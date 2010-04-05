Amazing Wise

This completely revolutionary expert uses 3 secret strategies for multi-currency trading (6 currency pairs) on the forex market.

Combined with 2 indicators (Stockhastik and RSI), a false signal filter and grid coverage.

EA uses an adaptive trailing stop.

Recommended pairs: GBPAUD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, EURGBP and AUDCAD


Timeframe depends on the type of risk you wish to use.

Recommended M15 High risk, M30 Moderate risk H1 Low risk


Monitoring 1: https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/2210517?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Monitoring 2: https://www.mql5.com/fr/signals/2177419?source=Site+Profile+Seller

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/fr/market/product/111198?source=Site+Profile+Seller


IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and configuration instructions.

Features :

Requirements 

Leverage of 1:500.

Minimum capital of $500.


