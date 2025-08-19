통화 / USTECH100M
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini
24641.4 USD 148.1 (0.60%)
부문: 인덱스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
USTECH100M 가격이 당일 0.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 저가 24437.1 USD와 고가 24668.6 USD로 거래되었습니다
미국 Tech 100(나스닥 100) 미니 지수 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 미국 달러 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 가격의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USTECH100M News
일일 변동 비율
24437.1 24668.6
년간 변동
16313.7 24668.6
- 이전 종가
- 24493.3
- 시가
- 24497.4
- Bid
- 24641.4
- Ask
- 24644.4
- 저가
- 24437.1
- 고가
- 24668.6
- 볼륨
- 186.225 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.60%
- 월 변동
- 5.11%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.08%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.98%
20 9월, 토요일