Bir soketten veri okur.

int  SocketRead(
   int           socket,               // soket
   uchar&        buffer[],             // soketten veri okumak için tampon
   uint          buffer_maxlen,        // okunacak bayt sayısı
   uint          timeout_ms            // okuma zaman aşımı
   );

Parametreler

socket

[in] SocketCreate fonksiyonu tarafından geri döndürülen soket tanıtıcı değeri. _LastError'a yanlış bir tanıtıcı değeri iletildiğinde, 5270 hatası (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE) etkinleştirilir.

buffer

[out]  Veri okunan uchar dizisine referans. Dinamik dizi boyutu, okunan bayt sayısıyla artar. Dizi boyutu, INT_MAX (2147483647) değerini aşamaz.

buffer_maxlen

[in] buffer[] dizisine okunacak bayt sayısı. Diziye sığmayan veriler sokette kalır. Bu veriler bir sonraki SocketRead çağrısı tarafından alınabilirler. buffer_maxlen, INT_MAX (2147483647) değerini aşamaz.

timeout_ms

[in]  Milisaniye cinsinden veri okuma zaman aşımı. Bu süre içinde veri alınmazsa, okuma denemeleri durdurulur ve fonksiyon -1 geri döndürür.

Geri dönüş değeri

Başarılı olursa, okuma baytlarının sayısı geri döner. Bir hata durumunda, 0 geri döner.

Not

Fonksiyon yürütülürken bir sistem soketinde bir hata oluşursa, SocketConnect aracılığıyla kurulan bağlantı kesilir.

Veri okuma hatası olması durumunda; hata 5273 (ERR_NETSOCKET_IO_ERROR), _LastError'a yazılır.

Fonksiyon, yalnızca kendi yürütme iş parçacıklarında çalışan Uzman Danışmanlardan ve komut dosyalarından çağrılabilir. Bir göstergeden çağrılırsa; GetLastError(), 4014 hatasını geri döndürür - "Çağırma için fonksiyona izin verilmiyor".

Örnek:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                SocketExample.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Örneğin çalışmasına izin vermek için terminal ayarlarında izin verilenler listesine Adres ekleyin"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port   =80;
bool         ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sunucuya komut gönder                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
  {
   char req[];
   int  len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
   if(len<0)
      return(false);
//--- 443 numaralı bağlantı noktası üzerinden güvenli TLS bağlantısı kullanılıyorsa
   if(ExtTLS)
      return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- standart TCP bağlantısı kullanılıyorsa
   return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sunucu yanıtını oku                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)
  {
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   uint   timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;
//--- soketten verileri zaman aşımından uzun olmayacak şekilde mevcut oldukları sürece oku
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
      if(len)
        {
         int rsp_len;
         //--- bağlantının güvenli olup olmamasına bağlı olarak çeşitli okuma komutları
         if(ExtTLS)
            rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
         else
            rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);
         //--- cevabı analiz et
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- yalnızca yanıt başlığını yazdır
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP cevap başlığı alındı:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script programı başlatma fonksiyonu                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- tanıtıcı değerini kontrol et
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- her şey yolundaysa bağlan
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         Print("Bağlantı kuruldu: ",Address,":",Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- bağlantı sertifika ile güvenliyse, verilerini görüntüle
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS sertifikası:");
            Print("   Sahip:  ",subject);
            Print("   Veren:  ",issuer);
            Print("   Numara:     ",serial);
            Print("   Parmak izi: ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Bitiş tarihi: ",expiration);
            ExtTLS=true;
           }
         //--- sunucuya GET isteği gönder
         if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
           {
            Print("GET isteği gönderildi");
            //--- cevabı oku
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Bir yanıt alınamadı, hata ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("GET isteği gönderilemedi, hata ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         Print("Bağlantı ",Address,":",Port," kurulamadı, hata ",GetLastError());
        }
      //--- kullandıktan sonra soketi kapat
      SocketClose(socket);
     }
   else
      Print("Soket oluşturulamadı, hata ",GetLastError());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

