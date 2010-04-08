Binary Options Advisor

Fully automatic expert for Binary Options trading at Grand Capital broker https://clck.ru/3GEm6E.
I think there is no need to explain all the advantages of Binary options trading in MT4 to knowledgeable people, I will name the most important advantages:

1) No loss of precious time when switching from MT4 to broker in the browser;

2) A variety of indicators and scripts for MT4;

3) The ability to trade automatically.

In most cases, the ADVISER closes the position from the first trade, but the market sometimes presents surprises and then you have to take averaging positions. It is important for you to calculate the initial lot in such a way that it is enough for 4 transactions. The Expert Advisor can also work in semi-automatic mode, for example, it enters the first trade, and in case of bad luck, you can use the built-in panel to further withdraw the position yourself.

The Expert Advisor is based on two simple indicators:

1) Bollindger Bands;

2) The basement indicator of the Future.

The EA has a time setting for trading so that you can set up trading for your loved one.

For up-to-date settings, please contact me in a personal message on MQL.

important: Since the Expert Advisor is designed for binary options, it is not possible to fully test it in MT4. The most acceptable testing options are:

1) Transfer it to a real account with a Grand Capital broker https://clck.ru/3GEm6E

2) Put it on a demo account in semi-automatic mode and make transactions on a demo account.


