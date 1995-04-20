The author's indicator is based on automatically adjusted horizontal and inclined lines from significant market points. In the settings you can specify the period, color and thickness of the lines, disable or enable slanted lines and several other graphic settings.





Recommended rules for entering the market:





Using SELL as an example:





I place a pending order for a breakout - sell stop below the horizontal line of the indicator, then I monitor the work-out, stop loss and take profit are determined by everyone independently.





If the indicator line has moved due to market volatility, then I move the pending order again beyond the horizontal indicator line.





Recommended timeframe for trading this indicator - M5, M15





Important! The indicator does not redraw, but adapts to market volatility. You can also use it. Indicator for rebound from lines, this is more interesting to anyone.