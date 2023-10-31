Gsc
- Göstergeler
- Sebastien Georgtes Caudron
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 31 Ekim 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Homemade Indicator using specific price action system to find suitables buys and sell ideas.
*It is very easy to use
*Ideal on 5mn timeframe (where i personnally use it)
*It does NOT repaint
*It works on every timeframes
*There are a lot of setups of buys and sell everyday
*The loss are VERY smalls compared to profits
*It works very well on volatile markets
More ideas to come soon :
-Possibilities of changing setups
-Take profits spot
-Alerts
-etc...