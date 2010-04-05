Forest Shadow EA – A Fully Customizable Trading Tool

Forest Shadow EA is designed for traders who seek flexibility and optimization in their trading strategies. This EA is not pre-optimized, giving you complete control to fine-tune it based on your preferred risk management and market conditions. It serves as a robust framework, allowing traders to explore and develop their unique approach.

Trading Logic & Strategy

Forest Shadow EA uses Stochastic Oscillator signals to identify potential trade entries:

Sell Signal: When the Stochastic main line is above 80 and crosses below the signal line.

Buy Signal: When the Stochastic main line is below 20 and crosses above the signal line.

To enhance accuracy, the EA ensures that a minimum number of bars have passed since the last trade, reducing unnecessary signals.

Money Management & Risk Control

Lot Sizing & Validation: Automatically adjusts the lot size based on broker requirements.

Stop Loss & Take Profit Adjustments: Ensures SL/TP levels meet broker minimum distance requirements.

Margin Check: Prevents trades if there isn’t enough available margin.

Why Choose This EA?

Fully customizable parameters for optimization

Includes built-in trade validation and risk management

Allows traders to refine entry & exit strategies

Forest Shadow EA is a framework for traders looking to optimize their strategies rather than a plug-and-play solution. Take full control, test different configurations, and fine-tune it according to your trading style.

Pricing

This EA is priced at $80, making it an accessible and valuable tool for traders who want to customize their strategies.



