|
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Crée les fonctions membres
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- Crée les wrappers des fonctions membres
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Fonction de lancement du script |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- crée le graphique
CGraphic graphic;
if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
{
graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
}
graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- crée une courbe
graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- définit les propriétés de l'axe X
graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- définit les propriétés de l'axe Y
graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- dessin
graphic.CurvePlotAll();
graphic.Update();
}