ДокументацияРазделы
Справочник MQL5Стандартная библиотекаМатематикаНечеткая логикаФункции принадлежностиCConstantMembershipFunction 

CConstantMembershipFunction

Класс для реализации функции принадлежности в виде прямой, параллельной оси координат.

Описание

Функция описывается уравнением:

y(x)=c

Следовательно, степень принадлежности для данной функции одинакова на всей числовой оси и равняется параметру, указанному в конструкторе.

fuzzy_constant_function

Пример кода для построения этого графика приведен ниже.

Декларация

   class CConstantMembershipFuncion : public IMembershipFunction

Заголовок

   #include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>

Иерархия наследования

  CObject

      IMembershipFunction

          CConstantMembershipFunction

Методы класса

Метод класса  

Описание

GetValue

Рассчитывает значение функции принадлежности по указанному аргументу.

Методы унаследованные от CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

Пример

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                   ConstantMembershipFunction.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2016, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#include <Math\Fuzzy\membershipfunction.mqh>
#include <Graphics\Graphic.mqh>
//--- Create membership functions
CConstantMembershipFunction func1(0.2);
CConstantMembershipFunction func2(0.5);
CConstantMembershipFunction func3(0.8);
//--- Create wrappers for membership functions
double ConstantMembershipFunction1(double x) { return(func1.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction2(double x) { return(func2.GetValue(x)); }
double ConstantMembershipFunction3(double x) { return(func3.GetValue(x)); }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- create graphic
   CGraphic graphic;
   if(!graphic.Create(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction",0,30,30,780,380))
     {
      graphic.Attach(0,"ConstantMembershipFunction");
     }
   graphic.HistoryNameWidth(70);
   graphic.BackgroundMain("ConstantMembershipFunction");
   graphic.BackgroundMainSize(16);
//--- create curve
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction1,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.2]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction2,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.5]");
   graphic.CurveAdd(ConstantMembershipFunction3,0.0,10.0,1.0,CURVE_LINES,"[0.8]");
//--- sets the X-axis properties
   graphic.XAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.XAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.XAxis().Max(10.0);
   graphic.XAxis().DefaultStep(1.0);
//--- sets the Y-axis properties
   graphic.YAxis().AutoScale(false);
   graphic.YAxis().Min(0.0);
   graphic.YAxis().Max(1.1);
   graphic.YAxis().DefaultStep(0.2);
//--- plot
   graphic.CurvePlotAll();
   graphic.Update();
  }