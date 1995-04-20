Elegant RSI

Elegant RSI indicator can generate RSI divergence with the availability of user defined filters. It can generate voice alerts for RSI oversold and RSI Overbought situations. Moreover it can also generate voice alerts for RSI Divergneces as well as when price breaks above or breaks below the support and resistances created upon divergence ouccurence. 

The voice alerts are generated in a way that you will know which market has reached the oversold and overbought conditions as well as the rsi Diverhences.

For example if the market EURUSD is overbought you will hear" EURO USD Overbought". If the market is oversold you will hear "EURO USD Oversold". 

Similarly when a bullish divergence occurs you will hear "EURO USD RSI Bullish Divergence". If a bearish divergence occurs the you will hear "EURO USD RSI Bearish Divergence".

There are also voice alerts available for divergence price break out and break down levels. Foe example if the price breaks below the resistence level created during the last bullish divergence you will hear "Euro USD divergence break down". 

Similarly if the price break above the support level created during the last bearish divergence you will hear "Euro USD divergence break out".


This way you wont miss any alerts even if you are on a break from your trading desk. Suppose you are making a coffe in the kitchen and meanwhile an alert happens you will be able to intract with the market quickly. 

Currently the indicator supports voice alerts for upto 28 different markets. As time goes the list will grow. 

The indicator allows fast backtesting in the strategy tester. Upon changing the divergence threshold values you can quickly identify best settings for the market.  Works well also in the 1 minute chart.


MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118372


Attention!!!!

This product has been released only on MQL5.COM .  I do not sell this product on any other sites. 



Altri dall’autore
Robonacci
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Robonacci is an intelligent robot that seems to understand the inherent nature of the market EURUSD very well. It uses Fibonacci Retracement levels extensively to determine potential support and Resistance levels. Although it uses levels for entry position, it’s main focus is to stay with the trend as long as possible. In its underlying strategy it uses “Cut the loses early and let the profit run” which is why it has a low winning rate. The robot uses four different market conditions: Ranging, T
Robonacci USDJPY
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Robonacci USDJPY is the Second addition to my ROBONACCI EA Series. Like other ROBONACCI EA's this one also has the similar core features. The strategies are developed in a way that the EA should survive continuously. Using various Fibonacci levels extensively the EA decides which price action to take in account depending on various market conditions. It deals with only one trade at a time and maintain strict money management rules.  Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/351
FairyFibo
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicatori
FairyFibo  can generate as many as 70 different BUY signals and 70 different SELL signals solely based on Price Action and Fibonacci levels. The idea is to catch as many as Swing High's and Swing Low's but with the consideration of the current trend mind. This indicator can be also used for Binary Options Trading as most of the time price tends to follow the signal direction immediately. Most of the strategies are already optimized for different time frames and different market conditions. While
MAMania
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicatori
The Indicator includes three of the most prominent moving averages indicators. These are : Ten Period Exponential Moving Average Twenty Period Exponential Moving Average Fifty Period Simple Moving Average This is one of my favourite trend follow setup that is solely based on these three moving averages. The indicator has the following abilities: It can notify you through voice alerts when price touches any of the moving averages . For example if price touches Fifty Period Simple Moving Average t
Smartility
Syed Oarasul Islam
Utilità
This utility is designed to help you with your Manual Trading. It allows different ways of closing trades. It can display total number of BUY and SELL orders individually and also their individual profits. It can enter trades without stopl loss and take profits. However upon selecting UseStopLossTakeProfit from the settings it can use best possible stop loss and take profits based on the market conditions. Upon selecting the CloseOppositeTrades  from the settings it can close opposite trades. Fo
Robonacci Universal
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Robonacci Universal is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Retracement levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36095 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Disp
Channelizer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Channelizer is able to trade all kind of markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). It makes trading decisions by analyzing Price Actions on the Regression Channel Lines. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/49892 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and any time frame Multiple Trading Strategies in three categories: Reversal, Breakout, Trend Follow Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account Display Regression Channel while trading Can do
FibTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicatori
FibTracer is an interactive Fibonacci tool that is aim to improve and facilitate your Fibonacci trading style. This Indicator can generate Fibonacci Retracement levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Retracement levels based on you favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Retracement level based on given number of periods.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Retracement levels individually. With this i
FibExtender
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicatori
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Extension levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Extension levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fibonacci Extension  level based on given number of Bars or Candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Extension  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your
FanTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicatori
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Fan levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Fan levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Fan levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Fan  levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Prod
ArcTracer
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicatori
This Indicator draws Fibonacci Arc levels in two different ways. You can select whether to draw Fibonacci Arc levels based on your favourite ZigZag settings or you can let the indicator to draw Arc levels based on given number of bars or candles.  You can also set Mobile and Email notification for your favourite Arc levels individually. With this indicator you will not have to feel lonely as the it can generate Voice alerts, which will keep you focused on your trading and remove boredom.  Produc
Extensiver
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
Extensiver is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Extension Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51242 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Extension, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci
FanTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
FanTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Fan Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51333 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Fan
ArcTrader
Syed Oarasul Islam
Experts
ArcTrader is designed to trade any markets (Stocks, Forex, Commodities, Futures, Cryptos). The strategies are developed based on various Price Actions that will be observed on different Fibonacci Arc Levels. Product Home Page:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/51336 ADVANTAGES: Works on any market and time frames Multiple Strategies in 4 categories:  Retracement, Breakout, Trend Follow, Reversal Trades simultaneously on any number of markets under the same account  Display Fibonacci Arc
Interactive RSI
Syed Oarasul Islam
Indicatori
The Interactive RSI indicator can generate RSI divergence with the availability of user defined filters. It can generate voice alerts for RSI oversold and RSI Overbought situations. Moreover it can also generate voice alerts for RSI Divergneces as well as when price breaks above or breaks below the support and resistances created upon divergence ouccurence.  The voice alerts are generated in a way that you will know which market has reached the oversold and overbought conditions as well as the r
