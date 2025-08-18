CotaçõesSeções
Moedas / USTECH100M
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24514.4 USD 21.1 (0.09%)
Setor: Índice Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do USTECH100M para hoje mudou para 0.09%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 24496.2 %ProfitCurrency% por %ContractSize% unidades e o mais alto foi 24515.1 %ProfitCurrency%.

Fique atualizado sobre a dinâmica de preços de Mini índice US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100). Cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente às mudanças do mercado. Gráficos históricos mostram como o preço de Dólar americano mudou no passado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
24496.2 24515.1
Faixa anual
16313.7 24595.2
Fechamento anterior
24493.3
Open
24497.4
Bid
24514.4
Ask
24517.4
Low
24496.2
High
24515.1
Volume
396
Mudança diária
0.09%
Mudança mensal
4.57%
Mudança de 6 meses
27.42%
Mudança anual
22.34%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
-0.5%
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
1.734%
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
$​49.2 bilh
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​151.0 bilh