USTECH100M: USTECH100mini
24528.0 USD 249.9 (1.03%)
Sector: Índice Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El coste de USTECH100M de hoy ha cambiado un 1.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24274.8 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24529.5 USD.
Siga la dinámica de los precios en Mini índice US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100). La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Dólar estadounidense en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
24274.8 24529.5
Rango anual
16313.7 24529.5
- Cierres anteriores
- 24278.1
- Open
- 24277.3
- Bid
- 24528.0
- Ask
- 24531.0
- Low
- 24274.8
- High
- 24529.5
- Volumen
- 69.463 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.03%
- Cambio mensual
- 4.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 27.49%
- Cambio anual
- 22.41%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B