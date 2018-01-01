DokümantasyonBölümler
Zaman aşımı kontrolü ile sunucuya bağlanır.

bool  SocketConnect(
   int           socket,               // soket
   const string  server,               // bağlantı adresi
   uint          port,                 // bağlantı noktası
   uint          timeout_receive_ms    // bağlantı zaman aşımı
   );

Parametreler

socket

[in] SocketCreate fonksiyonu tarafından geri döndürülen soket tanıtıcı değeri. Yanlış bir tanıtıcı değeri iletildiğinde; hata 5270 (ERR_NETSOCKET_INVALIDHANDLE), _LastError'a yazılır.

server

[in]  Bağlanmak istediğiniz sunucunun alan adı veya IP adresi.

port

[in]  Bağlantı noktası numarası.

timeout_receive_ms

[in]  Milisaniye cinsinden bağlantı zaman aşımı. Bu süre içerisinde bağlantı kurulmazsa, bağlantı denemeleri durdurulur.

Geri dönüş değeri

Eğer bağlantı başarılı olursa true, aksi takdirde false olarak geri döner.

Not

Bağlantı adresi, müşteri terminali tarafındaki izin verilenler listesine eklenmelidir (Araçlar \ Seçenekler \ Uzman Danışmanlar).

Bağlantı başarısız olursa; hata 5272 (ERR_NETSOCKET_CANNOT_CONNECT), _LastError'a yazılır.

Fonksiyon, yalnızca kendi yürütme iş parçacıklarında çalışan Uzman Danışmanlardan ve komut dosyalarından çağrılabilir. Bir göstergeden çağrılırsa; GetLastError(), 4014 hatasını geri döndürür - "Çağırma için fonksiyona izin verilmiyor".

Örnek:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                SocketExample.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright   "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link        "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version     "1.00"
#property description "Örneğin çalışmasına izin vermek için terminal ayarlarında izin verilenler listesine Adres ekleyin"
#property script_show_inputs
 
input string Address="www.mql5.com";
input int    Port   =80;
bool         ExtTLS =false;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sunucuya komut gönder                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)
  {
   char req[];
   int  len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;
   if(len<0)
      return(false);
//--- 443 numaralı bağlantı noktası üzerinden güvenli TLS bağlantısı kullanılıyorsa
   if(ExtTLS)
      return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);
//--- standart TCP bağlantısı kullanılıyorsa
   return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Sunucu yanıtını oku                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)
  {
   char   rsp[];
   string result;
   uint   timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;
//--- soketten verileri zaman aşımından uzun olmayacak şekilde mevcut oldukları sürece oku
   do
     {
      uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);
      if(len)
        {
         int rsp_len;
         //--- bağlantının güvenli olup olmamasına bağlı olarak çeşitli okuma komutları
         if(ExtTLS)
            rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);
         else
            rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);
         //--- cevabı analiz et
         if(rsp_len>0)
           {
            result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);
            //--- yalnızca yanıt başlığını yazdır
            int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r\n\r\n");
            if(header_end>0)
              {
               Print("HTTP cevap başlığı alındı:");
               Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));
               return(true);
              }
           }
        }
     }
   while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());
   return(false);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script programı başlatma fonksiyonu                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
   int socket=SocketCreate();
//--- tanıtıcı değerini kontrol et
   if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- her şey yolundaysa bağlan
      if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))
        {
         Print("Bağlantı kuruldu: ",Address,":",Port);
 
         string   subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;
         datetime expiration;
         //--- bağlantı sertifika ile güvenliyse, verilerini görüntüle
         if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))
           {
            Print("TLS sertifikası:");
            Print("   Sahip:  ",subject);
            Print("   Veren:  ",issuer);
            Print("   Numara:     ",serial);
            Print("   Parmak izi: ",thumbprint);
            Print("   Bitiş tarihi: ",expiration);
            ExtTLS=true;
           }
         //--- sunucuya GET isteği gönder
         if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r\nHost: www.mql5.com\r\nUser-Agent: MT5\r\n\r\n"))
           {
            Print("GET isteği gönderildi");
            //--- cevabı oku
            if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))
               Print("Bir yanıt alınamadı, hata ",GetLastError());
           }
         else
            Print("GET isteği gönderilemedi, hata ",GetLastError());
        }
      else
        {
         Print("Bağlantı ",Address,":",Port," kurulamadı, hata ",GetLastError());
        }
      //--- kullandıktan sonra soketi kapat
      SocketClose(socket);
     }
   else
      Print("Soket oluşturulamadı, hata ",GetLastError());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

 