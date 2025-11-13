AdvCopyTraders

Advanced Copy Trader: Seamlessly Sync Your Trading Empire!

Tired of manually mirroring trades across accounts? Advanced Copy Trader is your ultimate solution for effortless trade copying in MetaTrader 4! Whether you're a signal provider (Sender mode), a follower (Receiver mode), or just monitoring markets in read-only (Investor mode), this EA bridges accounts via simple file-based communication—no VPS or complex setups required.

Key Features That Set It Apart:

  • Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose Fixed lots, Multiplier scaling, or Progressive based on balance growth.
  • Smart Copying Options: Copy Stop Loss/Take Profit, pending orders, with customizable conversions (e.g., Buy to Buy Limit).
  • Risk Management Built-In: Minimum loss thresholds, required negative pips, and market hour restrictions to protect your capital.
  • Trade Reversal Magic: Reverse trades selectively by magic numbers or symbols for hedging strategies.
  • Intuitive Dashboard: Real-time graphical display showing accepted/rejected/pending trades, profits, and stats—right on your chart!
  • Investor Mode Exclusive: Observe trades without executing—perfect for analysis or client demos.

Compatible with all brokers, symbols, and account types. Secure with unique IDs and passwords. Boost your efficiency, scale your strategies, and never miss a trade again!

Download Now and Revolutionize Your Copy Trading—Starting at Just $XX! (Free demo available)


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
BuySellSeriesEA
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BuySellSeriesEA is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance with absolute security of your trading capital with inbuilt setting to adjust to any market conditions... Note: if you need to know the real performance of this EA; keep back test aside, try real forward testing or trading , then you will know how sophisticated BuySellSeriesEA with its great performance       BuySellSeriesEA Live signals          BuySellSeriesEA recommended pair, add EURJPY,GBPUSD, however
GraphSeriesEA
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Uzman Danışmanlar
GraphSeriesEA : is more advanced system like BuySellSeriesEA, but difference is it doesn't keep positions,it closes all both buy/sell on exit;thereby giving you best equity curves ever.its doesn't have a scalper tough like buysellseriesEA, rather it close all position once it has reach a certain times and points; check base on the positions situations on the chart trend short or long wave. is very sophisticated robust forex EA with an outstanding performance .major characteristics of this EA are
Traderspro
Chukwudi Joshua Obiekwe
Uzman Danışmanlar
TradersPro EA: Unlock Consistent Profits with Advanced Automation **URGENT: Only 5 Lifetime Copies Left! Grab Yours Now Before They're Gone—Countdown Starts Today!** Transform your trading with TradersPro, the elite Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that delivers precision automation on your preferred currency pair. Harness strategic entries, ironclad risk controls, and smart profit maximization to conquer market volatility and achieve superior results. Ideal for beginners and pros alike, it ens
