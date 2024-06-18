Algo Samurai Gold: Scalp XAUUSD with Built-in Profit Protection

Real Account Signal Page :

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2235827 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2239627 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2240852

set file used : AlgoSamuraiGold

Trade Gold with Confidence and Control

Algo Samurai Gold is an automated forex trading robot (Expert Advisor) designed to scalp profits from the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This scalping strategy allows you to capitalize on small price movements throughout the day.

Key Features:

Lock Profit System: Secure your gains with Algo Samurai Gold's built-in profit protection. This system helps lock in profits while still allowing the trade to run for potentially greater rewards.

Algo Samurai Gold is ideal for traders who:

Want to automate their gold scalping strategy.

Value built-in risk management features.

Prefer a non-martingale approach to forex trading.

Please note: While Algo Samurai Gold offers potential benefits, forex trading always involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

Configuration

Timeframe : M30.

Minimum account balance : $200 Recommended $1000-$5000

Pair : XAUUSD, GOLD

Using VPS are highly recommended

Recommended Broker : For maximum execution result, it's highly recommended to use same broker as mine, further information feel free to join our community channel : https://t.me/algosamurai





Input Parameters

Magic Number : Unique identifier for EA's orders Lot Management

Risk Option : Option for % Risk used : Safe, Advance, Expert or Custom

Auto Lot : Dynamic lot size method

Fix Lot : Fixed lot size method

Custom Risk : Custom % risk Stop Loss : Stop loss value in point.

Take Profit : Take profit value in point.

Order Step : Distance pending order from current market price in point.