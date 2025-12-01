CONSTITUTION

Exhaustion [Move] is an indicator consisting of an oscillator and three dynamic levels (upper, middler, lower). The inputs can be used to adjust the oscillator, dynamic levels and warning signals. It is designed for the MT5 platform only.

APPLICATION

This indicator should be used with a trend filter [e.g. moving averages, MA 200]. It detects the exhaustion of correction movements within a trend, thus giving entry points for new trades.

It is usually used in the RENKO chart for SCALP. Some scalping assets: Mini Indice, Mini Dolar; Multi Step 2 Index, Multi Step 4 Index; XauUsd [15 sec Chart].