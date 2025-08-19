QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / USTECH100M
Tornare a Indici

USTECH100M: USTECH100mini

24641.4 USD 148.1 (0.60%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il prezzo di USTECH100M ha avuto una variazione del 0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24437.1 USD e ad un massimo di 24668.6 USD.

Segui le dinamiche di Mini Indice Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

USTECH100M News

Intervallo Giornaliero
24437.1 24668.6
Intervallo Annuale
16313.7 24668.6
Chiusura Precedente
24493.3
Apertura
24497.4
Bid
24641.4
Ask
24644.4
Minimo
24437.1
Massimo
24668.6
Volume
186.225 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.60%
Variazione Mensile
5.11%
Variazione Semestrale
28.08%
Variazione Annuale
22.98%
21 settembre, domenica