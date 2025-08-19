Valute / USTECH100M
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
USTECH100M: USTECH100mini
24641.4 USD 148.1 (0.60%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il prezzo di USTECH100M ha avuto una variazione del 0.60% per oggi. Durante la giornata, è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 24437.1 USD e ad un massimo di 24668.6 USD.
Segui le dinamiche di Mini Indice Tech 100 (Nasdaq 100) Statunitense. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Dollaro Statunitense sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei prezzi di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
USTECH100M News
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- The hurdles are low for another 10% gain for the S&P 500, says this Wall Street veteran
- The dot-com era’s most celebrated analyst says there will be a big AI bust — he just doesn’t know when
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- Nvidia stock has been in something of a rut. One analyst says the price could double.
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold’s true value is how useless it is to other markets, says this storied hedge fund
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- U.S. stock futures flat following Friday’s Fed-fueled rally
- There’s a slow motion crisis in bonds — and this bearish strategist thinks it will hit stocks
- Meredith Whitney famously called the 2008 financial crisis. Here’s the new problem with the U.S. economy, she says
- Gold has crushed stocks, bonds and even bitcoin in 2025. This banking giant just got more bullish.
Intervallo Giornaliero
24437.1 24668.6
Intervallo Annuale
16313.7 24668.6
- Chiusura Precedente
- 24493.3
- Apertura
- 24497.4
- Bid
- 24641.4
- Ask
- 24644.4
- Minimo
- 24437.1
- Massimo
- 24668.6
- Volume
- 186.225 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.60%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.98%
21 settembre, domenica