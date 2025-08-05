How to use alert for auto trading

- Download indicator "Alert Signal" at bottom page, run the indicator once time for auto get all alerts.

- Install EA "Alert Signal Trading" to your MT4 / MT5 ( or copy EA (ex4 / ex5 file) to Experts folder of MT4 /MT5 )

- Attach EA to chart and input name of alert ( indicator name ).

- Change other condition for auto trading.





Expert Parameters

- Alert Name of Signal: input name of indicator which create alerts

- Point Factor for increase point size: input with format [Symbol]:[Factor], use comma to input more. Example: 10, BTC LTC:1000, XAU:100 => it mean all pair have BTC or LTC use factor 1000, pair have XAU use factor 100, other use factor 10

- Picture below is all keyword to use for alert:





- Open order signal start with [OpenOrder] [Symbol] [Order type] + other option. Example: new XAUUSD buy lot 0.1 sl 100 tp 200

- Close order format start with [CloseOrder] [Symbol] [Order type] . Example: Close XAUUSD buy -> EA will close all buy orders of XAUUSD

- Cancel order format start with [CancelOrder] [Symbol] [Order type] . Example: Cancel XAUUSD buylimit -> EA will cancel all buylimit orders of XAUUSD









If you have any questions, contact me via private message 🤝