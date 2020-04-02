1. The principle of InequationEurUsdChf4 intelligent trading system:

The three currency hedge unbalanced arbitrage is the extension and continuation of the triangle arbitrage. As a common arbitrage method, triangle arbitrage has been used by many investors in foreign exchange trading. Triangle arbitrage is based on cross exchange rates, which is the basis of triangle arbitrage. The so-called cross exchange rate refers to the price of a non-US dollar currency expressed by another non-US dollar currency. For example, USDCHF =0.88366，EURCHF =0.95921，EURUSD =1.08575 in a certain foreign exchange market, whenUSDCHF×EURUSD≠EURCHF, this provides the possibility for triangular arbitrage.

However, strict triangular arbitrage is not profitable due to spreads, slip points, overnight interest, fees and other reasons. If you increase the imbalance coefficient on the above three currency pairs, breaking this symmetry, there is the possibility of profit.

For example: place orders 1, sellA lot eurusd,2, sellB lot usdchf,3, buy C lot eurchf, 4, A, B, C coefficients are calculated.

If Ask_EURUSD * ASK_USDCHF-BID_EURCHF < -500, trade three orders Ask_EURUSD, Ask_USDCHF, Bid_EURCHF at the same time;

If Bid _EURUSD * Bid _USDCHF-ask _EURCHF > +500, three orders Bid _EURUSD, Bid _USDCHF, Ask _EURCHF are traded simultaneously;

When the above three orders are profitable, close the position. To make a profit.





2. Risk control and Tips:

The overall profit ratio is recommended to be 0.01, and the overall loss ratio is 0.6 or the value acceptable to the customer;

With a principal of $10,000, it is recommended to set "basic position" as 0.2 lots, "BBS Order Total Control" as 12, and "SSB Order Total control" as 12.

Any trading system has risks and should be invested with caution.





3. if the following problems, suggestions:

If there is no trading order for a long time, it is recommended to modify "Set the maximum price difference of three currencies" and "set the minimum price difference of three currencies";

If the three currency combinations cannot be closed for a long time, it is recommended to modify the "EURUSD order imbalance coefficient", "USDCHF order imbalance coefficient", "EURCHF order imbalance coefficient", and modify the "Parameter F platform trading fee per lot" and "Parameter N" to make them at a reasonable level;

After modifying parameters, reload EA.

4.Troubleshooting Common problems

If "Account error!! You should set up your own trading account in EA;

If there is no data or no transaction, check the letter subscript of the currency pair in the EA Settings;

If "Abnormal account is detected during program operation or software expires" occurs, please contact the seller in time.

input long MyAccount= 12345678 ; input string symbol0= "EURUSD" ; input string symbol1= "USDCHF" ; input string symbol2= "EURCHF" ; input double p_profit = 0.01 ; input double p_lost = 0.9 ; input int BBS_open = 1 ; input int SSB_open = 1 ; input long Spread_high = 100 ; input double p_high = 300 ; input double p_low = - 300 ; input double p_lots= 0.2 ; input int BBS_number_lots= 12 ; input int SSB_number_lots= 12 ; input int group_TimeInterval= 0 ; input double px_big = 1.00 ; input double px_small= 1.00 ; input double px_middle= 1.00 ; input int fee_everyone= 6 ; input int fee_times= 1 ; input double loss_fee_times= 100 ; input int margin_level= 300 ; input int P_continue= 0 ; input int test= 0 ;



