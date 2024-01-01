DokümantasyonBölümler
MQL5 ReferansıStandart KütüphaneMathematicsBulanık mantıkÜyelik fonksiyonlarıCConstantMembershipFunction 

CConstantMembershipFunction

Üyelik fonksiyonunu koordinat eksenine paralel, düz bir çizgi şeklinde uygulamak için tasarlanmıştır.

Açıklama

Fonksiyon şu eşitlikle tanımlanır:

y(x)=c

Yani, fonksiyonun üyelik derecesi tüm sayısal eksen üzerinde aynıdır ve yapıcıda belirtilen parametreye eşittir.

fuzzy_constant_function

Çizelge çizmek için oluşturulmuş bir örnek kod aşağıda verilmiştir.

Bildirim

   class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Başlık

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Kalıtım hiyerarşisi

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CConstantMembershipFunction

Sınıf yöntemleri

Sınıf yöntemi  

Açıklama

GetValue

Üyelik fonksiyonunun değerini belli bir argümana göre hesaplar.

Sınıftan türetilen yöntemler CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Örnek

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Üyelik fonksiyonlarını oluştur
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- üyelik fonksiyonları için örtüler oluştur
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- grafiği oluştur
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- eğri oluştur
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- X-ekseninin özelliklerini ayarla
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y-ekseninin özelliklerini ayarla
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- çiz
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }