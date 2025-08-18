通貨 / USTECH100M
米国テク株100(Nasdaq 100)ミニ指数ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。履歴チャートは、米ドル価格が過去にどのように変化したかを示しています。異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、分、時間、日、週、月ごとに価格の傾向とダイナミクスを監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- The hurdles are low for another 10% gain for the S&P 500, says this Wall Street veteran
- The dot-com era’s most celebrated analyst says there will be a big AI bust — he just doesn’t know when
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- Nvidia stock has been in something of a rut. One analyst says the price could double.
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold’s true value is how useless it is to other markets, says this storied hedge fund
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- U.S. stock futures flat following Friday’s Fed-fueled rally
- There’s a slow motion crisis in bonds — and this bearish strategist thinks it will hit stocks
- Meredith Whitney famously called the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s the new problem with the U.S. economy, she says
- Gold has crushed stocks, bonds and even bitcoin in 2025. This banking giant just got more bullish.
- Without this Jackson Hole signal, stocks could slide 15% in the fall, says one strategist
1日のレンジ
24437.1 24531.1
1年のレンジ
16313.7 24595.2
- 以前の終値
- 24493.3
- 始値
- 24497.4
- 買値
- 24485.1
- 買値
- 24488.1
- 安値
- 24437.1
- 高値
- 24531.1
- 出来高
- 54.487 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.03%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.27%
- 1年の変化
- 22.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K