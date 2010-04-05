GbpUsd Tracker

GBP/USD Tracker.



Automated trading assistant.



Trading Pair: GBP/USD.

Trading TimeFrame: 1M.





The robot trades only on the buy side to reduce spread costs and avoid market overexposure. This approach also ensures a conservative trading strategy and optimal margin allocation. Since short-term trends are frequent on the one-minute chart, this does not affect the number of trading signals.

Another key feature of the robot is closing important trades exclusively with limit orders to minimize slippage. This helps reduce trading costs during periods of wide nighttime spreads and high-impact news releases.





✅ Key Features:

✔ Limit Order Exits for important trades – Minimizes slippage and improves execution accuracy.

✔ Automated Trading 🤖 – Fully autonomous, no need for manual intervention.

✔ Emotionless Execution 😌 – No fear or greed, just pure strategy.

✔ Optimized Algorithms 🔬 – Fine-tuned for various market conditions.

✔ 24/7 Operation ⏰ – Never miss an opportunity, even while you sleep.

✔ High Accuracy 🎯 – Advanced logic ensures precision in trade execution.

✔ Time-Saving ⏳ – Focus on other tasks while the bot does the work.

✔ Fast Market Response ⚡ – Reacts instantly to market changes.

✔ Flexible Settings 🔧 – Customize to fit your trading style.

✔ Hedging Support 🛡 – Helps in managing risks effectively.

✔ Transparent Statistics 📊 – Real-time performance tracking.





Exit via Limit Orders

In some cases trades are closed using limit orders, ensuring precision and control over your exits. This method helps lock in profits at desired levels and ensures that trades are closed under specific conditions, minimizing slippage and maximizing accuracy.

Conservative capital management and low risks for slow but steady growth are the robot's top priority. The main goal is to preserve capital.



Bot operates on a 1-minute chart.

Recommended account for conservative trading: $50,000

Recommended account for aggressive trading: $5000

Recommended account for degenerative trading: $500

The initial lot size with these deposits is 0.1

The bot does not tie its operations to the deposit size, so the key takeaway is to follow the risk management principles outlined abov.

You can choose start lot 0.01 but profis will be 10x lower. So you can trade for example $500 account in agressive mode.

--------------------------------------

⚙ EA Parameters

🔹 Starting Lot – Initial lot size.

Example for a starting lot of 0.1: 🟢 Conservative Mode: $50,000 deposit

🟠 Aggressive Mode: $5,000 deposit

🔴 High-Risk Mode: $500 deposit Example for a starting lot of 0.01: 🟢 Conservative Mode: $5,000 deposit

🟠 Aggressive Mode: $1,000 deposit

🔴 High-Risk Mode: $300 deposit

🔹 Spread Filter – Maximum 10 points (1 pip).

🔹 Highest Balance & Highest Equity – Manually enter the highest recorded balance before restarting the EA. This helps the EA calculate targets correctly. If launching for the first time, enter your current deposit balance at startup.

🔹 Max Deals – Maximum number of simultaneously open trades (not recommended to change). Default: 2.

🔹 Osd – Displays technical information for debugging (default: false).

🔹 Test Mode – Should always be false when trading on a real account.

🔹 Turbo recovery– Set True If you want to recover losses more aggressively using the free margin in your accoun. Be cautious, as this significantly shortens the recovery time after losses but switches the robot to aggressive mode rather than conservative mode, regardless of the deposit size.



– It is only used when it is necessary to restart the advisor and continue with the same recovery mode that was active when the advisor was turned off. By default, it is always set to 1 unless the turbo mode was used previously.

-------------------------------------------



Use RAW accounts for trading with minimum spread. Recomended for GBP/USD during normal market 0-3 points.





Happy Trading! 😉

