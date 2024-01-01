DocumentaçãoSeções
CConstantMembershipFunction

Classe para implementar uma função de associação na forma de uma reta paralela aos eixos coordenados.

Descrição

A função é descrita pela equação:

y(x)=c

Consequentemente, o grau de pertinência para esta função é a mesma em todo o eixo real e é igual aos parâmetros especificados no construtor.

fuzzy_constant_function

Exemplo de código para plotagem do gráfico mostrado abaixo.

Declaração

   class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Cabeçalho

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Hierarquia de herança

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CConstantMembershipFunction

Métodos de classe

Método de classe  

Descrição

GetValue

Calcula o valor da função de associação para o argumento especificado.

Métodos herdados da classe CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Exemplo

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }