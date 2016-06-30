Alım-satım robotlarını ücretsiz olarak nasıl indirebileceğinizi izleyin
Bizi Telegram üzerinde bulun!
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Fan sayfamıza katılın
Komut dosyasını ilginç mi buldunuz?
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Öyleyse bir link gönderin -
başkalarının da faydalanmasını sağlayın
Komut dosyasını beğendiniz mi? MetaTrader 5 terminalinde deneyin
PriceChannel_Stop_Digit - MetaTrader 5 için gösterge
- Görüntülemeler:
- 6066
- Derecelendirme:
-
- Yayınlandı:
- Güncellendi:
- Bu koda dayalı bir robota veya göstergeye mi ihtiyacınız var? Freelance üzerinden sipariş edin Freelance'e git
Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
PriceChannel_Stop indicator displays the most recent value as a price label with the the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
Fig.1. PriceChannel_Stop_Digit
MetaQuotes Ltd tarafından Rusçadan çevrilmiştir.
Orijinal kod: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15656
T3Taotra_HTF
T3Taotra indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.TSICloud
Oscillator in the form of a cloud based on correlation of two smoothed Momentums from different timeframes.
Exp_TSICloud
Exp_TSICloud Expert Advisor is based on the change of color of TSICloud indicator.TSICloud_HTF
The TSICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.