USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24528.0 USD 249.9 (1.03%)
Sector: Índice Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El coste de USTECH100M de hoy ha cambiado un 1.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 24274.8 USD, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24529.5 USD.

Siga la dinámica de los precios en Mini índice US Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100). La cotizaciones en tiempo real le ayudarán a reaccionar con rapidez a los cambios en el mercado. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de Dólar estadounidense en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
24274.8 24529.5
Rango anual
16313.7 24529.5
Cierres anteriores
24278.1
Open
24277.3
Bid
24528.0
Ask
24531.0
Low
24274.8
High
24529.5
Volumen
69.463 K
Cambio diario
1.03%
Cambio mensual
4.62%
Cambio a 6 meses
27.49%
Cambio anual
22.41%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B