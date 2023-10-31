Perfect Algoritm





Important, if you want to test the EA, then test it for all pairs and not one for a couple of months.. to speed up the test, you can try OHLC M1 for a faster test from 2020



The system may stagnate for some time. this is normal .. when, for example, there is no profitability and there are no losses, the yield curve is plus or minus in one place. the most important thing here is patience and the expectation of updating the highs of profitability. of course, no one can guarantee anything. whoever guarantees cannot be trusted.. there are no companies in the world that would guarantee something.. but due to the fact that the entry into the transaction is calculated with a high probability of a price reversal in our direction, we have a good chance of staying on afloat.



clients have been waiting for this for a long time, a novelty that will be competitive in the forex market.And so I created this algorithm and at the moment I consider it the best among all my products.What makes the algorithm unusual is at least because it works on pairs:AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD;AUDUSD;CADCHF;CADJPY;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURJPY;EURNZD;EURUSD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCAD;NZDCHF;USDCAD;USDCHF You can launch the advisor on any of the supported currency pairs by setting it on the and setting all currency pairs in the settings as shown in the photo below.The algorithm can trade from one chart, for this you need to register all supported currency pairs in the settings.and each currency pair corresponds to a maximum of 3 hours, a transaction can be opened.Thanks to which large stop losses can be avoided, and if there are losses, they will be limited both by a holding time of a maximum of 3 hours and by a safety stop loss.The algorithm is designed in a unique way and it sort of adapts to the market, allowing you to close a deal with a high degree of probability in profit.

Advantages:

1. No martingale
2. No grid
3. No averaging
4. Trades are not held debts in the market for a maximum of 3 hours from the moment of opening
5. Stop loss is always placed
6. 23 currency pairs supported
7. According to tests on real ticks, the algorithm has an excellent profit factor, which, according to the results of all pairs, is 4.5, and for individual pairs it can reach more than 5-10

The settings of the adviser are as simple as possible, even a beginner will not have difficulties to figure it out.

Advantages:



The settings of the adviser are as simple as possible, even a beginner will not have difficulties to figure it out.







Settings:



Expiration hour according to terminal time=1 (if your broker has daylight saving time GMT = 3 // put the number 1, this means that at 1 am according to the time of your broker’s terminal, limit orders will be deleted, even if your VPS freezes.)





GMT time =2 leave according to your broker's winter time (most brokers have it = 2)



Suffix= (enter if the currency pair has the ending)





If your broker has a Suffix, then enter its ending in the Suffix (enter if the currency pair has the ending) field

for example, if your broker has a currency pair like this EURUSD_m





then write in the Suffix field (enter if the currency pair has the ending) = _m





if the currency pair is written like this: EURUSD.m then write in the Suffix field (enter if the currency pair has the ending) = .m





that is, the suffix is written not only with a letter, but also with a dot if it exists or an underscore if your broker has it







Trading symbols= AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDJPY;AUDNZD;AUDUSD;CADCHF;CADJPY;CHFJPY;EURAUD;EURCAD;EURCHF;EURGBP;EURJPY;EURNZD;EURUSD;GBPAUD;GBPCAD;GBPCHF;GBPUSD;NZDCAD;NZDCHF;USDCAD;USDCHF



Deposit for each minimum lot=1000

(with this setting, the EA will open 0.01 lot for every 1000 , if you have a deposit of 5000, it will open 0.05 lot)



Magic - Magic Number



Comment-









in the photo below you see the simultaneous testing of 23 currency pairs





