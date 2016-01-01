CConstantMembershipFunction

Classe per implementare una funzione di appartenenza come una linea retta in parallelo con l'asse delle coordinate.

Descrizione

La funzione è descritta dall'equazione:

y(x)=c

Pertanto, il grado di appartenenza per la funzione è lo stesso lungo tutto l'asse numerico ed è uguale al parametro specificato nel costruttore.

Un codice di esempio per tracciare un grafico viene visualizzato qui di seguito.

Dichiarazione

class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Titolo

#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà CObject IMembershipFunction CConstantMembershipFunction

I metodi della classe

I metodi della classe Descrizione GetValue Calcola il valore della funzione di appartenenza da un argomento specificato.

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Esempio