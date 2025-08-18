A taxa do USTECH100M para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24496.2 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 24515.1 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Mini índice US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100). Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.