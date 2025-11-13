AdvCopyTraders

Advanced Copy Trader: Seamlessly Sync Your Trading Empire!

Tired of manually mirroring trades across accounts? Advanced Copy Trader is your ultimate solution for effortless trade copying in MetaTrader 4! Whether you're a signal provider (Sender mode), a follower (Receiver mode), or just monitoring markets in read-only (Investor mode), this EA bridges accounts via simple file-based communication—no VPS or complex setups required.

Key Features That Set It Apart:

Flexible Lot Sizing : Choose Fixed lots, Multiplier scaling, or Progressive based on balance growth.

: Choose Fixed lots, Multiplier scaling, or Progressive based on balance growth. Smart Copying Options : Copy Stop Loss/Take Profit, pending orders, with customizable conversions (e.g., Buy to Buy Limit).

: Copy Stop Loss/Take Profit, pending orders, with customizable conversions (e.g., Buy to Buy Limit). Risk Management Built-In : Minimum loss thresholds, required negative pips, and market hour restrictions to protect your capital.

: Minimum loss thresholds, required negative pips, and market hour restrictions to protect your capital. Trade Reversal Magic : Reverse trades selectively by magic numbers or symbols for hedging strategies.

: Reverse trades selectively by magic numbers or symbols for hedging strategies. Intuitive Dashboard : Real-time graphical display showing accepted/rejected/pending trades, profits, and stats—right on your chart!

: Real-time graphical display showing accepted/rejected/pending trades, profits, and stats—right on your chart! Investor Mode Exclusive: Observe trades without executing—perfect for analysis or client demos.

Compatible with all brokers, symbols, and account types. Secure with unique IDs and passwords. Boost your efficiency, scale your strategies, and never miss a trade again!

Download Now and Revolutionize Your Copy Trading—Starting at Just $XX! (Free demo available)