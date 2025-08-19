KurseKategorien
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24605.1 USD 111.8 (0.46%)
Sektor: Stichwortverzeichnis Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Preis von USTECH100M hat sich heute um 0.46% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei24437.1 USD bis zum Hoch von 24615.6 USD gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) Mini Index. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der US Dollar-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
24437.1 24615.6
Jahresspanne
16313.7 24615.6
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
24493.3
Eröffnung
24497.4
Bid
24605.1
Ask
24608.1
Tief
24437.1
Hoch
24615.6
Volumen
166.445 K
Tagesänderung
0.46%
Monatsänderung
4.95%
6-Monatsänderung
27.90%
Jahresänderung
22.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K