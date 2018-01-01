//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| SocketExample.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"

#property description "Örneğin çalışmasına izin vermek için terminal ayarlarında izin verilenler listesine Adres ekleyin"

#property script_show_inputs



input string Address="www.mql5.com";

input int Port =80;

bool ExtTLS =false;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Sunucuya komut gönder |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPSend(int socket,string request)

{

char req[];

int len=StringToCharArray(request,req)-1;

if(len<0)

return(false);

//--- 443 numaralı bağlantı noktası üzerinden güvenli TLS bağlantısı kullanılıyorsa

if(ExtTLS)

return(SocketTlsSend(socket,req,len)==len);

//--- standart TCP bağlantısı kullanılıyorsa

return(SocketSend(socket,req,len)==len);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Sunucu yanıtını oku |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool HTTPRecv(int socket,uint timeout)

{

char rsp[];

string result;

uint timeout_check=GetTickCount()+timeout;

//--- soketten verileri zaman aşımından uzun olmayacak şekilde mevcut oldukları sürece oku

do

{

uint len=SocketIsReadable(socket);

if(len)

{

int rsp_len;

//--- bağlantının güvenli olup olmamasına bağlı olarak çeşitli okuma komutları

if(ExtTLS)

rsp_len=SocketTlsRead(socket,rsp,len);

else

rsp_len=SocketRead(socket,rsp,len,timeout);

//--- cevabı analiz et

if(rsp_len>0)

{

result+=CharArrayToString(rsp,0,rsp_len);

//--- yalnızca yanıt başlığını yazdır

int header_end=StringFind(result,"\r

\r

");

if(header_end>0)

{

Print("HTTP cevap başlığı alındı:");

Print(StringSubstr(result,0,header_end));

return(true);

}

}

}

}

while(GetTickCount()<timeout_check && !IsStopped());

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script programı başlatma fonksiyonu |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

int socket=SocketCreate();

//--- tanıtıcı değerini kontrol et

if(socket!=INVALID_HANDLE)

{

//--- her şey yolundaysa bağlan

if(SocketConnect(socket,Address,Port,1000))

{

Print("Bağlantı kuruldu: ",Address,":",Port);



string subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint;

datetime expiration;

//--- bağlantı sertifika ile güvenliyse, verilerini görüntüle

if(SocketTlsCertificate(socket,subject,issuer,serial,thumbprint,expiration))

{

Print("TLS sertifikası:");

Print(" Sahip: ",subject);

Print(" Veren: ",issuer);

Print(" Numara: ",serial);

Print(" Parmak izi: ",thumbprint);

Print(" Bitiş tarihi: ",expiration);

ExtTLS=true;

}

//--- sunucuya GET isteği gönder

if(HTTPSend(socket,"GET / HTTP/1.1\r

Host: www.mql5.com\r

User-Agent: MT5\r

\r

"))

{

Print("GET isteği gönderildi");

//--- cevabı oku

if(!HTTPRecv(socket,1000))

Print("Bir yanıt alınamadı, hata ",GetLastError());

}

else

Print("GET isteği gönderilemedi, hata ",GetLastError());

}

else

{

Print("Bağlantı ",Address,":",Port," kurulamadı, hata ",GetLastError());

}

//--- kullandıktan sonra soketi kapat

SocketClose(socket);

}

else

Print("Soket oluşturulamadı, hata ",GetLastError());

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+