Volume Sentiment Dashboard MT4

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124150

You’re sitting in your trading room, sipping coffee as the markets start their day. The screen in front of you is alive with numbers, price movements, and endless charts. Each one demands your attention. But you don’t have time to dive into every single detail. You need a quick, reliable way to read the market’s mood. That’s when you glance at your Sentiment Dashboard—a custom-built tool designed to simplify your trading decisions.

This dashboard doesn’t overwhelm you with data; instead, it distills the essence of market sentiment for key currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and others. It watches the market, so you don’t have to. Every tick—the tiny movements in price—is tracked and categorized. As prices rise and fall, the dashboard counts bullish and bearish ticks for each pair, painting a picture of whether traders are leaning towards buying or selling.

What sets it apart is its simplicity. You can tell at a glance if the market is bullish, bearish, or undecided. Green signals bullish momentum, red hints at bearish activity, and neutral keeps you on standby. You’re not staring at complicated charts, just clear, concise information.


Önerilen ürünler
The Best Choice compra y venta
Sandro Israel Hernandez Zamora
Göstergeler
¿Has escuchado decir que la tendencia es tu amiga? pues nada es mas cierto en el mundo del trading. Este indicador analiza las tendencias y su fuerza para que puedas aprovecharlas y utilizamos un conjunto de indicadores como RSI, %W, MACD y EMAS para analizar el mercado y sus movimientos, por lo que podrás mantener tu gráfico limpio sabiendo que todos estos indicadores los tienes en uno solo. Este, como cualquier indicador, no representa una certeza de compra o venta definitiva, por lo siempre r
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
King Binary Magnet Indicator
Md Meraz Mahmud
Göstergeler
This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü" - gelişmiş, özel bir Kripto-Forex göstergesi - MT4 için verimli bir işlem aracı! - Yeni nesil Osilatörler - nasıl kullanılacağını görmek için resimlere bakın. - Dinamik Scalping Osilatörü, uyarlanabilir Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerine sahiptir. - Osilatör, dinamik Aşırı Satış/Aşırı Alım bölgelerinden kesin giriş noktalarını bulmak için yardımcı bir araçtır. - Aşırı Satış değerleri: Yeşil çizginin altında, Aşırı Alım değerleri: Turuncu çizginin üzerinde. - Bu gös
TMoney OrderBLockWeek
Moises Orlando Urbina Sojo
Göstergeler
The indicator is activated at the beginning of each week and detects both bullish and bearish ORDERBLOCK potentials. These levels are of high operational probability, being able to use a minimum ratio of 3 to 1 to maximize profits. It is recommended to use pending orders at the OB levels of the chart and place the SL up to a maximum of 20 pips from the entry price. Submit the indicator to Backtesting to become familiar with its performance and complement it with other trend or oscillation type
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
Atomic Power Entries
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
OFFER!   OFFER ! After 3 weeks the unlimited price will be 500$ and in the future you will regret why you didn't make a purchase at this lowest price. Dear Traders, the atomic power Entries Indicator is one of the indicators that if used wisely and correctly can help you to find an edge over the market.  The indicator will work for all forex pairs, all markets and all timeframes. Still it is your duty to find the most effective timeframe for you. When the sell or buy arrow appears you will get a
Hrumer Alpha
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Hrumer Alpha - a fundamentally new forex indicator, which is built on the algorithm of tracking the peak values ​​of the price. This is not ZigZag and not Fraclals and despite the visual similarity, does not have anything to do with these indicators. It does not redraw its values ​​and works from the zero bar, that is, with Open [0]. He quickly reacts to any changes in the price and informs the trader about the reversals. Works on all currency pairs and timeframes. You can use for long trading,
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Göstergeler
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
Rattling Signal Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
This   Rattling Signal Point   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back on
Stop Grabber Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Göstergeler
The indicator scans for stop grabber (special pattern of Joe Dinapoli which gives very high probability buy / sell signals and does not repaint ) signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for stop grabber pattern on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number
Pro Magic Signal
Harun Celik
Göstergeler
Pro Magic Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.  It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.  The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.  Thanks to the alert features you can get the signals
TrendBand Navigator Pro
Changgang Wang
Göstergeler
TrendBand Navigator Pro – Non-Repainting Multi-Timeframe Trading System Powered by proprietary multi-dimensional trend band algorithm delivering clear arrow signals Big Arrows Define Direction Small Arrows Capture Entries   Core Advantages   Intelligent Noise Filtering Volatility-adaptive technology avoids false breakouts, triggers arrows only during strong trends   Multi-Timeframe Compatibility Automatically adapts from 1-minute to monthly charts for all trading strategies   Vis
Quantum Balance
Adolfina Denysenko
Göstergeler
Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
Magic Trades
Kamel Zerki
Göstergeler
Introducing the "Magic Trades" for MetaTrader 4 – your ultimate tool for precision trading in dynamic markets. This innovative indicator revolutionizes the way you perceive market trends by harnessing the power of advanced analysis to detect subtle changes in character, paving the way for optimal trading opportunities. The Magic Trades Indicator is designed to empower traders with insightful entry points and well-defined risk management levels. Through its sophisticated algorithm, this indicato
Forex Trend Commander
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"FOLLOWING THE MARKET TREND TOOL FOR PROFESSIONAL TRADERS! " Preserving capital when the market makes a sideways move is achieved with a system or indicator that filters out sideways market movements! Most traders do not expect the market to move sideways, even though 70% of the time the market moves sideways. The deals of successful traders end in profit, which is achieved by identifying and avoiding the lateral movements that the market offers daily. With Forex Trend Commander you can overcom
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Göstergeler
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Göstergeler
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Göstergeler
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Edge Finder Pro 001
Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
Göstergeler
Edge Finder Pro 001   i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. It is an enhanced version with profit-taking levels, improved chart visibility, and greater ease in entering and exiting the market .   How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder Pro 0 0 1 uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & M
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Göstergeler
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals MT4
Wayne Theo Botha
Göstergeler
Adjustable Consecutive Fractals  looks for 2 or more fractals in one direction and sends out a on screen alert, sound alert and push notification, for strong reversal points . Adjustable Consecutive Fractals, shows the fractals on chart along with a color changing text for buy and sell signals when one or more fractals appear on one side of price. Adjustable Consecutive Fractals is based Bill Williams Fractals . The standard Bill Williams fractals are set at a non adjustable 5 bars, BUT withe th
Breakout Pro Scalper Solution
Remi Passanello
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Breakout Pro Scalper Çözümü Bu gösterge, RPTrade Pro Solutions sistemlerinin bir parçasıdır. Breakout Pro Scalper Solution, Fiyat Hareketi, Dinamik Destek ve Dirençleri kullanan günlük bir trend göstergesidir. Herkes tarafından kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, ticarete yeni başlayanlar bile kullanabilir. ASLA yeniden boyamaz. Endikasyonlar yakından kapana doğru verilmiştir. Tek başına kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır, başka bir göstergeye gerek yoktur. Günün başında size trend ve potansiyel T
Statiscal trend indicator
Pietro Nardi
Göstergeler
Statistical Trend Indicator is an advanced custom indicator designed to analyze market movements and provide traders with calculated probabilities of upward or downward trends. By analyzing historical price data over a specified lookback period, this indicator computes the likelihood of the market continuing in either direction, offering traders a statistical edge in decision-making. Key Features: Probability Display: It calculates and displays the percentage probabilities of an upward or down
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Göstergeler
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Super Trend Double Pro
Pierce Vallieres
Göstergeler
Super Trend Double Pro - Includes the classic SuperTrend indicator x2 - Includes two indicators for much better market analysis - Comes with various settings - Comes with a display - Displays statistical win/loss information The "Super Trend Double Pro" indicator provides the ability to combine two of the classic SuperTrend indicators into one, displaying two indicators with different settings on the same chart. The indicator comes with many customizable settings as well as a display which sh
Altopium Trend
Antony Famulari
Göstergeler
Altopium Trend is an indicator that identifies short-term trends. The signals it generates can be used to open long or short positions or can be integrated with other indicators/strategies. This is a trend indicator, be careful during narrow sideways phases. I recommend using it as a short-term trend indicator, complemented by other indicators that show the best times to enter the market. Wait for the bar to close to confirm the signal.
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Göstergeler
Gann Made Easy , bay teorisini kullanarak ticaretin en iyi ilkelerine dayanan, profesyonel ve kullanımı kolay bir Forex ticaret sistemidir. WD Gann. Gösterge, Zararı Durdur ve Kâr Al Seviyeleri dahil olmak üzere doğru SATIN AL ve SAT sinyalleri sağlar. PUSH bildirimlerini kullanarak hareket halindeyken bile işlem yapabilirsiniz. LÜTFEN ÜCRETSİZ OLARAK TİCARET İPUÇLARI, BONUSLAR VE GANN MADE EA ASİSTANI ALMAK İÇİN SATIN ALIMDAN SONRA BENİMLE İLETİŞİME GEÇİN! Muhtemelen Gann ticaret yöntemlerini b
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Göstergeler
M1 SNIPER kullanımı kolay bir işlem göstergesi sistemidir. M1 zaman dilimi için tasarlanmış bir ok göstergesidir. Gösterge, M1 zaman diliminde scalping için bağımsız bir sistem olarak kullanılabilir ve mevcut işlem sisteminizin bir parçası olarak kullanılabilir. Bu işlem sistemi özellikle M1'de işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış olsa da, diğer zaman dilimleriyle de kullanılabilir. Başlangıçta bu yöntemi XAUUSD ve BTCUSD ticareti için tasarladım. Ancak bu yöntemi diğer piyasalarda işlem yaparken de ya
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF: Destek ve Direnç Tarama Göstergesi sadece 50$ ve ömür boyu mevcuttur. (Orijinal fiyat 250$) (teklif uzatıldı) Trend Screener, grafik
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Göstergeler
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Göstergeler
Currency Strength Wizard , başarılı ticaret için size hepsi bir arada çözüm sağlayan çok güçlü bir göstergedir. Gösterge, birden çok zaman dilimindeki tüm para birimlerinin verilerini kullanarak şu veya bu forex çiftinin gücünü hesaplar. Bu veriler, şu veya bu para biriminin gücünü görmek için kullanabileceğiniz, kullanımı kolay para birimi endeksi ve para birimi güç hatları biçiminde temsil edilir. İhtiyacınız olan tek şey, işlem yapmak istediğiniz tabloya göstergeyi eklemektir ve gösterge size
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Göstergeler
Day Trader Master , günlük tüccarlar için eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. Sistem iki göstergeden oluşmaktadır. Bir gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için bir ok işaretidir. Aldığınız ok göstergesidir. Size ikinci göstergeyi ücretsiz olarak sağlayacağım. İkinci gösterge, bu oklarla birlikte kullanılmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış bir trend göstergesidir. GÖSTERGELER TEKRARLAMAYIN VE GEÇ KALMAYIN! Bu sistemi kullanmak çok basittir. İki renkli bir çizgi olarak görüntülenen mevcut trend yönündeki o
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Göstergeler
Piyasanın iki temel ilkesine dayanan bir gün içi stratejisi. Algoritma, ek filtreler kullanarak hacimlerin ve fiyat dalgalarının analizine dayanmaktadır. Göstergenin akıllı algoritması, yalnızca iki piyasa faktörü bir araya geldiğinde bir sinyal verir. Gösterge, daha yüksek zaman çerçevesinin verilerini kullanarak M1 grafiğinde belirli bir aralıktaki dalgaları hesaplar. Ve dalgayı doğrulamak için gösterge, hacme göre analizi kullanır. Bu gösterge hazır bir ticaret sistemidir. Bir tüccarın ihtiya
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Göstergeler
" Dynamic Scalper System " göstergesi, trend dalgaları içinde işlem yapmak için scalping yöntemi için tasarlanmıştır. Başlıca döviz çiftleri ve altın üzerinde test edilmiştir, diğer işlem araçlarıyla uyumluluğu mümkündür. Ek fiyat hareketi desteğiyle trend boyunca pozisyonların kısa vadeli açılması için sinyaller sağlar. Göstergenin prensibi. Büyük oklar trend yönünü belirler. Küçük oklar şeklinde scalping için sinyaller üreten bir algoritma trend dalgaları içinde çalışır. Kırmızı oklar yüksel
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , tanesi sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   $30   için   ilk hafta   veya   ilk 3 alışveriş te olacak!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : En son haberler için MQL5 kanalımı takip edin Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner, fiyat yapısına hacim bağlamı ekleyen bir destek‑direnç göstergesidir. İşlem hareketinin son pivotlar çevresinde nasıl kümelendiğini göstererek, alım veya satım ilgisinin en yoğun olduğu seviyeleri görmeyi sağlar. MT5 sürümü için:  Volumatic Support
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Göstergeler
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Göstergeler
Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , MT4 ve MT5 için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, yatırımcıların piyasa hareketlerini yapısal olarak görmelerine yardımcı olur ve oklar ve uyarılar aracılığıyla trend yönünde veya ters yönde etkili işlem sinyalleri sunar. Ürünün en önemli özelliklerinden biri, kaybolmayan arz ve talep bölgelerini çizebilmesidir. Ayrıca, canlı geçmiş test (backtest) özelliği sayesinde yatırımcılar geçmiş performansı doğrudan grafik üzerinde inceleyebilir, bu da güv
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Göstergeler
EZT Trend göstergesi size trendi, geri çekilmeyi ve giriş fırsatlarını gösterecektir. İsteğe bağlı filtreleme ve her türlü uyarı mevcuttur. E-posta ve anlık bildirim uyarıları eklendi. Ayrıca bu göstergeyi temel alan ve yakında kullanıma sunulacak bir EA da geliştiriyoruz. İki renkli histogram ve bir çizgiden oluşan çok işlevli bir göstergedir. Bu, bir trendin yönünün ve gücünün görsel bir temsilidir; ayrıca çizgide veya histogramda birçok kez sapma bulacaksınız. Gösterge, otomatik parametre
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Göstergeler
Tanıtımı       Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO   çizelgeleri Pazar eğilimleri hakkında net bilgiler sağlamak için tasarlanan Heiken Ashi mumları, gürültüyü filtreleme ve yanlış sinyalleri ortadan kaldırma yetenekleriyle ünlüdür. Kafa karıştırıcı fiyat dalgalanmalarına veda edin ve daha sorunsuz, daha güvenilir bir grafik sunumuna merhaba deyin. Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO'yu gerçekten benzersiz kılan şey, geleneksel şamdan verilerini okunması kolay renkli çubuklara dönüştüren yenilikçi formülüdür. Kırmızı v
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Özel teklif : ALL TOOLS , her biri sadece $35 ! Yeni araçlar   ilk   hafta   veya   ilk 3 satın alma   için   $30 olacaktır!  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : en son haberler için katılın RSI Shift Zone Scanner, RSI sinyallerini fiyat hareketi ile ilişkilendirerek piyasa duyarlılığının değişebileceği anları belirler. RSI, önceden ayarlanmış seviyeleri (varsayılan: aşırı alım 70, aşırı satım 30) aştığında veya altına indiğinde gösterge doğrudan grafikte bir kanal çizer. Bu kanallar, duyarlılığın
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Göstergeler
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Göstergeler
PRO Renko Sistemi, RENKO grafikleri ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son derece hassas bir ticaret sistemidir. Bu, çeşitli ticaret araçlarına uygulanabilen evrensel bir sistemdir. Sistemi etkin piyasa sana doğru ters sinyallerine erişim hakkı denilen ses nötralize eder. Göstergenin kullanımı çok kolaydır ve sinyal üretiminden sorumlu tek bir parametreye sahiptir. Aracı, seçtiğiniz herhangi bir ticaret aracına ve renko çubuğunun boyutuna kolayca uyarlayabilirsiniz. Yazılımımla karlı bir
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Göstergeler
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me Volumetrik Sipariş Blokları Çoklu Zaman Çerçevesi göstergesi, önemli piyasa katılımcılarının siparişleri biriktirdiği kilit fiyat bölgelerini belirleyerek piyasa davranışına daha derin bir içgörü arayan tüccarlar için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Bu bölgeler, Volumetrik Sipariş Bloklar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
* BU, ÇOK SAYIDA EVRİM GEÇİRMİŞ, ESKİ BİR YAPAY ZEKA OLMAYAN HİPOTEZ. VE BU, YAPAY ZEKANIN BİLE DOĞRU ŞEKİLDE KODLAYAMADIĞI BİR ŞEY. ÇALIŞMALARIMA DESTEK VERİN. GİRDİLER NET VE BU, ŞİMDİ SEÇİLEBİLECEK BİR SEÇENEK OLARAK İYİLEŞTİRİLEBİLİR. TEST EDİP KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN. SADECE OPTİMİZE ETTİNİZSE SATIN ALIN. Bu, optimizasyon yapmayı bilen ve kendi çıkarları doğrultusunda kâr elde etmek isteyen yatırımcılar içindir. RİSK PARAMETRELERİNİZİ SİZ AYARLARSINIZ. İstenirse, işe yaramayan
Matrix Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060 Matrix Hacker yalnızca korunan hesaplar içindir ve rastgele yürüyüş kullanır, geçmiş önemli değildir. EA, piyasada istikrarlı bir temel oluşturmaya ve hem teklifleri hem de teklifleri kapsamaya kararlıdır. Tüccarına göre değişen miktar ve hacimlerde teklifler alır ve satar. Bu, yeni başlayanlar için önerilmez, çünkü hala optimizasyon hakkında bilgi sahibi olmayı ve aşırı kaldıraç kullanmamayı gerektirir. Daha küçük pipleri ölçeklemek
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Sabır, stressiz saç derisinin anahtarıdır. 200 hareketli ortalamayı geçtiğini gördüğünüzde okları değiştirin ve hareketli ortalama filtresi olmadan son salınım noktasından genişleyerek bir trend oluşturun. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri için güzel, gün içi hareketlere ivme kazandırıyor. Kolaylıkla 20 pip alın veya sondaki durakları kullanarak daha büyük trendler için daha uzun kalın. Bu göstergeden gerçekten büyük işlemlerin fotoğraflarındaki örneklere bakın. 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri en iyi son
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Güncelleme! 100 ve 200 seviyelerine oklar eklendi. Bu gösterge, uç noktalara erişim için doğrudur ve öncelikle 1 dakikalık zaman dilimleri için satın alma pozisyonları için destekler. Diğer zaman dilimleri kullanılabilir ancak seviyeler farklıdır. Daha iyi bir osilatördür ve farkı görmek için diğerleriyle karşılaştırır. Nöro ağ kavramlarını kullanarak günlük ticaret. Bu gösterge, satın almak ve satmak için sinyaller üretmek için temel nöro ağ biçimlerini kullanır. Göstergeyi 1 dakikalık grafik
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Yalnızca HİSSE SENETLERİ(CFD'ler) İÇİN GÜNLÜK TİCARETİ. Ticaret emek ister. Tüm girişleri ve çıkışları size bildirecek hiçbir kısayol veya gösterge yoktur. Kâr, akıl durumundan gelir. Göstergeler, para yönetimi ve başarı psikolojisi ile birlikte kullanılacak araçlardır. Hacim profilindeki dengesizlikleri bulun. Ticaret fiyat hacmi dengesizlikleri. Kapanışta ve açılışta ve haberlerde birçok dengesizlik olur. Hisse senetlerinde alıcılara karşı satıcılara bakın. Fiyat üzerinde kimin kontrol sahi
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge yalnızca XAU/USD, 1 dakikalık grafikler içindir. Her çiftin benzersiz özellikleri ve fiyat hareketleri vardır. Bu gösterge ile V şeklinde geri dönüşler yapın. Saç derisi, takip eden durakları kullanarak satın alır ve daha aşırı oldukları ve ani satışlara neden olabileceği için haberlerden kaçınır. Geriye dönük testte 1 dakikalık zaman dilimine ekleyin ve ters alımları görün. Gösterge asla yeniden boyamaz veya yeniden hesaplamaz. YALNIZCA AKTİF SAATLERDE TİCARET YAPIN
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 Bu EA, Forex Ters Göstergesine dayanmaktadır. Sistemi manuel olarak takas etmeyi tercih ediyorsanız, göstergeyi indirin ve deneyin. EA, trendi takip edecek ve buna göre pozisyonlar açacaktır. Sonuçlar, daha düşük düşüş ile istikrarlı kazançlar gösteriyor, ancak neyin işe yaradığını görmek için arka test cihazı, optimize edici ve zaman dilimlerinde denemeler yapın. Gösterilen tüm sonuçlar varsayımsaldır. Not: Bu bir martingale veya ızgara değildir.
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
BU, KULLANICILAR İÇİN OPTİMİZASYONDAKİ KARMAŞIKLIK VE KARIŞIKLIK NEDENİYLE KURTARMA OLMADAN BASİT VERSİYONA GERİ DÖNDÜ TEST VE KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN. SADECE OPTİMİZE ETMİŞSENİZ SATIN ALIN. Bu, nasıl optimize edileceğini bilen ve kendi değerlerine göre karlı olmak isteyen yatırımcılar içindir. RİSK PARAMETRELERİNİZİ SİZ AYARLARSINIZ. Seçerseniz işe yaramayan işlemler için durdurmalarla yüksek kazanma oranı. Uzun ömürlülük için riski azaltın. Bu, tüm hesaplarda çalışır ve bir risk
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Arz ve talep ticaretini otomatikleştirin. Pazar yap. Bu EA, herkesin sattığı ve taklit ettiği popüler arz ve talep göstergesinden esinlenerek yapılmıştır. EA, bir piyasa oluşturarak ticarete ve riskten korunmaya devam ediyor. Riskten korunma amaçlı olmayan hesaplarda da işlem görebilir. Riskleri değerlendirmeli ve zaman dilimlerini, parti büyüklüklerini ve riskten korunma yeteneklerini kullanmalıdır. Toplamda yaklaşık bir ay boyunca aynı anda birden fazla çift üzerinde işlem yaptım. Sistem
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quant Bot, EUR/USD için bir saatlik zaman diliminde trend ticareti içindir. Set dosyası yok, ancak diğer çiftler kullanılıyorsa, optimizasyona ihtiyacı olabilir. Bot hakkında: Genetik üretimi kullanır ve ticaret yapmak için ATR'yi kullanır. Eğrinin oturmasını önlemek için ileri yürüme periyodu kullanıldı EA, her ticarette durak kullanır. Para yönetimi, bakiye yüzdesi ile bir ölçeklendirmedir Geri çekilme dönemi 2003-2020 arasındadır ve ileriye yürüme 2020-2022 arasındadır. (Resimlere bakın).
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aracı süreleri, stratejinin oluşturulduğundan farklı olacaktır. Crypto Net, 1 saatlik zaman dilimlerinde BTCUSD  Stratejiyi geliştirmek için genetik evrimi kullanır. Bu EA, ATR ve Ichimoku göstergelerini takip eden trendi ticaret yapıyor. Bu, Monte Carlo ve Walk Forward dahil olmak üzere bir dizi sağlam testten geçirildi ve geçti. Girişler: Minimum risk olan hesabın yüzdesi. Maksimum lot sayısı Ticareti durdurma zamanları Başka hiçbir şey değişmez.
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
*KULLANMADAN ÖNCE EA'YI OPTİMİZE EDİN* EUR/USD için Optimize Edilmiş Forex Ticaret Stratejisi Bir Uzman Danışman (EA) ile bir veya iki yıl içinde önemli bir servete ulaşmak gerçekçi olmayan bir iddiadır. Geriye dönük testler ve gerçek ticaret, EUR/USD döviz çiftine odaklanır. Bu Strateji Hakkında: Bu, daha fazla ilerleme potansiyeliyle birlikte stratejimizin ilk yinelemesini temsil ediyor. %100 kaliteli verilerle titizlikle test edilmiştir, MT4 hataları içermez. Strateji, mantıksal bir trend
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Down Under, AUD/USD çiftini 1 saatlik bir zaman diliminde işlem görür. Bu EA, ATR ve OHLC'yi takas eder. Bu zaman çerçevesinde bu çift için biçimlendirilmiştir. Bileşik bir min ile kullanılır. parti büyüklüğü ve maks. lot büyüklüğü. Bakiyelerin yüzdesi, kazanan işlemlerde birleştirilir. Bakiye dalgalandıkça, parti büyüklüğü de değişir. Ayarlar: mm risk % mm sürü maksimum lot Değişecek başka bir şey yok. Bunun martingale veya riskten korunma yetenekleri yoktur. Değiştirilecek tek diğer özel
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
GBP/USD 1hr. Bu EA, momentum ve oturumları takas eder. Bunun sabit bir parti bileşeni vardır ve geliştikçe TP'yi değiştirmeye devam edecektir. Ayarlar: Lot büyüklüğü Değişecek başka bir şey yok. Bunun martingale veya riskten korunma yetenekleri yoktur. Değiştirilecek tek diğer özellik, işlem yapıyorsanız, GBP/USD CFD'leridir. Bunu, komisyoncu platformunda ondalık basamakla değiştirin. Risk Reddi Vadeli İşlemler, Opsiyonlar ve Döviz ticaretinin hepsinin büyük potansiyel ödülleri vardır,
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
Öklid, 8 yıl önce bulduğum benzersiz bir ticaret algoritmasıdır. Bu EA, bu sistemin bir parçasıdır. Kapalı sistem olarak çalışmaktadır. EA, bir trend yakalamak için açı derecesi doğru olduğunda bir satın alma başlatacaktır. Durdurma kaybı, açıdan %10'dur. Bu kadar basit. Girişler: % del saldo in lotti 1 micro lotto per $ 1.000 lotlarda bakiye yüzdesi Hacim üst lotlar = maksimum lot miktarı Kâr seviyesini al = varsayılan 50 pip Nasıl yapılır ve dikkate alınması gerekenler: Stoploss yerleşikti
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
HERKES İÇİN BİR GÖSTERGE Pip Scalper è per le tendenze dello scalping. Rimani nelle tendenze più a lungo con questo indicatore. Funziona su tutti i tempi e le risorse. Raccogli pip giornalieri con questo strumento. Usa la media mobile 200 per filtrare le operazioni. Si consigliano tempi più brevi. Utilizzare per il day trading. Informazioni e modalità di utilizzo: Pips Scalper si basa sul trend trading a lungo termine. Acquista in blu Vendi su Rosso Usa 200 medie mobili come filtro e fai tr
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
TEST ÖNCESİ OPTİMİZASYON YAPIN VE EN İYİ GİRDİLERİ BULMAK İÇİN KULLANIN Hey tüccarlar! MT4 platformunuz için son teknoloji ürünü bir Uzman Danışman mı istiyorsunuz? Evrimleşmiş Trendlerden başka bir yere bakmayın! Makine öğrenimi teknolojisiyle oluşturulan bu güçlü ticaret algoritması, 1 Saatlik zaman dilimlerinde GBP/USD ticareti yapmaya odaklanır. Ancak optimizasyon için diğer varlıkları ve zaman çerçevelerini denemekten çekinmeyin! Girişleri kendi risk toleransınıza uyacak şekilde özelleşti
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Göstergeler
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Uzman Danışmanlar
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt