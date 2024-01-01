DocumentaciónSecciones
Clase para la implementación de la función de pertenencia en forma de recta paralela al eje de coordenadas.

Descripción

La función se describe con la ecuación:

y(x)=c

Por consiguiente, el nivel de pertenencia para esta función es el mismo en todo el eje numérico y se iguala al parámetro indicado en el constructor.

Un ejemplo de código para construir este gráfico se muestra más abajo.

Declaración

   class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Encabezamiento

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Jerarquía de herencia

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CConstantMembershipFunction

Métodos de clase

Método de clase  

Descripción

GetValue

Calcula el valor de la función de pertenenecia según el argumento indicado.

Métodos heredados de la clase CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Ejemplo

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }