Multi Pairs Indicator MT5

5
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an advanced trading tool that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of multiple currency pairs in real-time on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exotic pairs, the Multi Pairs Indicator is a valuable addition to any trader's toolkit. Multi Pairs Indicator was created from 5 different forex indicators added to a single chart and works on 9 most popular pairs, which you can switch for others if you want, simply change the name of the pair in the parameters and enter a new one. After purchasing Multi Pairs Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. The Multi Pairs Indicator is available in two versions for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. The Multi Pairs Indicator can be used on FX pairs, CFDs and Crypto.

Features:

  • Real-time analysis
  • 5 different forex indicators added to a single chart
  • 9 forex pairs, with possibility to add different pairs to the list
  • Clear panel with 9 pairs and information about signals and alerts
  • The Multi Pairs Indicator is an advanced tool that helps you save time

Parameters:

  • Option to set indicator parameters
  • Option to add different pairs to the list
  • AlertChart (true-false) - display alerts in the chart when signals are detected
  • AlertMail(true/false) – activation of sending mail with an alert when a signal is detected
  • AlertMobile(true/false) – activation of sending alert for mobile when a signal is detected

Info:
Platform: MetaTrader 5
TimeFrame: Any timeframe
Type of account: Zero, Micro, Cent, Standard, Premium, RAW or ECN
Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDJPY, USDCHF, XAUUSD, BTCUSD

Updates:
The current version of this indicator is 1.0. We provide all new updates for free and the most recent version is always available directly from the MT5 platform.

Price:
The Multi Pairs Indicator costs $79, and it can be used with any Forex Broker and Prop Trading Firms. Please send me a private message after purchasing the Indicator, and I will give you access to the group where you can receive support and discuss about the Indicator.



Avis 1
Byron
706
Byron 2024.10.01 09:13 
 

Great indicator. I use it on H1 and it generates very accurate signals for multiple currency pairs, also the price is very reasonable.

Produits recommandés
PipFinite Energy Beam MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
Indicateurs
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
Indicateurs
Notre indicateur   Basic Support and Resistance   est la solution dont vous avez besoin pour augmenter votre analyse technique.Cet indicateur vous permet de projeter les niveaux de support et de résistance sur le graphique /   Version MT4 Caractéristiques Intégration des niveaux de Fibonacci: avec la possibilité d'afficher les niveaux de Fibonacci aux côtés des niveaux de support et de résistance, notre indicateur vous donne un aperçu encore plus profond du comportement du marché et des zones
ATR Scanner Pro MT5
Amir Atif
Indicateurs
40% off. Original price: $50 ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:   As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detect
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
Arrow Micro Scalper est un indicateur conçu pour le scalping et le trading à court terme, intégré à tout graphique et instrument financier (Devises, crypto, actions, métaux). Dans son travail, elle utilise l'analyse des vagues et un filtre de direction de tendance. Recommandé pour une utilisation sur les périodes de M1 à H4. Comment travailler avec l'indicateur. L'indicateur contient 2 paramètres externes pour modifier les paramètres, les autres sont déjà configurés par défaut. Les grandes flè
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicateurs
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
Experts
Une manière plus intelligente de trader l’or et l’euro Cet EA repose sur des méthodes quantitatives avancées permettant d’identifier les inefficiences temporaires entre deux grands marchés. Il cherche à tirer parti des moments où le comportement des prix diverge de sa dynamique habituelle. Live signal Le système s’adapte automatiquement aux conditions de marché et gère avec précision les entrées et sorties, afin de capter les opportunités lors des désalignements de court terme. Des filtres supp
Symbol1 2Changer MT5
JIHUN NAM
Indicateurs
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,) ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line. button_width - modify the button size button_height - modify the button size Thank you.
PipFinite Channel Flow MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
Indicateurs
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Channel Flow with Strength Meter Strategy: Increase probability by confirming signals with strength Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Detects chan
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Liquidity Flow
Pavel Milicka
Indicateurs
Market Profile, Volume Profile? Extra paid in TradingView, displayed for the last moment in time or discreetly, e.g. after 24 hours. Counting super-accurate values from a histogram...? None of these ways suited me. I was looking for an expression of the dynamics of the market, its liquidity, I just wanted to clearly see where the money was flowing. I thought I would calculate the volume weighted price percentiles for a certain period. To make the calculation more accurate, I calculate from a low
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
Indicateurs
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Stratos Pali mt5
Michela Russo
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Stratos Pali Indicator is a revolutionary tool designed to enhance your trading strategy by accurately identifying market trends. This sophisticated indicator uses a unique algorithm to generate a complete histogram, which records when the trend is Long or Short. When a trend reversal occurs, an arrow appears, indicating the new direction of the trend. Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 message to receive My Top 5 set files for Stratos Pali at no cost ! Down
Volality Index Scalper
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Volality Index scalper indicator  Meant for Volality pairs such as Volality 10, 25, 50, 75 and 100 The indicator works on all timeframes from the 1 minute to the monthly timeframe the indicator is non repaint the indicator has 3 entry settings 1 color change on zero cross 2 color change on slope change 3 color change on signal line cross Orange line is your sell signal Blue line is your buy signal.
Daily Bias
Barend Paul Stander
Indicateurs
Daily Bias Indicator with Statistics and Dashboard Unlock the power of market bias analysis with the Multi-Timeframe Bias Indicator, a versatile tool designed for traders seeking a clear edge in the markets. This indicator provides actionable insights by displaying Daily Bias, Weekly Bias, and Custom Period Bias, enabling you to align your trades with the prevailing market direction across multiple timeframes and symbols. Key Features: Daily Bias Analysis: Identify the bullish, bearish, or neutr
Advanced Trading Chaos
Sergei Gurov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Advanced Trading Chaos  The main purpose of the indicator is to help the trader detect the signals described by Bill Williams in his books to make a quick and correct trading decision. 1)Bullish/Bearish Reversal Bar(BDB) 2) Divergent Bar(DB) 3) Second Sage Signal — the third consecutive Awesome Oscillator bar  4) Working fractals (Fractals that worked above/below the red forehead  5) Three bar coloring modes 5.1) Coloring of bars according to the AO indicator (Including the squatting bar) 5.2
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Utilitaires
Outil multifonctionnel : plus de 65 fonctions, dont : calcul de lot, price action, facteur R/R, gestionnaire des trades, zones d'offre et de demande Version de démonstration   |   Manuel de l'Utilisateur   |    MT4 L'utilitaire ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie : vous pouvez télécharger la version de démonstration ICI pour tester le produit. Contactez-moi   pour toutes questions / idées d'amélioration / en cas de bug trouvé Simplifiez, accélérez et automatisez votre processus de tra
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
ChangePeriod MT5
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicateurs
You can change the time period of the chart at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button. You can also change multiple charts at the touch of a button,   saving you the trouble of changing time periods. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We do not guarantee your investment results. Investments should be made at you
Magic sl NASDAQ 100
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Indicateurs
The indicator now at your disposal is undoubtedly one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, especially in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This indicator is meticulously designed for high precision and can be adjusted for other timeframes as well. Simply run it and receive good exit signals. Key Features: Specialized performance in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes: While this indicator works in other timeframes as well, its primary focus is on these two timeframes. Co
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Currency Power Meter MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Currency Power Meter shows the power of major currencies against each other. The indicator shows the relative strength of currency/pair at the current moment in a period of time (H4, daily, weekly, monthly). It is useful for day traders, swing traders and position traders with suitable period options. Currency power is the true reason of market trend: The strongest currency against the weakest currency will combine into a most trending pair. As we know, trend makes money and all traders love tre
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Indicateurs
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
PipFinite Range Point MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Attention This trading tool is specifically designed to help grid, martingale, averaging, recovery and hedging strategies. If you are not familiar with th
Stopp Loss Manager
Gerhard Oehler
Utilitaires
The Stop Loss Manger - SL Mange With the Stop Loss Manager you can finally sleep peacefully while it effectively manages your risk in stock market trading. Simply set your individual stop loss limits and let the manager trade for you. Never worry about losses again - the Stop Loss Manager takes care of it for you! Get the ultimate support for your trading now and maximize your profits with ease. Join the community of successful traders who swear by Stop Loss Manager today. Function overview: 1.
Spike Hunter Boom Crash
Dawid Aaron Zinserling
Indicateurs
Il semble que vous ayez fourni des informations sur un indicateur de trading appelé SPIKE HUNTER pour les marchés de boom et de crash. De plus, vous avez mentionné des instructions spécifiques pour utiliser l'indicateur, notamment des signaux d'achat et de vente, la sélection d'indice, un minuteur de bougies, des fonctionnalités de support et de résistance, ainsi que des alertes. Cependant, je tiens à préciser que je ne peux pas effectuer de téléchargements ni interagir avec des outils externes,
Comprehensive Risk Management Tool
Sami Triki
Utilitaires
Risk Management Panel for MetaTrader 5 Overview This tool is a comprehensive risk management indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides traders with a visual interface to calculate and manage trade parameters based on their risk tolerance. It features a draggable panel with interactive price lines and real-time calculations. Key Features Risk Management Controls: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1%-100%) of account equity or balance Customizable risk/reward ratio with +/- buttons Choice between Equit
ICT Silver Bullet Indicator
Josef Vobejda
Indicateurs
ICT Silver Bullet Indicator is designed to make trading the Silver Bullet strategy easier and more efficient. It combines all key parts of the ICT Silver Bullet method and highlights them on the chart, so you can focus on placing trades. Each feature is highly customizable, allowing you to adjust settings and visuals to match your trading style and preferences. The control panel lets you quickly hide or show specific tools for clearer analysis. The indicator also includes an alert system that n
Signal Moving
Olena Sadamon
Indicateurs
Looking to boost your trading performance on MT5? Introducing the signal indicator that will become your reliable ally on the path to success! This unique indicator utilizes arrows and a color-changing moving average to simplify your trading decisions. When the trend shifts upwards, the indicator turns the line blue, alerting you to potential price increases. If the trend reverses downwards, the line turns red, signaling a potential price drop. Additionally, arrows precisely indicate the optimal
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.3 (10)
Indicateurs
Ce tableau de bord affiche les derniers   modèles harmoniques   disponibles pour les symboles sélectionnés, ce qui vous permettra de gagner du temps et d'être plus efficace /   version MT4 . Indicateur gratuit:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Colonnes de l'indicateur Symbol :   les symboles sélectionnés apparaissent Trend   :   haussière ou baissière Pattern :   type de motif (gartley, papillon, chauve-souris, crabe, requin, cypher ou ABCD) Entry:   prix d'entrée SL:   prix du stop loss TP1:   1er
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Integrated Dashboard Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicateurs
Integrated Dashboard Scanner – Your Market Command Center (v3.0) Short Description Stop wasting time manually switching between dozens of charts. The   Integrated Dashboard Scanner   is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner that keeps an eye on every instrument you select from a single panel. Featuring   six distinct analysis modules , including an Economic News Calendar and a professional-grade Momentum Scanner, version 3.0 is the most powerful and reliable release yet. Following a
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Weltrade Spike Sentinel
Batsirayi L Marango
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Introducing Indicator for PainX and GainX Indices Traders on Weltrade Get ready to experience the power of trading with our indicator, specifically designed for Weltrade   broker's PainX and GainX Indices.  Advanced Strategies for Unbeatable Insights Our indicator employs sophisticated strategies to analyze market trends, pinpointing optimal entry and exit points.  Optimized for Maximum Performance To ensure optimal results, our indicator is carefully calibrated for 5-minute timeframe charts on
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicateurs
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Indicateurs
MetaForecast prédit et visualise l'avenir de n'importe quel marché en se basant sur les harmoniques des données de prix. Bien que le marché ne soit pas toujours prévisible, s'il y a un motif dans les prix, MetaForecast peut prédire l'avenir aussi précisément que possible. Comparé à d'autres produits similaires, MetaForecast peut générer des résultats plus précis en analysant les tendances du marché. Paramètres d'entrée Past size (Taille passée) Spécifie le nombre de barres que MetaForecast util
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance ou d'une opportunité de scalpi
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicateurs
La meilleure solution pour tout commerçant débutant ou expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons intégré un certain nombre de fonctionnalités propriétaires et une nouvelle formule. Avec cette mise à jour, vous pourrez afficher des zones à double horaire. Vous pourrez non seulement afficher un TF plus élevé, mais afficher les deux, le graphique TF, PLUS le TF supérieur : AFFICHAGE DES ZONES NICHÉES. Tous les traders Supply Demand vont ado
Kecia Footprint Orderflow
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
5 (2)
Indicateurs
if you want to test it : private message me ( MT5 demo testing doesn't work ) Designed to help traders gain a deeper understanding of the market’s true order flow dynamics . By visualizing the “ footprints ” left by candles, this indicator reveals how the delta ( the difference between buying and selling pressure ) changes during the candle formation, as well as how volume fluctuates at different price levels. These insights are essential for traders seeking to identify reversals, breakouts, and
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Berma Bands (BB) est un outil précieux pour les traders qui cherchent à identifier et à capitaliser sur les tendances du marché. En analysant la relation entre le prix et les BB, les traders peuvent déterminer si un marché est dans une phase de tendance ou de range. Visitez le [ Berma Home Blog ] pour en savoir plus. Les bandes de Berma sont composées de trois lignes distinctes : la bande de Berma supérieure, la bande de Berma moyenne et la bande de Berma inférieure. Ces lignes sont
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Trend Hunter est un indicateur de tendance pour travailler sur les marchés du Forex, des cryptomonnaies et des CFD. Une particularité de l'indicateur est qu'il suit la tendance avec confiance, sans changer le signal lorsque le prix dépasse légèrement la ligne de tendance. L'indicateur n'est pas redessiné; un signal d'entrée sur le marché apparaît après la fermeture de la barre. Lorsque vous suivez une tendance, l'indicateur affiche des points d'entrée supplémentaires dans la direction de la te
Big Player Range
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
Indicateurs
BigPlayerRange – Meilleur indicateur pour MT5 BigPlayerRange est considéré comme le meilleur indicateur pour le Mini Indice et le Mini Dollar sur MetaTrader 5. Cet outil met en évidence les zones stratégiques d’action des gros acteurs du marché, offrant une analyse technique institutionnelle d’une grande précision. Comment utiliser BigPlayerRange : Cet indicateur trace des zones d’achat (ligne verte) et de vente (ligne rouge). Lorsque le prix clôture en dehors de ces zones, une tendance
Dark Support Resistance MT5
Marco Solito
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Dark Support Resistance  is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is programmed to identify  Support and Resistance Lines , providing a high level of accuracy and reliability. Key benefits Easily visible lines Only the most important levels will be displayed Automated adjustment for each timeframe and instrument Easy to use even for beginners Never repaints, never backpaints, Not Lag 100% compatible with Expert Advisor development All types of alerts available: Pop-up, Email, Push
Plus de l'auteur
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.78 (18)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated   trading robot   meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the   US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter   has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during   important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours w
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (12)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.38 (29)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Scalping Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.14 (76)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is XAUUSD .This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the scalping method and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking for an autom
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.68 (135)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Scalping Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.05 (22)
Experts
Introducing our advanced Scalping Forex Robot. The scalping algorithm is built to spot high-probability entry and exit points, ensuring that every trade is executed with the highest chance of success within the   M1 timeframe . The best pair to use with the Scalping Robot is   XAUUSD .  This robot is perfect for traders who prefer the   scalping method   and want to take advantage of rapid price movements without having to manually monitor the charts. It is suitable for both beginners looking fo
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.83 (23)
Utilitaires
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT5 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
Crude Oil Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World.   Crude Oil Robot   is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the   XTIUSD or any crude instrument   offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a   highly specialized system   built exclusively for the crude oil market,   utilizing unique technologies   not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with   exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Fil
XP Forex Trade Manager MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.25 (8)
Utilitaires
Forex Trade Manager MT5 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 5. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The XR Gartley Pattern MT5 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern Indicator, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT5 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
One Click MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Utilitaires
One Click Close MT5 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
Utilitaires
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT5 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (8)
Utilitaires
XA Risk Reward Ratio Tool MT4 tool is a professional algorithm, that calculates risk of every transaction before it is finalized. It allows you to precisely estimate gain and possible loss. The professional tool can estimate levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss incredibly precisely, making investments more effective and safer. Using Risk Reward Ratio Tool, you can with one click carry out transactions, cancel position, set position rate, set opening point, TP, SL and many other features.  List of
FREE
XE Forex Strength Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Indicateurs
XE Forex Strengh Indicator MT4 displays visual information about direction and strength of a signal for current pair and chosen timeframes (M5, M15, M30 and H1). Calculations are based on multiple factors and results are shown as a colored panel with scale bar, numerical values and arrows. There are also displayed values of current price and spread on the pair. There can be activated an alert (as a mail or pop-up window with sound) for each available timeframes which send a message when the dir
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (6)
Utilitaires
Forex Trade Manager MT4 simplifies managing open orders in MetaTrader 4. If you open a new order, the manager automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit. When price will move, then the program could move Stop Loss to Break Even (stop loss = open price) or continuously moving Stop Loss (Trailing Stop) to protect your profits. Forex Trading Manager is able to control orders for only current symbols (where EA works) or for all opened orders (regardless symbol) and hide the Stop Loss and Take Prof
FREE
One Click MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Utilitaires
One Click Close MT4 is an EA which allows you close orders quickly. EA display on chart two buttons. The first button "Close All Positions" is using to close all opened orders. The second button "Close Profit Positions" is using to close only profitable orders. EA is closing orders for all available symbols, not only for chart symbol. In EA params you can set distance from upper chart frame (Y Offset) and from left chart frame (X Offset). For installation EA it is only need to copy One Click Clo
FREE
XR Gartley Pattern Indicator MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicateurs
The XR Gartley Pattern MT4 is an indicator which displays and alerts Gartley pattern detected on the candlestick chart. It also displays potential trade with calculated Take Profit and Stop Loss, Timeframe H1. After purchasing XR Gartley Pattern, you can immediately download this indicator from the MT4-MT5 Market and start using it because all features are set to default, is not necessary to change any parameter. In addition, we have created a  private group  for customers who have purchased one
FREE
XP Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Forex Trade Manager Grid MT4 helps you to managing orders and achieve the goal. You only need to place first order with Take Profit, run EA and set in params profit (pips) you want to get. EA will be managing your positions, as will gather appointed amount of pips. It’s a strategy for management of manual trades opened on current pair. The strategy adds positions to currently opened trades in a grid management (with chosen distance in pips between trades) - up to 15 trades (or less). First up to
FREE
Filtrer:
Byron
706
Byron 2024.10.01 09:13 
 

Great indicator. I use it on H1 and it generates very accurate signals for multiple currency pairs, also the price is very reasonable.

MQL TOOLS SL
66423
Réponse du développeur Marzena Maria Szmit 2024.10.01 10:36
You are welcome👍📊
Répondre à l'avis