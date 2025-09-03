Goby Trailing
- Göstergeler
- Tiofelo Da Olga Gilbert Teles
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Güncellendi: 3 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Let's follow the trend with Goby trailing!
- According to your filters, you can use the arrows (Bullish [start] and Bearish [start]) as entry signals.
- After making an entry [position], you can use the Bullish [trailing] as a trailing stop for bullish positions and Bearish [trailing] as a trailing for bearish positions.
Through the inputs, you can adjust the indicator for better performance in the assets you operate! Enjoy...