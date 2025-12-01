Exhaustion Move

CONSTITUTION

Exhaustion [Move] is an indicator consisting of an oscillator and three dynamic levels (upper, middler, lower). The inputs can be used to adjust the oscillator, dynamic levels and warning signals. It is designed for the MT5 platform only.

APPLICATION

This indicator should be used with a trend filter [e.g. moving averages, MA 200]. It detects the exhaustion of correction movements within a trend, thus giving entry points for new trades. 

It is usually used in the RENKO chart for SCALP. Some scalping assets: Mini Indice, Mini Dolar; Multi Step 2 Index, Multi Step 4 Index; XauUsd [15 sec Chart].

Önerilen ürünler
Beauty Trend
Nikolay Kositsin
Göstergeler
Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора Deviation of the take profit line in points для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Göstergeler
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence
Vladimir Komov
Göstergeler
Linear Regressions Convergence Divergence is an oscillator indicator of a directional movement plotted as a difference of two linear regressions with lesser and greater periods. This is a further development of the ideas implemented in the standard MACD oscillator. It has a number of advantages due to the use of linear regressions instead of moving averages. The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a histogram. The signal line is a simple average of the histogram. The histogram value a
TPTSyncX
Arief
Göstergeler
ÜCRETSİZ AUX Göstergesini, EA desteğini ve tam kılavuzu alın, lütfen ziyaret edin – https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763955 Trend'i Belirle. Deseni Oku. Girişi Zamanla. 30 Saniyede 3 Adım! Kolayca işlem yapın — analiz gerektirmez, Akıllı yardımcınız iş akışınızı basitleştirmeye hazır Artık grafik yüklemesi yok. Akıllı yönelim tespiti ile güvenle işlem yapın. Tüm para birimleri, kripto, hisse senetleri, metaller, endeksler ve herhangi bir zaman dilimi ile uyumludur. Sadece tıklayın ve yürütün
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.67 (12)
Göstergeler
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine,   Auto Opt
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels. Main Features: Defining and displaying Pivot Points. Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines. Setting up visual display of trend lines. Setting up trend lines broken notifications. Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels. Setting up visual display of support and resistance leve
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Göstergeler
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Göstergeler
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Boos
Renko Plus
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Göstergeler
With Renko Plus you can use the features in the Indicator functionality, just add it to the Metatrader5 chart.             The Renko chart is a type of chart, developed by the Japanese, that is constructed using price movement rather than standardized prices and time intervals like most charts. It is believed to be named after the Japanese word for bricks, "renga", as the graphic looks like a series of bricks.             A new brick is created when the price moves a specified pri
Support and Resistance
Pavel Gotkevitch
Göstergeler
Support & Resistance indicator is a modification of the standard Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The indicator works on any timeframes. It displays support and resistance levels on the chart and allows setting stop loss and take profit levels (you can check the exact value by putting the mouse cursor over the level). Blue dashed lines are support level. Red dashed lines are resistance levels. If you want, you can change the style and color of these lines. If the price approaches a support lev
Single TF SR Pro
Maksim Golubev
Göstergeler
Single TF SR Pro   – Support and Resistance Indicator Single TF SR Pro   is a technical analysis tool that automatically detects and displays key support and resistance levels on the chart based on local price extremums. The indicator is designed to work on a selected timeframe and shows only significant levels that appear repeatedly. Key Features Extremum- based level detection — the indicator identifies local highs and lows in historical price data, which are then grouped into common level
EnvelopesM
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The Envelopes M indicator is based on the popular Envelopes technical indicator, which is used to create flexible channels where prices stay most of the time. The boundaries of these corridors are two moving averages. But the application that the price is in the channel most of the time is not completely correct, since the channel often breaks out and the price falls far beyond the channel. The main difference of this indicator is that with each new channel breakout, the channel line expands fo
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Special Channel
Oleksii Ferbei
Göstergeler
Special Channel channel indicator is a classic indicator of a family of channel indicators, the use of which allows the trader to respond in time to the price out of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last, as a result of which the extrema of the studied interval are determined. It is they who create the channel lines. Trading in the channel is one of the most popular Forex strategies; its simplicity allows even beg
Fibo World MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Göstergeler
The indicator builds a graphical analysis based on the Fibonacci theory. Fibo Fan is used for the analysis of the impulses and corrections of the movement. Reversal lines (2 lines at the base of the Fibonacci fan) are used to analyze the direction of movements. The indicator displays the of 4 the target line in each direction. The indicator takes into account market volatility. If the price is above the reversal lines, it makes sense to consider buying, if lower, then selling. You can open posi
Psychological Oscillator MT5
Andrei Salanevich
Göstergeler
Forex göstergesi Psikolojik Osilatör MT5, MetaTrader 5 için işlem yapmanıza yardımcı olacak klasik osilatörün mükemmel bir modifikasyonudur. GÖSTERGE BİLGİSİ Forex Psychological Oscillator MT5 göstergesi renkli bir histogram olarak sunulur ve forex osilatörlerinin tüm niteliklerine sahiptir. Piyasanın ne zaman ve hangi bölgelerde bulunduğu bölgeler de mevcuttur. Her şey basit ve mümkün olduğunca açık bir şekilde yapılır, böylece tüm tüccarlar herhangi bir zorluk çekmeden onu anlayabilirler
PZ Head and Shoulders MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Göstergeler
Master head and shoulders patterns for better trading decisions A head and shoulders pattern is a chart formation that resembles a baseline with three peaks, the outside two are close in height and the middle is highest. It predicts a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal and is believed to be one of the most reliable trend reversal patterns. It is one of several top patterns that signal, with varying degrees of accuracy, that a trend is nearing its end.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troub
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Göstergeler
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Wave trend channel For MT5
Kaijun Wang
Göstergeler
Provide ideas for trend trading. Automatic calculation and generation of trend channels. The channel line, also known as the pipeline line, is to draw a straight line parallel to the trend line in the opposite direction of the trend line, and the straight line crosses the highest or lowest price of the recent period. These two lines run the price in the middle and have obvious pipe or channel shapes. Necessary for traders: tools and indicators Waves automatically calculate indicators, channel
ZigZag Medvedev Close for MQL5
Valeriy Medvedev
Göstergeler
The indicator is based on the two-buffer scheme and does not require any additional settings. It can be used on any financial instrument without any restrictions. The indicator is a known ZigZag, but it does not redraw . The indicator allows to easily detect significant levels on the price chart, as well as demonstrates the ability to determine the probable direction of a price movement. The calculations are based on the candles' Close prices, thus improving the reliability of the levels. Param
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ACB Breakout Arrows göstergesi, özel bir kırılma modelini tespit ederek piyasada önemli bir giriş sinyali sağlar. Göstergenin algoritması, fiyatın belirli bir yönde ivme kazandığı anları sürekli olarak tarar ve ana hareketten hemen önce doğru giriş sinyali verir. Çok sembollü ve çok zaman dilimli tarayıcıyı buradan alın - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 için Tarayıcı Temel Özellikler Gösterge, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Tüm zaman dilimlerinde kırılma sinyallerini i
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Göstergeler
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
KT Horizontal Lines MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Göstergeler
MetaTrader’da birden fazla   yatay çizgi   çizmek ve bu çizgilerin fiyat seviyelerini takip etmek zahmetli olabilir. Bu gösterge, fiyat uyarıları ayarlamak, destek/direnç seviyelerini çizmek ve diğer manuel işlemler için eşit aralıklarla otomatik olarak birden fazla yatay çizgi çizer. Bu gösterge, hızlı alım-satımlarla kâr elde etmeyi hedefleyen yeni başlayan Forex yatırımcıları için uygundur. Yatay çizgiler, piyasa bir trend izliyorken ya da yatay seyrederken işlem başlatılabilecek potansiyel a
MACD Divergence MT5
Sergey Deev
Göstergeler
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. The indicator parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period Macd
All Harmonics 26
Alexey Isavnin
3.5 (4)
Göstergeler
Harmonic patterns are characteristic series of price movements with respect to Fibonacci levels, which statistically precede price reversals. This indicator searches for harmonic patterns. It is capable of recognising 26 classical and non-classical harmonic patterns : Classical Gartley Butterfly Alternate Butterfly Bat Alternate Bat Crab Deep Crab Three Drives Non-classical Shark Alternate Shark Cypher 5-0 Anti Gartley Anti Butterfly Anti Alternate Butterfly Anti Bat Anti Alternate Bat Anti Crab
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Göstergeler
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Liquidity Mapper Pro
Michael Musco
Göstergeler
Support: Profit Smasher 24/7 AI Assistant Disclaimer Liquidity Mapper Pro is an analytical tool for educational and informational purposes only. It does not provide financial advice or guaranteed signals. All trading carries risk, including potential loss of capital. Past performance does not guarantee future results. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions.
Advanced ZigZag with Fibo TL and Swing info
Petr Nosek
3 (1)
Göstergeler
Description The base of this indicator is an ZigZag algorithm based on ATR and Fibo retracement. The ZigZag can be drawn like a classic ZigZag or like Arrows or needn't be drawn at all. This indicator is not redrawing in sense that the ZigZag's last shoulder is formed right after the appropriate conditions occur on the market. The shoulder doesn't change its direction afterwards (can only continue). There are some other possibilities to show advanced information in this indicator: Auto Fibo on
Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT5
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.71 (51)
Göstergeler
Bu indikatörü satın alırsanız, Profesyonel Trade Manager’ımı  + EA ÜCRETSİZ olarak alacaksınız. Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Sistemi'nin Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Göstergesi olduğunu vurgulamak önemlidir, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Online kurs, kılavuz ve ön ayarları indir. "Smart Trend Trading System MT5", yeni ve deneyimli tüccarlar için özelleştirilmiş kapsamlı bir ticaret çözümüdür. 10'dan fazla premium göstergeyi birleştiriyor ve 7'den fazla
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (75)
Göstergeler
Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkese aşağıdaki ekstra içerikler ücretsiz olarak sunulmaktadır: Her işlemi otomatik olarak yöneten, Stop Loss ve Take Profit seviyelerini ayarlayan ve işlemleri strateji kurallarına göre kapatan özel yardımcı araç: "Bomber Utility" Göstergenin farklı varlıklar üzerinde kullanılmasına yönelik ayar dosyaları (set dosyaları) Bomber Utility için 3 farklı modda kullanım sunan ayar dosyaları: "Minimum Risk", "Dengeli Risk" ve "Bekle-Gör Stratejisi" Bu ticaret stratejisini hı
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5'te Altın (XAU/USD) Ticaret Sistemi Ciddi yatırımcı için: Altın ticaretine, birden fazla piyasa analiz faktörünü birleştiren, yapılandırılmış, veriye dayalı bir metodoloji ile yaklaşın. Bu araç, Altın ticaret analizinizi desteklemek için üretilmiştir. Sınırlı Fiyat Fırsatı Bu, fiyat artmadan Gold Sniper Scalper Pro'ya sahip olma şansıdır.  Ürün fiyatı, sonraki her 10 satın alma işleminden sonra $50 artacaktır. Son Fiyat: $498 Analitik Avantajınızı Tanımlaya
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (27)
Göstergeler
FX Power: Daha Akıllı Ticaret Kararları için Para Birimlerinin Gücünü Analiz Edin Genel Bakış FX Power , her piyasa koşulunda başlıca para birimlerinin ve altının gerçek gücünü anlamak için vazgeçilmez bir araçtır. Güçlü para birimlerini alıp zayıf olanları satarak, FX Power ticaret kararlarınızı basitleştirir ve yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları ortaya çıkarır. İster trendlere sadık kalın ister Delta'nın aşırı değerlerini kullanarak tersine dönüşleri öngörün, bu araç ticaret tarzınıza mükemmel bir
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.9 (30)
Göstergeler
*** Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş gerçek zamanlı bir piyasa analiz aracıdır. Entry In The Zone ve SMC Multi Timeframe, yatırımcıların piyasa yapısını daha sistematik ve net bir şekilde analiz etmelerine yardımcı olmak, işlem verimliliğini artırmak ve stratejiniz için uzun vadeli sürdürülebilirlik yaratmak amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, Smart Money Concepts (SMC) çerçevesine dayanmaktadır. Birden fazla zaman dilim
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Smart Stop Indicator – Stop-loss düzeylerini doğrudan grafikte akıllı ve hassas şekilde belirleyin Genel Bakış Smart Stop Indicator, stop-loss seviyesini tahmin ederek veya sezgilere güvenerek değil, net ve sistematik bir şekilde belirlemek isteyen traderlar için özel olarak geliştirilmiştir. Bu araç, klasik price-action mantığını (yükselen tepeler, düşen dipler) modern breakout algılama ile birleştirerek bir sonraki mantıklı stop seviyesini belirler. Trendlerde, yatay piyasalarda veya hızlı k
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle belirtmek gerekir ki bu Ticaret Göstergesi Yeniden Çizim Yapmaz, Gecikmez ve Gecikme Göstermez, bu da hem manuel hem de robot ticareti için ideal hale getirir. Kullanıcı kılavuzu: ayarlar, girişler ve strateji. Atom Analisti, Piyasada Daha İyi Bir Avantaj Bulmak İçin Fiyatın Gücünü ve Momentumunu Kullanan PA Fiyat Hareketi Göstergesidir. Gürültüleri ve Yanlış Sinyalleri Kaldırmaya ve Ticaret Potansiyelini Artırmaya Yardımcı Olan Gelişmiş Filtrelerle Donatılmıştır. Birden fazla katmanl
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Göstergeler
Size mükemmel bir teknik gösterge olan Grabber’ı tanıtıyorum. Bu araç, kullanıma hazır bir “her şey dahil” işlem stratejisi olarak çalışır. Tek bir yazılım kodu içinde güçlü piyasa teknik analiz araçları, işlem sinyalleri (oklar), uyarı işlevleri ve push bildirimleri entegre edilmiştir. Bu göstergeyi satın alan herkes aşağıdaki hediyeleri ücretsiz olarak alır: Açık emirleri otomatik yönetmek için Grabber Yardımcı Aracı Kurulum, yapılandırma ve nasıl işlem yapılacağını adım adım anlatan video kıl
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Göstergeler
Trend Göstergesi, Trend Alım Satım ve Filtreleme için Çığır Açan Benzersiz Çözüm, Tüm Önemli Trend Özellikleriyle Tek Bir Araç İçinde Yerleştirildi! Forex, emtialar, kripto para birimleri, endeksler ve hisse senetleri gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen %100 yeniden boyamayan çoklu zaman çerçevesi ve Çoklu para birimi göstergesidir. Trend Screener, grafikte noktalarla ok trend sinyalleri sağlayan etkili bir trend trend göstergesidir. Trend analizörü göstergesinde bulunan özellikler: 1.
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Göstergeler
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Göstergeler
Trend Ai göstergesi, trend tanımlamasını işlem yapılabilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek bir yatırımcının piyasa analizini geliştirecek harika bir araçtır. Bu gösterge, kullanıcıların forex piyasasının karmaşıklıklarında güvenle ve hassasiyetle yol almalarını sağlar. Birincil sinyallerin ötesinde, Trend Ai göstergesi geri çekilmeler veya düzeltmeler sırasında ortaya çıkan ikincil giriş noktalarını belirleyerek, yatırımcıların belirlenen trend içindeki fiyat düzeltmele
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Game Changer, metatrader'ınızı güçlü bir trend analiz aracına dönüştürmek için herhangi bir finansal enstrümanda kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmış devrim niteliğinde bir trend göstergesidir. Gösterge, yeniden çizim yapmaz ve gecikmez. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır ve trend tanımlamasına yardımcı olur, olası geri dönüşleri işaret eder, takip eden bir durdurma mekanizması görevi görür ve anında piyasa tepkileri için gerçek zamanlı uyarılar sağlar. İster deneyimli, ister profesyonel, ister avant
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (22)
Göstergeler
FX Volume: Bir Broker’ın Perspektifinden Gerçek Piyasa Duyarlılığını Deneyimleyin Kısa Özet Trading yaklaşımınızı bir adım öteye taşımak ister misiniz? FX Volume , perakende traderlar ile brokerların nasıl konumlandığını gerçek zamanlı olarak sunar—COT gibi gecikmeli raporlardan çok daha önce. İster istikrarlı kazançları hedefliyor olun, ister piyasada daha güçlü bir avantaj arayın, FX Volume önemli dengesizlikleri belirlemenize, kırılmaları (breakout) doğrulamanıza ve risk yönetiminizi iyileş
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Yeni Başlayanlar veya Uzman Tüccarlar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özellik ve yeni bir formül ekledik. Sadece BİR grafik ile 28 Forex çifti için Döviz Gücünü okuyabilirsiniz! Yeni bir trendin veya scalping fırsatının tam tetik noktasını belirleyebildiğiniz için ticaretinizin nasıl gelişeceğini hayal edin? Kullanım kılavuzu:   buraya tıklayın Bu ilk olan, orijinal! Değersiz bir özenti klonunu almayın.
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Göstergeler
TALİMATLAR RUS  /  TALİMATLAR   ENG  /  Sürüm MT4 Ana fonksiyonları: Satıcı ve alıcıların aktif bölgelerini görüntüler! Gösterge, satın alma ve satışlar için tüm doğru ilk dürtü seviyelerini/bölgelerini görüntüler. Giriş noktaları arayışının başladığı bu seviyeler/bölgeler etkinleştirildiğinde, seviyeler renk değiştirir ve belirli renklerle doldurulur. Ayrıca, durumun daha sezgisel bir şekilde algılanması için oklar görünür. LOGIC AI - Bir şablonu etkinleştirirken giriş noktalarını aramak için
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Göstergeler
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ve   Stochastic'in   gücünü tek bir kapsamlı göstergede birleştirerek işlem potansiyelinizi en üst düzeye çıkaran nihai işlem aracı olan   Quantum TrendPulse'u   tanıtıyoruz. Hassasiyet ve verimlilik arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu gösterge, piyasa trendlerini, momentum değişimlerini ve en uygun giriş ve çıkış noktalarını güvenle belirlemenize yardımcı olur. Temel Özellikler: SuperTrend Entegrasyonu:   Güncel piyasa trendlerini kolayca takip edin ve karlılık dalgası
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Göstergeler
Trend Line PRO   göstergesi bağımsız bir işlem stratejisidir. Trend değişimini, işleme giriş noktasını gösterir ve ayrıca üç seviyede Kar Al ve Zarar Durdur korumasını otomatik olarak hesaplar. Trend Line PRO , tüm Meta Trader sembolleri için mükemmeldir: para birimleri, metaller, kripto para birimleri, hisse senetleri ve endeksler. Gösterge, gerçek hesaplarda işlem yaparken kullanılır ve bu da stratejinin güvenilirliğini doğrular. Trend Line PRO   ve gerçek Sinyal kullanan robotlar burada bu
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Göstergeler
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.91 (11)
Göstergeler
IX Power: Endeksler, Emtialar, Kripto Paralar ve Forex Piyasaları için İçgörüler Genel Bakış IX Power , endeksler, emtialar, kripto paralar ve forex sembollerinin gücünü analiz etmek için tasarlanmış çok yönlü bir araçtır. FX Power , tüm kullanılabilir döviz çiftlerinin verilerini kullanarak döviz çiftleri için maksimum doğruluk sağlarken, IX Power yalnızca temel sembolün piyasa verilerine odaklanır. Bu, IX Power 'ı forex dışındaki piyasalar için ideal ve daha basit forex analizleri için güven
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Göstergeler
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Opening Range Breakouts MT5
Thushara Dissanayake
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Açılış Aralığı Kopuşları Göstergesi,   ICT (İç Çember Tüccarı), Akıllı Para Kavramları (SMC)   ve   hacim   veya   emir akışına   dayalı stratejiler gibi kurumsal ticaret kavramlarını takip eden tüccarlar için tasarlanmış bir oturum tabanlı ticaret aracıdır. Bu gösterge, tüccarların başlıca küresel Forex seansları boyunca potansiyel   likidite süpürmelerini, kopuş bölgelerini, sahte çıkışları   ve   önemli günlük seviyeleri   belirlemelerine olanak tanıyan temel oturum açılış aralıklarını çizer.
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Göstergeler
Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni bir formülü bir araya getirdik. Bu güncelleme ile çift zaman dilimi dilimlerini gösterebileceksiniz. Yalnızca daha yüksek bir TF gösteremeyeceksiniz, aynı zamanda TF grafiğini ve ARTIK daha yüksek TF'yi de gösterebileceksiniz: YUVARLAK BÖLGELERİ GÖSTERMEK. Tüm Arz Talebi tüccarları buna bayılacak. :) Önemli Bilgiler Açıkland
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Göstergeler
Support And Resistance Screener, MetaTrader için tek bir gösterge içinde birden fazla araç sağlayan tek bir Düzey göstergesindedir. Kullanılabilir araçlar şunlardır: 1. Piyasa Yapısı Eleme Aracı. 2. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Boğa. 3. Geri Çekilme Bölgesi Ayı. 4. Günlük Pivot Noktaları 5. haftalık Pivot Noktaları 6. aylık Pivot Puanları 7. Harmonik Modele ve hacme dayalı Güçlü Destek ve Direnç. 8. Banka Seviyesi Bölgeleri. SINIRLI SÜRELİ TEKLİF : YG Destek ve Direnç Göstergesi sadece 50 $ ve ömür boyu
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Göstergeler
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 ,   forex ,   emtialar ,   kripto   para birimleri ,   endeksler ,   hisse senetleri   gibi tüm sembollerde/araçlarda kullanılabilen   %100 yeniden boyamayan   çoklu zaman çerçevesi göstergesini izleyen benzersiz bir 10'u 1 arada trenddir.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX) Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI) Klasik Hei
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.69 (13)
Göstergeler
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Göstergeler
Ne kadar harika geriye dönük testler, canlı hesap performans kanıtları ve her yerde fantastik istatistikler sunan bir alım satım göstergesi aldınız, ancak onu kullandıktan sonra hesabınızı **patlatmakla mı sonuçlandınız?** Bir sinyale tek başına güvenmemelisiniz, öncelikle neden ortaya çıktığını bilmeniz gerekir ve RelicusRoad Pro bunu en iyi şekilde yapar! Kullanım Kılavuzu + Stratejiler + Eğitim Videoları + VIP Erişimli Özel Grup + Mobil Sürüm Mevcut Piyasaya Bakmanın Yeni Bir Yolu RelicusR
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Göstergeler
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (11)
Göstergeler
FX Levels: Tüm Piyasalar İçin Son Derece Hassas Destek ve Direnç Hızlı Bakış Döviz kurları, endeksler, hisseler veya emtialar gibi herhangi bir piyasada güvenilir destek ve direnç seviyeleri belirlemek mi istiyorsunuz? FX Levels geleneksel “Lighthouse” yöntemini ileri düzey bir dinamik yaklaşımla birleştirerek neredeyse evrensel bir doğruluk sağlar. Gerçek broker deneyimimize ve otomatik günlük güncellemeler ile gerçek zamanlı güncellemelerin birleşimine dayalı olarak, FX Levels size dönüş nok
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Goby Trailing
Tiofelo Da Olga Gilbert Teles
Göstergeler
Let's follow the trend with Goby trailing! According to your filters, you can use the arrows (Bullish [start] and Bearish [start]) as entry signals. After making an entry [position], you can use the Bullish [trailing] as a trailing stop for bullish positions and Bearish [trailing] as a trailing for bearish positions. Through the inputs, you can adjust the indicator for better performance in the assets you operate! Enjoy...
Shoot Point
Tiofelo Da Olga Gilbert Teles
Göstergeler
1. CONSTITUTION Shoot [Point] is momentum indicator composed of one oscillator and three floating levels [upper, middler, lower]. The oscillator crosses the floating levels forming Shoot Points!  The inputs can be used to adjust the oscillator, the floating levels and the alert signals. It is designed only for the MT5 platform. 2. OPERATION As entry signal: When combined with a trend filter [preferably the Currency Strength Meter], it provides very good entry points. bullish entry signal: oscill
Trader SWORD
Tiofelo Da Olga Gilbert Teles
Yardımcı programlar
Trader [SWORD] is a panel EA designed to help the trader [scalper]. From the dashboard, the trader can: set the order volume, stop loss and take profit values [in points]; open a market order with its respective stop loss and take profit values. close all [win only, loss only or win and loss] positions opened through the EA.  On the panel we have:   the buttons to open new market orders [buy and sell];   the buttons to set the order volume [increasing and decreasing de volume order]; the buttons
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt