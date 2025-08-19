Der Preis von USTECH100M hat sich heute um 0.46% geändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde er vom Tief bei24437.1 USD bis zum Hoch von 24615.6 USD gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Dynamik von US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) Mini Index. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf die Marktveränderungen reagieren. Der historische Chart zeigt, wie sich der US Dollar-Kurs in der Vergangenheit verändert hat. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Preistrends und -dynamiken nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.