Moedas / USTECH100M
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini
24514.4 USD 21.1 (0.09%)
Setor: Índice Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do USTECH100M para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24496.2 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 24515.1 %ProfitCurrency%.
Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Mini índice US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100). Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USTECH100M Notícias
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- The hurdles are low for another 10% gain for the S&P 500, says this Wall Street veteran
- The dot-com era’s most celebrated analyst says there will be a big AI bust — he just doesn’t know when
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- Nvidia stock has been in something of a rut. One analyst says the price could double.
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold’s true value is how useless it is to other markets, says this storied hedge fund
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- U.S. stock futures flat following Friday’s Fed-fueled rally
- There’s a slow motion crisis in bonds — and this bearish strategist thinks it will hit stocks
- Meredith Whitney famously called the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s the new problem with the U.S. economy, she says
- Gold has crushed stocks, bonds and even bitcoin in 2025. This banking giant just got more bullish.
- Without this Jackson Hole signal, stocks could slide 15% in the fall, says one strategist
Faixa diária
24496.2 24515.1
Faixa anual
16313.7 24595.2
- Fechamento anterior
- 24493.3
- Open
- 24497.4
- Bid
- 24514.4
- Ask
- 24517.4
- Low
- 24496.2
- High
- 24515.1
- Volume
- 396
- Mudança diária
- 0.09%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.42%
- Mudança anual
- 22.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh