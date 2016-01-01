ドキュメントセクション
CConstantMembershipFunction

メンバーシップ関数を座標軸と平行な直線として実装するクラス。

説明

この関数は、次の式で表されます。

y(x)=c

したがって、関数のメンバーシップ度は数値軸全体で同じであり、コンストラクタで指定されたパラメータと同じです。

fuzzy_constant_function

下記はチャートをプロットするためのサンプルコードです。

宣言

  class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

タイトル

  #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CConstantMembershipFunction

クラスメソッド

説明

GetValue

メンバーシップ関数の値を指定された引数で計算します。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- メンバーシップ関数を作成します
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- メンバーシップ関数用のラッパーを作成する
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| スクリプトプログラム開始関数                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
 {
//--- グラフィックを作成する
  CGraphic graphic;
  if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
    {
     graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
    }
  graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
  graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
  graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- 曲線を作成する
  graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
  graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- X軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
  graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- Y軸のプロパティを設定する
  graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
  graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
  graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
  graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- プロット
  graphic.CurvePlotAll();
  graphic.Update();
 }