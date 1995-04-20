Previous day levels
- Göstergeler
- Levi Kevin Midiwo
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Previous day levels is a mt4 indicator that shows various levels to buy or sell
in the market based on prevailing market conditions. The main theory behind
this indicator is support and resistance levels. The indicator uses previous day
values in calculations to get the support and resistance levels for the next day
period.
This indicator consists of two purple buffers. The top buffer is the resistance
level and the bottom buffer is the support level.