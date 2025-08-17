报价部分
货币 / USTECH100M
回到指数

USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24350.7 USD 72.6 (0.30%)
版块: 指数 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日USTECH100M价格已更改0.30%。当日，以低点24274.8 USD和高点24374.5 USD进行交易。

关注美国科技100（纳斯达克100）迷你指数动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去美元价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

USTECH100M新闻

日范围
24274.8 24374.5
年范围
16313.7 24419.1
前一天收盘价
24278.1
开盘价
24277.3
卖价
24350.7
买价
24353.7
最低价
24274.8
最高价
24374.5
交易量
6.776 K
日变化
0.30%
月变化
3.87%
6个月变化
26.57%
年变化
21.53%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
费城联储制造业指数
实际值
预测值
3.7
前值
-0.3
12:30
USD
费城联储就业指数
实际值
预测值
7.6
前值
5.9
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
282 K
前值
263 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.935 M
前值
1.939 M
14:00
USD
CB领先经济指数月率m/m
实际值
预测值
-0.2%
前值
-0.1%
17:00
USD
10年期TIPS拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
1.985%
20:00
USD
TIC 长期资本净流入
实际值
预测值
$​123.1 B
前值
$​150.8 B