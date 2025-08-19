Le cours de USTECH100M a changé de 0.60% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 24437.1 USD et à un maximum de 24668.6 USD.

Suivez la dynamique de Indice Mini US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.