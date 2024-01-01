DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekMathematikFuzzy logicMembership functionsCConstantMembershipFunction 

CConstantMembershipFunction

Klasse für die Implementierung der Zugehörigkeitsfunktion als eine Gerade parallel zur Koordinatenachse.

Beschreibung

Die Funktion wird durch die folgende Gleichung beschrieben:

y(x)=c

Dementsprechend ist der Zugehörigkeitsgrad für diese Funktion auf der ganzen Achse gleich und macht den Parameter aus, der im Konstruktor angegeben wurde.

fuzzy_constant_function

Ein Beispielcode für das Zeichnen dieser Grafik ist unten angeführt.

Deklaration

   class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Überschrift

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CConstantMembershipFunction

Methoden der Klasse

Methode der Klasse  

Beschreibung

GetValue

Berechnet den Wert der Funktion nach dem angegebenen Argument.

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Beispiel

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }