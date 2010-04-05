Forest Shadow EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Forest Shadow EA – A Fully Customizable Trading Tool
Forest Shadow EA is designed for traders who seek flexibility and optimization in their trading strategies. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you complete control to fine-tune it based on your preferred risk management and market conditions. It serves as a robust framework, allowing traders to explore and develop their unique approach.
Trading Logic & Strategy
Forest Shadow EA uses Stochastic Oscillator signals to identify potential trade entries:
- Sell Signal: When the Stochastic main line is above 80 and crosses below the signal line.
- Buy Signal: When the Stochastic main line is below 20 and crosses above the signal line.
To enhance accuracy, the EA ensures that a minimum number of bars have passed since the last trade, reducing unnecessary signals.
Money Management & Risk Control
- Lot Sizing & Validation: Automatically adjusts the lot size based on broker requirements.
- Stop Loss & Take Profit Adjustments: Ensures SL/TP levels meet broker minimum distance requirements.
- Margin Check: Prevents trades if there isn’t enough available margin.
Why Choose This EA?
- Fully customizable parameters for optimization
- Includes built-in trade validation and risk management
- Allows traders to refine entry & exit strategies
Forest Shadow EA is a framework for traders looking to optimize their strategies rather than a plug-and-play solution. Take full control, test different configurations, and fine-tune it according to your trading style.
Pricing
This EA is priced at $80, making it an accessible and valuable tool for traders who want to customize their strategies.