Elegant RSI indicator can generate RSI divergence with the availability of user defined filters. It can generate voice alerts for RSI oversold and RSI Overbought situations. Moreover it can also generate voice alerts for RSI Divergneces as well as when price breaks above or breaks below the support and resistances created upon divergence ouccurence.

The voice alerts are generated in a way that you will know which market has reached the oversold and overbought conditions as well as the rsi Diverhences.

For example if the market EURUSD is overbought you will hear" EURO USD Overbought". If the market is oversold you will hear "EURO USD Oversold".

Similarly when a bullish divergence occurs you will hear "EURO USD RSI Bullish Divergence". If a bearish divergence occurs the you will hear "EURO USD RSI Bearish Divergence".

There are also voice alerts available for divergence price break out and break down levels. Foe example if the price breaks below the resistence level created during the last bullish divergence you will hear "Euro USD divergence break down".

Similarly if the price break above the support level created during the last bearish divergence you will hear "Euro USD divergence break out".





This way you wont miss any alerts even if you are on a break from your trading desk. Suppose you are making a coffe in the kitchen and meanwhile an alert happens you will be able to intract with the market quickly.

Currently the indicator supports voice alerts for upto 28 different markets. As time goes the list will grow.

The indicator allows fast backtesting in the strategy tester. Upon changing the divergence threshold values you can quickly identify best settings for the market. Works well also in the 1 minute chart.



MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118372





Attention!!!!

This product has been released only on MQL5.COM . I do not sell this product on any other sites.







