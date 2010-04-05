Amazing Wise
This completely revolutionary expert uses 3 secret strategies for multi-currency trading (6 currency pairs) on the forex market.
Combined with 2 indicators (Stockhastik and RSI), a false signal filter and grid coverage.
EA uses an adaptive trailing stop.
Recommended pairs: GBPAUD, USDCAD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, EURGBP and AUDCAD
Timeframe depends on the type of risk you wish to use.
Recommended M15 High risk, M30 Moderate risk H1 Low risk
IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and configuration instructions.
Features :
Requirements
Leverage of 1:500.
Minimum capital of $500.