USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24286.1 USD 17.0 (0.07%)
Сектор: Индекс Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Стоимость USTECH100M за сегодня изменилась на -0.07%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 24231.6 USD, а максимальная — 24327.9 USD.

Следите за динамикой цен на Мини индекс US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100). Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Исторический график покажет, как изменялась цена на Доллар США в прошлом. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Дневной диапазон
24231.6 24327.9
Годовой диапазон
16313.7 24419.1
Предыдущее закрытие
24303.1
Open
24305.2
Bid
24286.1
Ask
24289.1
Low
24231.6
High
24327.9
Объем
47.591 K
Дневное изменение
-0.07%
Месячное изменение
3.59%
6-месячное изменение
26.24%
Годовое изменение
21.20%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
1.307 млн
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.429 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
1.312 млн
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.362 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
-8.5%
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
3.4%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.