CConstantMembershipFunction

Classe per implementare una funzione di appartenenza come una linea retta in parallelo con l'asse delle coordinate.

Descrizione

La funzione è descritta dall'equazione:

y(x)=c

Pertanto, il grado di appartenenza per la funzione è lo stesso lungo tutto l'asse numerico ed è uguale al parametro specificato nel costruttore.

fuzzy_constant_function

Un codice di esempio per tracciare un grafico viene visualizzato qui di seguito.

Dichiarazione

   class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Titolo

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CConstantMembershipFunction

I metodi della classe

Descrizione

GetValue

Calcola il valore della funzione di appartenenza da un argomento specificato.

Metodi ereditati dalla classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Esempio

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Crea funzioni di appartenenza
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- Crea wrapper per funzioni di appartenenza
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Funzione di start del programma Script                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- crea grafica
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- crea curva
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- imposta le proprietà dell'asse X
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- imposta le proprietà asse Y
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plotta
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }