준을 설정하여 투자를 보호하고 수익을 확보하세요. 전략 기반 출구: 유연성을 높이기 위해 전략 기반의 출구 옵션을 활성화하세요. E
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
매우 중요: "주문 간 거리"를 조정해주세요... 좋은 결과를 얻으려면 거리를 줄이세요. 거리를 늘리면 EA가 훨씬 더 안전해집니다. 외환 거래에는 수많은 방법이 있습니다! 혁신적인 방법 중 하나는 역류에 맞서는 것입니다! 여기서는 시장과 싸우며 그것으로 우리의 빵과 버터를 얻기 위해 노력합니다 :) (거래는 위험하며, 손실을 볼 수 있습니다!) 여기서 아이디어가 시작되었습니다! 시장에 맞서 싸우는 것. 이 Expert Advisor는 헤징(Hedging), 그리드(Grid) 및 트렌드 전략을 결합하여 운영합니다. 이 방식은 역류에 맞서 싸우더라도 안전하게 거래할 수 있게 해줍니다! (거래는 위험하며, 손실을 볼 수 있습니다!) 99.9% 티크 데이터 백테스트 결과를 첨부파일에서 확인하세요. 경고: 1- EA는 트렌드에 역행하여 작동합니다! 2- 이 전략을 작은 계좌에서는 사용하지 마세요. 3- 통화의 변동성에 따라 주문 간 거리를 조정하세요. 기본 설정은 중간 변동성을 가진 통화를
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
**매우 중요: "주문 간격" 설정을 조정해 주세요. 최상의 결과를 얻기 위해 2에서 10 사이로 줄여 주세요.** 외환(Forex) 및 변동성이 큰 시장에서 거래하는 것은 매우 복잡하고 위험할 수 있습니다. 거의 모든 전략이 100%의 성공을 보장하지는 않습니다! 새로운 전문가 어드바이저 "Super Hedge Fighter EA"를 사용하면 시장을 새로운 시각에서 볼 수 있습니다! 이제 변동성을 두려워할 필요가 없으며, 변동성이 당신의 수익원이 될 것입니다. "Super Hedge Fighter EA"는 불안정한 시기를 위해 특별히 설계된 독특한 전문가로, 거의 모든 심각한 시장 움직임을 완벽하게 처리할 수 있습니다. 또한 설정을 약간 조정하면 안정적인 시장에서도 작업할 수 있습니다. 외환 거래에 리스크가 있다는 것을 말하는 것이 아니라, 이제는 전문적인 방법으로 리스크를 관리할 수 있다는 것입니다! 이 EA는 순수한 추세 추종 전략을 사용하며 현재 시장의 방식에
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변