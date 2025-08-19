Währungen / USTECH100M
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini
24605.1 USD 111.8 (0.46%)
Sektor: Stichwortverzeichnis Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Preis von USTECH100M hat sich heute um 0.46% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei24437.1 USD bis zum Hoch von 24615.6 USD gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) Mini Index. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der US Dollar-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
USTECH100M News
Tagesspanne
24437.1 24615.6
Jahresspanne
16313.7 24615.6
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 24493.3
- Eröffnung
- 24497.4
- Bid
- 24605.1
- Ask
- 24608.1
- Tief
- 24437.1
- Hoch
- 24615.6
- Volumen
- 166.445 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.46%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.95%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 27.90%
- Jahresänderung
- 22.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K