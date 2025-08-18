クォートセクション
通貨 / USTECH100M
指数に戻る

USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24485.1 USD 8.2 (0.03%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

USTECH100Mの価格は、本日-0.03%変化しました。日中は、24437.1USDの安値と24531.1USDの高値で取引されました。

米国テク株100(Nasdaq 100)ミニ指数ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USTECH100M News

1日のレンジ
24437.1 24531.1
1年のレンジ
16313.7 24595.2
以前の終値
24493.3
始値
24497.4
買値
24485.1
買値
24488.1
安値
24437.1
高値
24531.1
出来高
54.487 K
1日の変化
-0.03%
1ヶ月の変化
4.44%
6ヶ月の変化
27.27%
1年の変化
22.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K