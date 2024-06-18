Algo Samurai Gold

Algo Samurai Gold: Scalp XAUUSD with Built-in Profit Protection

Real Account Signal Page :  
set file used :  AlgoSamuraiGold

    Trade Gold with Confidence and Control

    Algo Samurai Gold is an automated forex trading robot (Expert Advisor) designed to scalp profits from the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This scalping strategy allows you to capitalize on small price movements throughout the day.

    Key Features:

    • Lock Profit System: Secure your gains with Algo Samurai Gold's built-in profit protection. This system helps lock in profits while still allowing the trade to run for potentially greater rewards.
    • Non-Martingale Approach: Unlike risky Martingale systems, Algo Samurai Gold avoids increasing trade size after losses. This helps to manage risk and protect your capital.
    • Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) on Every Trade: Every trade placed by Algo Samurai Gold uses pre-defined TP and SL levels, offering greater control and transparency.

    Algo Samurai Gold is ideal for traders who:

    • Want to automate their gold scalping strategy.
    • Value built-in risk management features.
    • Prefer a non-martingale approach to forex trading.

    Please note: While Algo Samurai Gold offers potential benefits, forex trading always involves risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.

    Ready to unleash your inner Samurai? Download Algo Samurai Gold today!

    Configuration 

    • Timeframe : M30.  
    • Minimum account balance : $200  Recommended $1000-$5000  
    • Pair :  XAUUSD, GOLD 
    • Using VPS are highly recommended 
    • Recommended Broker :  For maximum execution result, it's highly recommended to use same broker as mine, further information feel free to join our community channel : https://t.me/algosamurai

    Input Parameters

    • Magic Number : Unique identifier for EA's orders

    Lot Management

    • Risk Option : Option for % Risk used : Safe, Advance, Expert or Custom
    • Auto Lot : Dynamic lot size method
    • Fix Lot : Fixed lot size method
    • Custom Risk : Custom % risk Stop Loss : Stop loss value in point.  
    • Take Profit : Take profit value in point.  
    • Order Step : Distance pending order from current market price in point.

    Trading Hours

    • Start Hour : Start hour to open trades
    • Stop Hour : End hour to open trades - profit lock system are still active while there's active transaction. 

    If you're new with mql5 service, please refer to article : https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498 how to install, activation, guide and everything you need to know about mql5 services.

    Risk Disclaimer : 

    Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. This strategy will always use a stop loss, but still execution of the SL depends on your broker.
