Volume Sentiment Dashboard MT4

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124150

You’re sitting in your trading room, sipping coffee as the markets start their day. The screen in front of you is alive with numbers, price movements, and endless charts. Each one demands your attention. But you don’t have time to dive into every single detail. You need a quick, reliable way to read the market’s mood. That’s when you glance at your Sentiment Dashboard—a custom-built tool designed to simplify your trading decisions.

This dashboard doesn’t overwhelm you with data; instead, it distills the essence of market sentiment for key currency pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and others. It watches the market, so you don’t have to. Every tick—the tiny movements in price—is tracked and categorized. As prices rise and fall, the dashboard counts bullish and bearish ticks for each pair, painting a picture of whether traders are leaning towards buying or selling.

What sets it apart is its simplicity. You can tell at a glance if the market is bullish, bearish, or undecided. Green signals bullish momentum, red hints at bearish activity, and neutral keeps you on standby. You’re not staring at complicated charts, just clear, concise information.



