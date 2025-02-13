Account Status Monitor

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Account Status Monitor – The Ultimate Trading Dashboard!

Price: $33 – A One-Time Investment for Complete Control Over Your Trading Account!

What is Account Status Monitor?
Account Status Monitor is a powerful, real-time dashboard that displays all your essential trading metrics in one place! Whether you’re a day trader, a swing trader, or an algorithmic trader, this utility keeps you informed about your account’s health at a glance. Say goodbye to manually checking balances, margins, or floating P/L – everything updates automatically every second!

Why Do You Need This Utility?
Trading is all about numbers. Knowing your account status in real time can be the difference between success and disaster. This utility ensures you always have a clear picture of:

  • Balance & Equity – Know exactly how much you have in your account.
  • Margin & Free Margin – Avoid margin calls by keeping an eye on your free margin.
  • Open Positions & Total Lots – Instantly see how many trades you have running.
  • Floating P/L & Daily P/L – See your real-time profits and losses with dynamic color changes (Green = Profit, Red = Loss).
  • Drawdown Percentage – Keep track of your risk and exposure to prevent unnecessary losses.

How Does It Work?
The utility creates an interactive panel on your trading screen, displaying all your critical metrics. It automatically updates every second, pulling data from your account and calculating real-time performance indicators. Here’s how it works:

  • Background Panel Creation – A professional-looking interface is added to your screen without cluttering your workspace.
  • Real-Time Label Updates – Each metric is displayed with precision, and values change dynamically as market conditions fluctuate.
  • Profit/Loss Color Indication – Green for profit, red for loss, making it easier to spot trends.
  • Automatic Data Calculation – No need to refresh manually; the utility updates every second using the OnTimer() function.
  • Daily Profit Calculation – Tracks your daily P/L, including closed trades and open positions.
  • Drawdown Monitoring – Protect your account by keeping an eye on drawdown levels.

Why Choose Account Status Monitor?

  • Zero Lag – Optimized for efficiency, ensuring smooth performance even on lower-end machines.
  • Customizable Colors & Positioning – Match the panel with your trading setup.
  • Minimalist Design – Doesn’t interfere with your charts and technical analysis.
  • Easy to Use – No complex setups, just install and run!
  • Reliable & Accurate – Uses MQL4’s built-in functions to pull real-time data without errors.

Installation & Setup

  1. Download & install the Account Status Monitor on your MetaTrader 4 platform.
  2. Attach it to any chart (any timeframe, any symbol).
  3. Customize colors and positioning based on your preference.
  4. Watch the real-time updates and take control of your trading account like a pro!

Only $30 for a Lifetime License!
A one-time payment gives you a powerful trading tool that helps you monitor your account 24/7. This is an essential utility for serious traders who want to manage risk efficiently and improve their trading discipline.

Need Support? Contact me via direct message anytime! I'm always here to help.

Start trading smarter today with Account Status Monitor!

おすすめのプロダクト
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
ユーティリティ
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4
Harry Gunadi Permana
ユーティリティ
Telegram Ultimate Manager MT4 Use Cases: Manager Order (open, close, modify order) Publish open and close order to Telegram Channel Open trade based on Forex Factory News Requirement: Telegram Chat ID Telegram Bot API Token Telegram Channel ID Please read the guide This tools can not be backtested Free n8n workflow template to : 1. Import Forex Factory news to Google Calendar 2. Send chat to Telegram bot about news release. Is it good or bad for the currency Inputs: Telegram Bot Token : your T
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
ユーティリティ
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
Trades Time Manager
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
革新的な Trades Time Manager を使用して、取引ルーチンを簡単に管理できます。この強力なツールは、指定された時間に注文執行を自動化し、取引アプローチを変革します。 購入から注文の設定まで、すべて手動介入なしで、さまざまな取引アクションのためのパーソナライズされたタスク リストを作成します。 Trades Time Manager のインストールと入力ガイド EA に関する通知を受け取りたい場合は、MT4/MT5 ターミナルに URL を追加してください (スクリーンショットを参照)。 MT4のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103716 MT5のバージョン     https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103715 手動監視に別れを告げ、合理化された効率を採用します。直感的なインターフェイスにより、シンボル、約定時間、価格、ストップロス (SL)、テイクプロフィット (TP) ポイント、ロットサイズなどの正確なパラメーターを設定できます。 このツールの柔軟性は、市
Multiple Close All MT4
Ynal Al Khalil
4 (2)
ユーティリティ
(Multiple Close All) for MT4 a lightweight and efficient utility designed to help traders close their open positions and pending orders directly from the chart. It provides a clean panel with interactive buttons, allowing quick closing of opened trades and deleting the Pending Orders with one click. Key Features: Close all   BUY ,   SELL , or   ALL   positions with one click. MultipleCloseBy opposite trades. Close only   profitable trades   or only   losing trades . Close trades filtere
FREE
Mongol Indicator2
Sumiyabazar Buyanjargal
インディケータ
It's a variation of mid of HH and LL since it compares the higher of HH or LL against a period and twice the number of bars back to avoid whipsaws. I used to display this against lines on a chart, but made a histogram out of it and it looks interesting. It looks good at gauging trend strength and general turns (see image below). The name of the indicator is BAM, which is an acronym for "Below and Above Mid". Ways to use it: 1. To see general trend on longer TFs (more than 30 bars back).
MT4 to Tlgrm
Fernando Morales
4.64 (11)
ユーティリティ
Do not use Windows 7 with this EA MT4toTLGRM EA only sends text messages from Metatrader4 to a Telegram group or channel of your choice. From version 4.23 it sends messages to Discord, Twitter and Facebook. The messages are customizable to show information about any trading activity in the account. Also it shows a daily PnL report. Several instances of this EA can be used simultaneously in the same MT4 terminal for sending messages to different Telegram group/channel but ensure that each one ha
FREE
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
インディケータ
Gann Box インジケーターは、トレーダーが市場の重要なレベルを特定し、活用するのを支援するために設計された強力で多機能なツールです。このインジケーターを使用すると、チャート上に長方形を描くことができ、それが自動的に 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 の戦略的レベルを持つ複数のゾーンに分割されます。価格がこれらのレベルのいずれかに達すると、アラートがトリガーされ、トレーディングの意思決定に貴重な支援を提供します。描いたゾーンに対する市場の動きを即座に把握できます。ゾーンをトレースするには、単純な長方形を描いて名前を GannBox に変更するだけです。 このインジケーターは、 サポートとレジスタンス の概念を使用するトレーダー、 サプライとデマンド 、 ICTテクニック 、または**公正価値ギャップ（FVG）**の専門家など、すべてのタイプのトレーダー向けに設計されています。 デイトレーダー、スイングトレーダー、またはポジショントレーダーであろうと、 Gann Box は市場の動きをより良く理解し予測する手助けをし、反応性とパフォーマンスを向上させます。 MT5バージョ
News Panel
Radek Reznicek
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
News Panel  is a fully adjustable utility for Forex News. It can show upcoming news in InfoPanel as well as lable for upcoming and past news labels on the chart.  This utility also enables Upcoming news Alerts and Push notification. User can change number of upcoming news displayed, colors and many others. Instructions Alow WebRequest for Listed URLS in Metatrader Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors tab (see screen or watch the video) Add " https://ec.forexprostools.com/ " to the list of allo
Market Monitor
Rodrigo Rethka Goncalves
ユーティリティ
Market Monitor – Smart Asset Performance Dashboard for MT4 Turn your MetaTrader 4 into a professional trading intelligence center! Market Monitor is a powerful monitoring tool that displays, in real time, the most relevant performance metrics of each symbol being traded — helping you make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions. What Does This Indicator Do? Market Monitor scans all open and historical orders, consolidates the data by symbol, and displays everything in visual pa
Edward Teach Fx
Denis Kudryashov
エキスパート
Edward Teach Fx Это советник для краткосрочной торговли с использованием серии ордеров с их усреднением  и последующим увеличением. Советник торгует в обе стороны, выбирая более подходящую сторону в процессе торговли. Используется скрытые профиты и виртуальный скользящий стоп в виде трала.Так же советник имеет возможность останавливать торговлю (не открывать новые ордера) перед важными новостями, как   при ручной установке, так и получая информацию от индикатора "News provider" . Имеется несколь
Order Block Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
4 (1)
ユーティリティ
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abov
Nasdaq Expansion M15
Marek Kupka
3.5 (2)
エキスパート
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. Strategy is based on EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART. It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation. It uses STOP pending orders with ATR STOP LOSS. To catch the profits is a TRAILING PROFIT function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of modeling and verif
Indicator Values Panel
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
ユーティリティ
Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
IA Supreme Hedging
Harry Tallarita
エキスパート
IA SUPREME MT4Hedging by Partner’s Academy Bring Precision and Control to Your Trading Elevate Your Trading Experience with Partner’s Academy Innovation After purchase, you will receive additional settings with inputs specifically designed for major crosses. Contact me directly on mql4.com. DO YOU WANT TO SEE IT LIVE? JOIN THE TELEGRAM GROUP t.me/supremeforexexpert Overview IA SUPREME MT4Hedging is an advanced artificial intelligence-based trading system carefully developed by Partner’s A
Highway Signal Display Dashboard
Gbenga Ayodele
ユーティリティ
This Dashboard displays signals in grid view for the 28 major fx currency pairs. It is Mainly used for forex scalping in between 10 to 20 pips maximum and can be used on major trend market decisions. It Uses mainly Moving average and does not give false signal. All you need to note is the point in the grid where the signal occurs.  A beep sound is heard whenever there is a new signal and it will be displayedat the top of the chart.
Ichimoku Waves Meter vm IT
Ichimoku sp z o.o.
ユーティリティ
「一目均衡表」の専門的な使い方は、一目均衡表を正しく解釈してグラフを分析することです! はトレーダーが価格グラフ上の指定された点間の比率を素早く簡 単に測定できるようにするグラフィックプログラムです。この時間と価格の指標は、MT4 プラットフォームの一目の戦略に従って図表を分析するための基本的なツールです。この ツールを使用すると、 非常に短期間での価格波だけでなく、時間波の洞察に満ちた完全な 分析も可能になります。分析の実行に費やされる労力は、エクセルを使用して実行される 同様の測定および計算と比較して、何度も最小限に抑えられます。指標は、一目均衡表戦 略を使用するトレーダーの知識と経験、およびそれらの期待を考慮して設計されています。 提示されたツールは私たちの仕事の結果です。 指標のモジュール構造により、論理的な順序で分析を実行できます。このプロセスは過去 の波に関するデータを収集することから始まり、それが将来の市場の動きを計算するため の基礎となります。 計算で考慮されるデータは、予測の正確さにとって非常に重要です。 この操作は最小限に抑えられ、即座に測定値が得られます。 この測
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
ユーティリティ
Basket EA MT4 は、強力な利益収穫ツールであり、包括的な口座保護システムがシンプルで使いやすい形で統合されたソリューションです。その主な目的は、すべてのポジションを個別管理ではなく“バスケットレベル”で一括管理することで、口座全体の損益を完全にコントロールすることにあります。EAは、テイクプロフィット、ストップロス、ブレイクイーブン、トレーリングストップといったバスケットレベルの機能を備えており、これらを口座残高の%／口座通貨の固定額／管理対象取引の平均ポイントといった形で設定できます。この柔軟性により、トレーダーは個々のリスクと利益戦略を自分に合わせてカスタマイズできます。さらに、 Basket EA MT4 は、Magic Number、通貨ペア、コメントなどに基づいて特定の取引を管理対象から除外または含めるフィルタリング機能を提供し、望む取引だけを管理できるようにします。 追加の保護機能として、高度な口座セーフガード機能を搭載しています。指定したエクイティのテイクプロフィット・ストップロス水準、または最高残高からの最大ドローダウンに達した場合、EAはすべてのオープン
Trade Planner and Viewer
Kisolo Abraham Samah
ユーティリティ
Trade Planner and Viewerは、効果的に取引を計画し監視するための強力で多機能なMetaTraderツールです。以下のような多数の機能を提供し、どんなトレーダーにとっても不可欠なツールとなっています。 リスク分析：Trade Planner and Viewerは各取引のリスク比率を計算し、ポジションに入る前に潜在的なリスクとリターンを評価することができます。 取引追跡：このツールは、トリガーされた取引のユーザーフレンドリーな表示を提供し、オープンポジションのパフォーマンスを追跡することが容易です。 ビジュアルカスタマイズ：Trade Planner and Viewerは、取引スタイルやカラースキームに合わせてカスタマイズすることができ、視覚的に魅力的で機能的な取引環境を作り上げることができます。 柔軟性：Trade Planner and Viewerは、ライブ、オフライン、またはバックテストチャートと組み合わせて使用することができます。この柔軟性により、さまざまな状況や目的でこのツールを使用することができます。 総じて、Trade Planner
Five Minutes
Igor Semyonov
ユーティリティ
The Five Minutes indicator is a ready TRADING SYSTEM for binary options. The system is designed specifically for the EURUSD M5 currency market with at least 80% payout and for trades who operate on the web-terminals and the MetaTrader 4 platform. This is a counter-trend system, i.e. it expects the price of traded asset to reverse. Signals of the system are not redrawn, they appear once the formation of the previous bar is completed, and are equipped with a sound notification. For decision-making
Imperator EA
Sergei Ozerov
エキスパート
Imperator EA   Imperator は、取引パターンのクラスタリングモデルに基づく適度に安全な取引システムです。それは多くの単純な機能で構成されており、さまざまな市場の状況を記憶し、それらを正しく解釈することを可能にする多くのパラメーターを備えています。 EAは、特定の方向に1つの取引を開始し、 ストップロス と テイクプロフィット を設定し、特定の利益に達すると、EAは トレーリングストップを 使用します。 モデルの信号は、次のような指標に基づいています。 MACD RSI 価格アクション ATR CCI EAは、順序グリッドと平均化を使用しません。収益性の高いトランザクションの大部分が連続して発生すると、システムを使用して以前の損失を補うことができます。将来の作業をより安定させるために、市場データの関連性の優先順位に関する著者の方法論が使用されました。現在は関連性が低いため、遠い過去のトランザクションは少なくなっています。 IMPERATORアドバイザー は、   PRETOR や LEGATUS とは異なり、   6つの 通貨ペアを同時に処理できます。 EURU
Market View MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Definition : Market View is a dashboard (scanner) to view price graphs of all symbols and all timeframes at a glance. The utility is designed user friendly and added a wide range of customization options. Main features of Market View : Visual settings window on the chart Customizable list of symbols and timeframes Different shapes : Real Candles, Schematic Candles, Arrows Customizable number of candles Changeable size of dashboard (scanner) Highlight timeframes with gaps on candles Open approp
Trend Bender Pro
Nebiyou Girma Tilahun
エキスパート
Ultimate Trend-Driven Expert Advisor: Precision Trading with Dynamic Hedging Elevate your trading game with our state-of-the-art MQL4 trading algorithm, engineered for precision and adaptability. This algorithm integrates advanced technical analysis tools and a flexible hedging strategy to help you maximize your trading potential, no matter the market conditions. Key Features: Adaptive Trend Detection : Stay aligned with the market's pulse using trend analysis across multiple timeframes—Weekly,
Vantage
Waseem Raza
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
Vantage is a one-click semi-automated tool which works with the user interface. The EA's base strategy is grid trading. The user can start first trade from chart buttons and the EA will do rest of the work. User can open grid to loss side, profit side or both sides same time, or can do a simple trade without the grid. Use low risk against balance and apply EA on VPS. With this, the EA can work properly without any interruption. To understand all functions watch the video below. Input parameters
Ofir Email to Telegram MT4
Gad Benisty
ユーティリティ
MQL Tool "Ofir Email to Telegram": Never Miss a Trading Alert Again! Tired of missing important alerts from your indicators and Expert Advisors (EAs)? Ofir Email to Telegram   is the solution you've been waiting for!   This revolutionary MQL tool automatically forwards all email alerts from your indicators and EAs directly to your Telegram account. Never again will you miss a trading opportunity or important notification! Here are just a few of the benefits of Ofir Email to Telegram: Quick and e
PZ Currency Meter MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
インディケータ
弱い通貨に対して強い通貨を取引することは、常に最も安全なプレイです。この指標は、主要通貨間の相対的な強さを測定し、金融商品の選択、入場、退出をより簡単にします。基本的な考え方は、弱い通貨をカウンター通貨として使用し、その逆を使用することです。弱さに対する強さおよび強さに対する短い弱さを購入します。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 一目で強い通貨と弱い通貨を見つける ある通貨を別の通貨と簡単に比較する 通貨は強化されていますか？長い間探します 通貨は弱くなっていますか？ショートパンツを探す 複数時間枠のダッシュボードを実装します それは取引のための最高品質の確認です インディケーターは最適化をまったく必要としません カスタマイズ可能なルックバック期間 インジケーターは再描画されていません インジケーターの解釈はかなり簡単です。 27通貨ペアの現在と以前の価格を比較し、各通貨が他のすべての通貨に対して獲得または損失した回数をカウントします。通貨は8つしかないため、最大スコアは+7（他のすべてに対して獲得された通貨
InfinityPro
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
エキスパート
This EA uses a multi time frame trading strategy with several indicators. So EA can analyze trends on a macro basis, then EA will analyze in a smaller time frame and decide to open a Buy or Sell position.  This EA does not use dangerous strategies such as grid strategies, averaging, martingale and other dangerous strategies. This EA uses take profit and stop loss where the stop loss uses a hidden stop loss with the help of analysis from several indicators. This EA has build in "News FIlter" to
N Era V EA MT4
Aleksandr Zheltikov
エキスパート
New Era V EA  is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels for forex trading. It provides risk allocation, analyzes the market and opens positions based on the signals received from DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels, providing traders with an excellent trading strategy. Description of Strategy Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2234325 With the purchase of N Era V EA you will receive one of my EA's as a gift . So please wr
KFX Trade Manager
Joe Christopher Ramirez
ユーティリティ
Introducing the "KFX Trade Manager" expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 (MT4), a comprehensive solution for advanced trade management and risk control. This powerful tool is designed to enhance your trading experience by automating various aspects of order handling, profit optimization, and alert notifications. With the "KFX Trade Manager," you can take your trading to the next level and streamline your operations for improved efficiency and better risk management. Key Features: Trade Management Set
Two Candle Smart
Sumini
エキスパート
The advantages of EA TWO CANDLE SMART are: It is equipped with various filters, including: maxspread, maxlot, takeprofit (4 step), stop loss (3 step), profit target per day, and many more. Open order BUY = If iClose[2] > iOpen[2] && iClose[1] > iOpen[1]. Open order SELL = If iClose[2] < iOpen[2] && iClose[1] < iOpen[1]. Target_profit_perday=50; ==> can work on forward test. lockprofit=2;//Minimal Profit in money Step_LockProfit_in_Money=25; Stoploss_in_Money=1000; Stoploss_in %=50;==> Stoploss
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
ユーティリティ
取引 ごとのリスクの 計算、新規注文 の 簡単 な 設置、部分的 な 決済機能 を 持 つ 注文管理、 7 種類 のトレーリングストップなど 、便利 な 機能 を 備 えています 。 追加の資料と説明書 インストール手順 - アプリケーションの手順 - デモアカウント用アプリケーションの試用版 ライン機能 チャート上にオープニングライン、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを表示します。この機能により、新規注文を簡単に設定することができ、注文を出す前にその特徴を確認することができます。   リスク計算 リスク計算機能は、設定されたリスクとストップロス注文のサイズを考慮して、新規注文のボリュームを計算します。ストップロスの大きさを自由に設定できると同時に、設定したリスクを守ることができます。 Lot calc ボタン - リスク 計算 を 有効 / 無効 にします 。 Risk フィールドでは 、必要 なリスクの 値 を 0 から 100 までのパーセンテージまたは 預金通貨 で 設定 します 。 設定」 タブで 、 リスク 計算 の 種類 を 選択 します ：「 $ 通貨」、「 % 残
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
ユーティリティ
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 による、驚くほど高速な取引コピーを体験してください。1分で簡単にセットアップできるこの取引コピー機は、同じWindowsコンピュータまたはWindows VPS上の複数のMetaTrader端末間で取引をコピーすることができ、0.5秒未満の高速コピースピードを実現します。 初心者であろうとプロのトレーダーであろうと、 Local Trade Copier EA MT4 には、あなたの特定のニーズに合わせてカスタマイズするための幅広いオプションが用意されています。これは、利益の可能性を高めたい人にとって究極のソリューションです。 今すぐ試してみて、これが市場で最も速くて簡単なトレードコピー機である理由を理解してください。 ヒント： デモアカウントで Local Trade Copier EA MT4 デモバージョンをダウンロードして試すことができます： ここ ダウンロードした無料のデモ ファイルを MT4 >> ファイル >> データ フォルダを開く >> MQL4 >> Experts フォルダに貼り付けて、ターミナルを再起動しま
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager EAへようこそ。これは、取引をより直感的、正確、そして効率的にするために設計された究極の リスク管理ツール です。これは単なるオーダー実行ツールではなく、包括的な取引計画、ポジション管理、リスク管理のためのソリューションです。初心者から上級者、迅速な実行を必要とするスキャルパーまで、Trade Manager EAはあらゆるニーズに対応し、為替、指数、商品、暗号通貨などさまざまな市場で柔軟に対応します。 Trade Manager EAを使用すると、複雑な計算が過去のものになります。市場を分析し、エントリーポイント、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットのレベルをチャート上のラインでマークし、リスクを設定するだけで、Trade Managerが最適なポジションサイズを即座に計算し、SLとTPをピップ、ポイント、口座通貨でリアルタイムに表示します。すべての取引が簡単かつ効果的に管理されます。 主な機能： ポジションサイズ計算機 ：定義されたリスクに基づいて取引サイズを瞬時に決定します。 簡単な取引計画 ：エントリー、ストップロス、テイクプロフィットを設定するためのド
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
ユーティリティ
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
ユーティリティ
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
ユーティリティ
Trade Copierは、取引口座間の取引をコピーして同期するように設計された専門的なユーティリティです。 コピーは、同じコンピューターまたはvps にインストールされている、サプライヤーのアカウント/端末から受信者のアカウント/端末に行われます。 購入する前に、デモ アカウントでデモ バージョンをテストできます。 デモ版 こちら 。 詳細な説明は こちら 。 主な機能と利点： MT5ネッティングアカウントを含む、MT4> MT4、MT4> MT5、MT5> MT4のコピーをサポートします。 高いコピー速度（0.5秒未満）。 ベンダーモードと受信者モードは同じ製品内に実装されています。 チャートから直接リアルタイムでコピーを制御できる、簡単で直感的なインターフェイス。 接続が切断されたり、端末が再起動されたりしても、設定と位置が失われることはありません。 コピーするシンボルを選択できます。また、受信者のシンボルを置き換えることもできます（例：EURUSD> USDJPY）。 バックコピーをサポートします。 特定の注文のみのコピーを有効にする機能。 取引開始価格の最大差と最大遅延時間を
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
ユーティリティ
Trade Panel は、多機能の取引アシスタントです。このアプリケーションには手動取引用の 50 を超える取引機能が含まれており、ほとんどの取引操作を自動化できます。 注意、アプリケーションはストラテジー テスターでは動作しません。購入する前に、デモアカウントでデモ版をテストできます。デモ版 ここ 。 完全な手順 こちら 。 取引。 ワンクリックで取引操作を実行できます: 自動リスク計算を使用して未決の注文とポジションをオープンします。 ワンクリックで複数の注文とポジションをオープンします。 注文グリッドを開きます。 未決の注文とポジションをグループごとにクローズします。 ポジション反転 (買いを閉じて売りを開く、または売りを閉じて買いを開く)。 ポジションをロックします（買いポジションと売りポジションの量を均等にする追加のポジションをオープンします）。 ワンクリックですべてのポジションを部分的にクローズします。 すべてのポジションのテイクプロフィットとストップロスを同じ価格レベルに設定します。 すべてのポジションのストップロスをポジションの損益分岐点レベルに設定します。 注文とポ
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 特徴： 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー取引設定：1. 異なるシグナルソースに異なるロットモードを設定できます。2. フォワードコピー取引とリバースコピー取引に異なるシグナルソースを設定できます。3. シグナルはコメントで設定できます。4. 契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか 多様でパーソナライズされたコピー注文設定2：1.品種ごとに異なるロットモードを設定できます2.順方向コピー注文と逆方向コピー注文に異なる品種を設定できます3.コメントでシグナルを設定できます4.契約ロットに応じてロットを調整するかどうか コメントフィルタリング、MAGICフィルタリング、シグナルロットフィルタリング、ローカル製品フィルタリング 勤務時間設定 逆同期SLAVE終了 注文バインド機能: 任意の注文を設定されたシグナルソース注文にバインドできます (テーブルをダブルクリックして編集します) アカウントリスク管理 基本
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
ユーティリティ
MetaTrader4のコピー機を取引します。     それは任意の口座からの外国為替取引、ポジション、注文をコピーします。 それは最高の貿易コピー機の1つです     MT4 - MT4、MT5 - MT4     のために     COPYLOT MT4     バージョン（または     MT4 - MT5  MT5 - MT5     のために     COPYLOT MT5     バージョン）。 MT5のバージョン 完全な説明   +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法     ログファイルの取得方法     テストと最適化の方法     Expforex のすべての製品 のコピー機 バージョン       MetaTrader 5 ターミナル（   МТ5 - МТ5、МТ4 - МТ5   ）-   コピーロットクライアントMT5 独自のコピーアルゴリズムにより、すべての取引がマスターアカウントからクライアントアカウントに正確にコピーされます。 また、動作速度が速いことでも知られています。タフなエラー処理。 強力な機能セット。 プログラムは、複数
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
ユーティリティ
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (コピー猫MT4) は単なるローカル取引コピーツールではなく、現代の取引課題に対応するために設計された完全なリスク管理と実行フレームワークです。Propファームのチャレンジから個人の資産管理まで、強力な実行力、資金保護、柔軟な設定、高度な取引処理を組み合わせ、あらゆる状況に適応します。 このコピーツールは Master（送信側） と Slave（受信側） の両モードで動作し、成行注文や指値注文のリアルタイム同期、取引修正、部分決済、Close By 操作をサポートします。デモ口座・リアル口座の両方に対応し、取引用パスワードまたは投資家パスワードでも利用可能です。Persistent Trade Memory 技術により、EA・ターミナル・VPS が再起動しても復元可能です。複数の Master と Slave を同時に管理でき、ブローカー間の違いはプレフィックス/サフィックスの自動調整やシンボルマッピングで処理されます。 マニュアル/設定: Copy Cat Trading Copier マニュアル Copy Cat Mo
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
これは視覚的な取引パネルであり、取引を簡単に配置および管理し、人為的エラーを回避し、取引活動を強化するのに役立ちます。使いやすい視覚的なインターフェースと、健全なリスクおよび位置管理アプローチを組み合わせています。 [ インストールガイド | 更新ガイド | トラブルシューティング | よくある質問 | すべての製品 ] 驚くほど使いやすい チャートから簡単に取引 正確なリスク管理との取引、手間のかからない 資本の保存が最優先事項です 気をつけずに利益を上げましょう できるだけ早くリスクのない取引をお楽しみください 開かれているすべての取引の自動トレーリングストップ 最初のストップロスは、取引が行われるとすぐに配置されます EAは、取引を行った後に次のタスクを実行します。 最初のストップロス/テイクプロフィットは自動的に配置されます できるだけ早くフリーライドにロックします（オプション） ストップロスを初めて損益分岐点に移動します（オプション） 停止するまで、希望の方法を使用してストップロスを追跡します その他のクールな機能は次のとおりです。 優れたターミナルアクティビティレポート
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
ユーティリティ
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider は使いやすく、完全にカスタマイズ可能なツールで、Telegramに信号を送信し、あなたのアカウントを信号提供者に変えることができます。 メッセージのフォーマットは 完全にカスタマイズ可能です！ しかし、簡単な使用のために、あらかじめ定義されたテンプレートを選択し、メッセージの特定の部分を有効または無効にすることもできます。 [ デモ ]   [ マニュアル ] [ MT5バージョン ] [ Discordバージョン ] [ Telegramチャンネル ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] セットアップ ステップバイステップの ユーザーガイド が利用可能です。 Telegram APIの知識は必要ありません。開発者が必要なものをすべて提供します。 主要機能 購読者に送信される注文の詳細をカスタマイズする機能 例えばブロンズ、シルバー、ゴールドなど、階層型のサブスクリプションモデルを作成できます。ゴールドサブスクリプションでは、すべての信号が得られますなど。 ID、シンボル、またはコメントによる注文のフ
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
Risk/Reward Toolは、MetaTrader 4でのトレード計画、可視化、執行の方法を革新するために設計されたプロフェッショナルグレードのエキスパートアドバイザーです。精密なリスク管理を重視する裁量トレーダーでも、トレード設定を視覚的にテストする必要のある戦略開発者でも、このツールはエレガントで直感的なインターフェースで必要なすべてを提供します。 基本的なポジション計算機とは異なり、Risk/Reward Toolは視覚的なトレード計画を即時執行機能、リアルタイムの損益モニタリング、包括的なトレード管理機能と組み合わせています。このツールはMT4ストラテジーテスターと完全に互換性があり、実際の資金をリスクにさらすことなくトレード戦略を練習し、アプローチを改善することができます。 ツールの完全なマニュアルはこちら: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766244 MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158601 主な機能 視覚的なトレード計画 ドラッグ＆ドロップ操作可能
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
ユーティリティ
Draw Agent は、すべてのチャート分析、落書き、メモなどを作成および管理するための美しく革新的な方法として設計されています。 このツールは、チャート スペースを黒板として扱い、手で描くためのフリーハンド描画方法を提供します。 このフリーハンド描画ツールを使用すると、MT4/MT5 チャートに描画して、チャート上のイベントをマークまたは強調表示できます。 エリオット波動を手で下書きしたり、チャートに線を引いたり、チャートにアイデアを示したりしたい場合に 役立つツールです。クライアント向けのライブウェビナーを実行している場合、またはスクリーンショットやチャートファイルを人々に配布している場合に特に役立ちます同じように。 Draw Agent のインストールと入力ガイド EA追加URL（   http://autofxhub.com   ）MT4/MT5端末（スクリーンショット参照） に関する通知を受け取りたい場合 。 MT4 バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14929 MT5 バージョン https://www.mql5.
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
ユーティリティ
特定のストップロス レベルに基づいてポジション サイズやリスクを即座に計算できるツールは、プロのトレーダーと初心者のトレーダーの両方にとって重要です。 TRADE PRO 取引ユーティリティは、高速かつ正確な計算を提供し、時間的制約のある不安定な市場状況での意思決定を支援します。 MT5バージョン      /   追加の設置資材 主な機能: オリジナル。シンプル。効果的。 メインの取引パネルを開くためのユニークで便利な方法: チャートの右側にマウスを移動し、適切な方向をクリックして将来の注文を配置します。 市場注文のクイックセットアップ TRADE PROを使用して、残高または資本の割合でリスクレベルを設定するか、具体的なリスク額を指定します。チャート上でストップロスレベルを視覚的に定義することで、ツールが各通貨ペアの最適なポジションサイズを自動計算します。また、指定されたリスクリワード比率に基づいて、利益目標（テイクプロフィット）を自動的に設定することもできます。 複数の指値注文を出し、総リスクを分散します (グリッド モード)。 複数の売買取引を行う場合でも、グリッド戦略に従
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
ユーティリティ
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
ユーティリティ
Trade Manager は、リスクを自動的に計算しながら、取引を迅速に開始および終了するのに役立ちます。 過剰取引、復讐取引、感情的な取引を防止する機能が含まれています。 取引は自動的に管理され、アカウントのパフォーマンス指標はグラフで視覚化できます。 これらの機能により、このパネルはすべてのマニュアル トレーダーにとって理想的なものとなり、MetaTrader 4 プラットフォームの強化に役立ちます。多言語サポート。 MT5バージョン  |  ユーザーガイド + デモ Trade Manager はストラテジー テスターでは機能しません。 デモについてはユーザーガイドをご覧ください。 危機管理 % または $ に基づくリスクの自動調整 固定ロットサイズを使用するか、ボリュームとピップに基づいた自動ロットサイズ計算を使用するオプション RR、Pips、または価格を使用した損益分岐点ストップロス設定 トレーリングストップロス設定 目標に達したときにすべての取引を自動的に終了するための 1 日あたりの最大損失 (%)。 過度のドローダウンからアカウントを保護し、オーバートレードを防ぎま
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
ユーティリティ
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
コピー機->便利で高速なインターフェースインタラクション、ユーザーはすぐに使用できます     ->>>> WindowsコンピュータまたはVPS Windowsでの使用を推奨 基本機能: コピートレードの通常のインタラクション速度は0.5秒未満です。 シグナルソースを自動的に検出し、シグナルソースアカウントのリストを表示します シンボルを自動的に一致させます。異なるプラットフォームでよく使用される取引シンボルの95％（異なるサフィックスなどの特別なケース）が自動的に一致し、基本的に手動設定は必要なく、シンボルマッピングテーブルをダブルクリックして対応するシンボルを変更できます。（マッピングテーブルにはクイック検索シンボル機能があります） 4つのロット計算モード（1. 乗数 2. 固定ロット 3. 適応リスク 4. シグナル 適応リスク ） 特別ロットモード: ストップロス資本リスクに基づいてロットサイズを計算できます (ストップロスが小さすぎる場合や、計算されたロットサイズが大きすぎる場合がありますので、注意して使用してください) 複数のプラットフォーム、複数の信号源（マスター）、複
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
ユーティリティ
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website . You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news. You can read the news using your EA
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
ユーティリティ
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
ユーティリティ
手動取引を改善: Trade Manager Assistant による正確で高速な自動リスク管理 提供されている無料のデモ バージョンを使用して、完全なセットアップ手順を入手し、Trade Manager Assistant の機能を調べてください。より詳しい情報は https://www.mql5.com/blogs/post/758625 をご覧ください。       。 手動取引では、慎重な分析と迅速な意思決定が必要ですが、実行エラー、矛盾、取引パラメータの混乱のリスクにより、利益が損なわれ、不必要なストレスがかかる可能性があります。 Trading Manager Assistant のご紹介: 手動取引プロセスを効率化するように設計された必須アシスタントで、チャートに精度、制御、自動化された効率をもたらします。 実行の遅さや計算ミスによる取引損失とはお別れです。アシスタント ビジネス マネージャーは、プロフェッショナルのスピードと正確さで業務を遂行できるようサポートし、重要な管理タスクを処理している間、ビジネス チャンスの発見に集中できるようにします。これは単なるウィザー
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
平均化ヘルパー - この種の取引ヘルパー ツールは、次の 2 つのテクニックを使用して、以前は利益がなかったポジションを平均化するのに役立ちます。 標準平均 トレンドに応じてポジションを開くヘッジ このユーティリティは、買いと売りの両方の異なる方向の複数のオープンポジションを一度に整理する機能を備えています 。例えば、売りポジションを1つ、買いポジションを1つオープンしたが、どちらも利益が出ていない場合、あるいは1つは利益が出ているものの利益が十分でない場合、この2つのポジションを平均化してプラスで取引を終了したい場合などです。これは、私の平均化支援ユーティリティが役立ちます。 平均化ヘルパー ユーティリティ - 次のポジションのサイズ、注文価格、ポジションを平均化する方向、指定した利益確定サイズでプラスでポジションをクローズする方向を自動的に計算できます。 このユーティリティでは、「買い」と「売り」ボタンを使ってポジションを開くこともできます。希望する利益確定額と開始ロットを指定するだけです。ユーティリティ自体は、最初に指定した利益確定額でポジションをクローズするか、ポジションを平均
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
ユーティリティ
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
ユーティリティ
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
ユーティリティ
利益追跡機能により、MetaTrader 4で総利益/損失に達した時にポジションをクローズします。 仮想ストップ（個別注文） を有効にできます。 買いと売りのポジションを別々に計算してクローズ（別々の買い/売り） します。 すべてのシンボルまたは現在のシンボルのみをクローズして計算（すべてのシンボル） します。 利益追跡（トレーリング・プロフィット） を有効にします。 預金通貨、ポイント、残高の％で総利益または損失をクローズします。 このアプリケーションは、他のEAと一緒に、または手動取引と組み合わせて、任意のアカウントで使用するために設計されています。 MT5 のバージョン 完全な説明 +DEMO +PDF 購入する方法 インストールする方法 ログファイルの取得方法 テストと最適化の方法 Expforex のすべての製品 取引ペアの全てまたは一部の合計バランスが設定された値以上になった時点で、すべてのポジションがクローズされ、注文が削除されます。 このバージョンは、指定された利益レベルでポジションをクローズできるだけでなく、より良い結果を得るために利益を追跡することも可能です。 C
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
ユーティリティ
Custom Alerts AIO：マルチマーケット監視を一括で実現 — 設定不要ですぐに使えるインテリジェントツール 概要 Custom Alerts AIO は、追加のインジケーター設定が不要で、インストール後すぐに利用できる高機能マーケットスキャナーです。FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels、IX Power を内部にすべて統合し、主要なすべての資産クラス（為替、金属、指数、暗号資産）を一括監視できます。MetaTrader の仕様により、株式は個別のシンボルとして追加可能ですが、一般的には利用頻度は低めです。 1. なぜ Custom Alerts AIO を選ぶべきか 追加ライセンス不要 • 必要なすべての Stein Investments インジケーターが内蔵されており、すぐに使用可能です。 • チャートに表示されるグラフィックは省略されており、アラート生成に特化した構成です。 市場を広範囲にカバー • 為替、金属、暗号資産、株価指数に対応（株式は手動追加可能）。 • シンボル名を入力する必要はなく、プロパティで資産クラス
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
ユーティリティ
日ごとおよび週ごとのクローズ取引履歴、現在のオープン取引、および外国為替エクスポージャーを 1 つのチャートで即座に確認できます。ヒートマップを使用して、収益性の高い取引と、取引ポートフォリオ内の現在のドローダウンの位置を特定します。 クイック クローズ ボタン クイック クローズ ボタンを使用すると、1 つのシンボルのすべての取引をクローズしたり、個々の取引を完全にクローズしたり、ボタンをクリックするだけで部分的な利益または損失を取得したりできます。リストで取引を探したり、取引の一部をクローズする方法を考えたりする必要はもうありません。ダッシュボードには、外国為替ペアの取引中に各通貨シンボルの現在のエクスポージャーも表示されるため、主要なニュース イベントの前にエクスポージャーが過剰になっている可能性のある領域を特定するのに役立ちます。ボタンを使用して、ニュースの前にエクスポージャーを即座にすばやく減らすことができます。または、ニュースがすでに発生して利益が出ている場合は、1 回のクリックでその利益をすばやく銀行に預けることができます。 オープン取引ヒートマップ 取引ヒートマッ
作者のその他のプロダクト
EMA CrossPro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
エキスパート
取引を次のレベルに引き上げるEMA CrossPro EAをご紹介します。これは、トレンド市場での利益を最大化するために設計された高度でありながら使いやすいエキスパートアドバイザーです。このEAは、指数移動平均（EMA）の力を利用して、市場の強力なトレンドを精度高く効率的に検出し、活用します。 EMA CrossPro EAのロジック： 買いシグナル：高速EMAが低速EMAを上回ると、EAは買い注文を開始し、上昇トレンドの開始を示します。 売りシグナル：高速EMAが低速EMAを下回ると、売り注文が発生し、下降トレンドの可能性を示します。 エグジット戦略：EMAが逆方向に交差した時にポジションが自動的にクローズされ、資本を守るためにタイムリーな退出が確保されます。 柔軟なリスク管理オプション： ストップロスとテイクプロフィット：固定のストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルを設定して、投資を保護し、利益を確保します。 戦略ベースの出口：戦略に基づいた出口オプションを有効にして、柔軟性を向上させます。 EMA CrossPro EAの主な機能： トレンドマスタリー：トレンド市場で優れたパフォ
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
エキスパート
非常に重要： 「注文間の距離」を調整してください… 良い結果を得るために距離を縮めてください。距離を広げるとEAがより安全になります。 外国為替取引には無数の方法があります！ その革新的な方法の一つは、逆流に挑戦することです！ ここでは、私たちは市場と戦い、そこからパンとバターを得るために努力しています :) （取引はリスクがあり、損失が出る可能性があります！） ここからアイデアが生まれました！市場と戦うこと。 このエキスパートアドバイザーは、ヘッジング、グリッド、トレンド戦略を組み合わせて運用します。 この操作により、たとえ逆流に挑戦しても安全に運用することができます！ （取引はリスクがあり、損失が出る可能性があります！） 99.9%のティックデータによるバックテスト結果は、添付ファイルにてご確認ください。 警告： 1- このEAはトレンドに逆行して動作します！ 2- 小さな口座ではこの戦略を使用しないでください。 3- 通貨のボラティリティに応じて、注文間の距離を調整してください。デフォルト設定は、ボラティリティが中程度の通貨に適しています。 アカウントタイプ：ヘッジング レバレッ
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
エキスパート
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
エキスパート
**非常に重要：**「注文間隔」の設定を調整してください。最良の結果を得るために、2から10の範囲で間隔を狭くしてください。 FXやボラティリティの高い市場での取引は非常に難しく、リスクが伴います。ほとんどの戦略が常に100%の成功を保証するわけではありません！ 新しいエキスパートアドバイザー「Super Hedge Fighter EA」を使用すると、市場を新たな視点で見ることができます！ ボラティリティを恐れることはなくなり、それが収入源となるでしょう。 「Super Hedge Fighter EA」は、不安定な時期に特化して設計されたユニークなエキスパートで、厳しい市場の動きにも完璧に対応します。 また、設定を少し調整することで安定した市場でも使用できます。 FX取引にはリスクがつきものですが、今ではプロフェッショナルな方法でリスクに対処することができます！ このEAは、純粋なトレンドフォロー戦略を用いており、現在の市場の動きに従って運用されます。 この戦略でマーチンゲールを使用することもでき、これにより取引の退出速度が向上します。これはオプションですが、口座
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
エキスパート
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信