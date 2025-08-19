Devises / USTECH100M
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini
24641.4 USD 148.1 (0.60%)
Secteur: Indice Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le cours de USTECH100M a changé de 0.60% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, il a été négocié à un minimum de 24437.1 USD et à un maximum de 24668.6 USD.
Suivez la dynamique de Indice Mini US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. Le graphique historique montre comment le prix de Dollar américain a changé dans le passé. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des prix par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
USTECH100M Nouvelles
Range quotidien
24437.1 24668.6
Range Annuel
16313.7 24668.6
- Clôture Précédente
- 24493.3
- Ouverture
- 24497.4
- Bid
- 24641.4
- Ask
- 24644.4
- Plus Bas
- 24437.1
- Plus Haut
- 24668.6
- Volume
- 186.225 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.60%
- Changement Mensuel
- 5.11%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 28.08%
- Changement Annuel
- 22.98%
20 septembre, samedi