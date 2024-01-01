문서화섹션
좌표 축과 평행한 직선으로 멤버십 함수를 구현하기 위한 클래스.

설명

함수는 다음과 같은 방정식으로 설명할 수 있습니다:

y(x)=c

따라서 함수의 멤버십 등급은 전체 숫자 축을 따라 동일하며 생성자에 지정된 매개변수와 같습니다.

샘플 코드(샘플 코드를 플롯팅하기 위한)가 아래에 표시됩니다.

선언

   class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

제목

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CConstantMembershipFunction

클래스 메서드

설명

GetValue

지정한 인수를 기준으로 멤버 자격 함수의 값을 계산합니다.

클래스 CObject에서 상속된 메서드

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- 멤버십 함수 생성
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- 멤버십 함수에 대한 래퍼 생성
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 스크립트 프로그램 시작 기능                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- 그래픽 생성
  CGraphic 그래픽;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 곡선 생성
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- X 축 속성 설정
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y 축 속성 설정
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- 플롯
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }