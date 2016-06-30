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PriceChannel_Stop_Digit - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author:
TrendLaboratory Ltd.
PriceChannel_Stop indicator displays the most recent value as a price label with the the possibility to round the channel levels up to a required number of digits. The number of digits to round is set in the Digit input:
input uint Digit=3; //Number of digits to round to
Fig.1. PriceChannel_Stop_Digit
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/15656
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