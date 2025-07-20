Dagangduit Spread Indicator MT4

The "Dagangduit Spread Indicator" is a versatile tool designed to provide traders with essential information about the current spread in the chart window. This indicator offers customizable features, including font parameters, display location on the chart, spread normalization, and alerts to enhance your trading experience.

Key Features:

  1. Real-time Spread Display: The indicator displays the current spread in real-time on your trading chart, allowing you to stay informed about the cost of executing trades.

  2. Customizable Font: You can easily adjust the font color, size, and face to match your chart preferences for better readability.

  3. Flexible Placement: Choose the location of the spread information on your chart by selecting from various anchor points, such as upper left, upper right, lower left, or lower right.

  4. Spread Normalization: The indicator offers an option to normalize the spread. If enabled, the spread is displayed in traditional pips format, making it easier to compare across different currency pairs.

  5. Alert Functionality: You can set a threshold value for the spread using the "AlertIfSpreadAbove" parameter. If the spread exceeds this value, an alert sound will notify you, helping you make timely decisions.

How to Use:

  • Activate the " Dagangduit Spread Indicator" on your trading chart to start monitoring the spread.
  • Customize the font settings, including color, size, and face, to match your chart's appearance.
  • Choose the anchor point for displaying the spread information on your chart.
  • Use the spread normalization option to view spreads in standard pips format (if desired).
  • Set an alert threshold using the "AlertIfSpreadAbove" parameter to receive alerts when the spread exceeds a specified level.

The "Spread Indicator" is a valuable tool for traders who want to keep track of trading costs and make informed decisions based on real-time spread data. It helps improve trading efficiency and ensures you are always aware of the current market conditions.


💬 Special Offer

Get more — and pay less! Purchase the complete Dagangduit Indicator Package to enjoy a special discount and unlock exclusive premium tools for your trading journey.

🌐 Visit our official website:
dagangduit.github.io


